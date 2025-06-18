Flashlights
Nic Hulscher: How mRNA Covid Shots Decrease Women’s Fertility And Damage or Kill Their Unborn Babies
Nicolas Hulscher: “These are real people, real babies, real toddlers, real pregnant women, real families that are being shattered by the mRNA biowarfare…
22 hrs ago
•
Flashlights Podcast
and
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
58
Nic Hulscher: How mRNA Covid Shots Decrease Women’s Fertility And Damage or Kill Their Unborn Babies
16
1:19:11
How the Deep State Uses Emergencies to Shift into Legal Lawlessness: Debbie Lerman Talks about OTAs & the EUA
Investigative journalist Debbie Lerman just published a bombshell of a book: “The Deep State Goes Viral: Pandemic Planning and the Covid Coup.”
Jun 13
•
Flashlights Podcast
and
Debbie Lerman
24
How the Deep State Uses Emergencies to Shift into Legal Lawlessness: Debbie Lerman Talks about OTAs & the EUA
4
2:22:33
The Covid Coup: “We still do not have the truth, they’re still lying to us” - Lerman & Latypova
Even today, few people know that the Covid-19 response of the US Government and other countries was not a public health response, but a coordinated…
Jun 2
•
Flashlights Podcast
,
Sasha Latypova
, and
Debbie Lerman
23
The Covid Coup: “We still do not have the truth, they’re still lying to us” - Lerman & Latypova
2
2:16:10
May 2025
How The Covid-19 PREP Declaration Enables Harmful and Deadly Treatments & mRNA Shots: James Roguski
Back in 2005, Joe Biden did not like the PREP Act.
May 24
•
Flashlights Podcast
5
How The Covid-19 PREP Declaration Enables Harmful and Deadly Treatments & mRNA Shots: James Roguski
1:25:54
“This law lets people get away with murder” - James Roguski Explains How To Repeal The PREP Act
James Roguski is devoting his life to the repeal of the PREP Act.
May 19
•
Flashlights Podcast
14
“This law lets people get away with murder” - James Roguski Explains How To Repeal The PREP Act
2
1:29:00
Wie die deutsche Regierung das Justizsystem nutzt, um den Bürgern Angst zu machen: Dirk Schmitz
Dies ist der zweite Teil meines Interviews mit Rechtsanwalt Dirk Schmitz
May 12
•
Flashlights Podcast
Wie die deutsche Regierung das Justizsystem nutzt, um den Bürgern Angst zu machen: Dirk Schmitz
22:25
How The German Government Uses The Justice System To Instill Fear Among Citizens: Attorney Schmitz
This is the second part of my interview with civil rights attorney Dirk Schmitz about censorship in Germany.
May 9
•
Flashlights Podcast
1
How The German Government Uses The Justice System To Instill Fear Among Citizens: Attorney Schmitz
31:23
How Pandemics Serve The Needs Of The Biodefense Industrial Complex: Dr. Meryl Nass
“We've been lied to, and that is how we have been governed for a long time.
May 6
•
Flashlights Podcast
74
How Pandemics Serve The Needs Of The Biodefense Industrial Complex: Dr. Meryl Nass
14
1:32:35
How The German State Silences The Man That Challenged The Covid Narrative: Ana Garner & Daisy Papp
On April 24, 2025, Reiner Fuellmilch was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison on charges of embezzlement.
May 1
•
Flashlights Podcast
6
How The German State Silences The Man That Challenged The Covid Narrative: Ana Garner & Daisy Papp
1:29:01
April 2025
Melanie’s Health Destroyed after 4 mRNA Shots: Auto-Immune Disease, Turbo Cancer and Fibrous Clots
“I got sick immediately in 2021.
Apr 21
•
Flashlights Podcast
1
Melanie’s Health Destroyed after 4 mRNA Shots: Auto-Immune Disease, Turbo Cancer and Fibrous Clots
1
1:45:09
Über die Zerstörung der Meinungsfreiheit in Deutschland: Rechtsanwalt Dirk Schmitz
“Was das woke Kollektiv hier in Deutschland, aber auch in Europa macht, ist, die versuchen systematisch und gezielt, und insofern war die Vancerede…
Apr 15
•
Flashlights Podcast
Über die Zerstörung der Meinungsfreiheit in Deutschland: Rechtsanwalt Dirk Schmitz
31:38
How Freedom of Speech Is Being Destroyed in Germany - One Verdict at a Time: Attorney Dirk Schmitz
“What influential, interconnected woke groups are doing here in Germany, but also in Europe, is: they are systematically and deliberately trying to…
Apr 15
•
Flashlights Podcast
11
How Freedom of Speech Is Being Destroyed in Germany - One Verdict at a Time: Attorney Dirk Schmitz
31:38
