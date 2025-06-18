Flashlights

Flashlights

Nic Hulscher: How mRNA Covid Shots Decrease Women’s Fertility And Damage or Kill Their Unborn Babies
Nicolas Hulscher: “These are real people, real babies, real toddlers, real pregnant women, real families that are being shattered by the mRNA biowarfare…
  
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
How the Deep State Uses Emergencies to Shift into Legal Lawlessness: Debbie Lerman Talks about OTAs & the EUA
Investigative journalist Debbie Lerman just published a bombshell of a book: “The Deep State Goes Viral: Pandemic Planning and the Covid Coup.”
  
Debbie Lerman
The Covid Coup: “We still do not have the truth, they’re still lying to us” - Lerman & Latypova
Even today, few people know that the Covid-19 response of the US Government and other countries was not a public health response, but a coordinated…
  
Sasha Latypova
Debbie Lerman
May 2025

How The Covid-19 PREP Declaration Enables Harmful and Deadly Treatments & mRNA Shots: James Roguski
Back in 2005, Joe Biden did not like the PREP Act.
  
“This law lets people get away with murder” - James Roguski Explains How To Repeal The PREP Act
James Roguski is devoting his life to the repeal of the PREP Act.
  
Wie die deutsche Regierung das Justizsystem nutzt, um den Bürgern Angst zu machen: Dirk Schmitz
Dies ist der zweite Teil meines Interviews mit Rechtsanwalt Dirk Schmitz
  
How The German Government Uses The Justice System To Instill Fear Among Citizens: Attorney Schmitz
This is the second part of my interview with civil rights attorney Dirk Schmitz about censorship in Germany.
  
How Pandemics Serve The Needs Of The Biodefense Industrial Complex: Dr. Meryl Nass
“We've been lied to, and that is how we have been governed for a long time.
  
How The German State Silences The Man That Challenged The Covid Narrative: Ana Garner & Daisy Papp
On April 24, 2025, Reiner Fuellmilch was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison on charges of embezzlement.
  
April 2025

Melanie’s Health Destroyed after 4 mRNA Shots: Auto-Immune Disease, Turbo Cancer and Fibrous Clots
“I got sick immediately in 2021.
  
Über die Zerstörung der Meinungsfreiheit in Deutschland: Rechtsanwalt Dirk Schmitz
“Was das woke Kollektiv hier in Deutschland, aber auch in Europa macht, ist, die versuchen systematisch und gezielt, und insofern war die Vancerede…
  
How Freedom of Speech Is Being Destroyed in Germany - One Verdict at a Time: Attorney Dirk Schmitz
“What influential, interconnected woke groups are doing here in Germany, but also in Europe, is: they are systematically and deliberately trying to…
  
