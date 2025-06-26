Preserving the Evidence of Covid-19 Crimes & Building A Case To Hold People Accountable: CC Blakeman

“We’ve witnessed horrors carried out in the name of care. We’ve watched rights we once believed were inalienable be stripped away without resistance.”
The COVID-19 Humanity Betrayal Memory Project, soon to be renamed ‘Voices of C-19’, was founded in 2020 by the FormerfedsGroup Freedom Foundation in order to “document and preserve the stories of those who were harmed by COVID policies, protocols, and mandates.”
Until today they have interviewed around 1,500 victims or family members of those who survived or were killed by the hospital death protocols in the US.
Carolyn Blakeman, who conducted about 150 of those interviews, says: “These stories are horrific. They're absolutely horrific…. We built a large searchable database of these COVID stories that attorneys can use, authors, historians, sociologists. It's on a private server, it's all backed up. We must preserve this evidence. Through the years, we'll be able to go and look at this database and see what happened to these people. And when we have a brave attorney to come up and say, okay, we're going to do a class action or we're going to do a criminal case or we're going to do some civil cases, some false claims. Then they'll tell me the state or the parameters of the victims that they're looking for and I can pull those and send it straight to them. So we've kind of done the beginning groundwork for the attorneys so they don't have to start from scratch.”
The mission of the Humanity Betrayal Project is threefold:
1. Never Forget
2. Provide Relief
3. Seek Accountability
From their mission statement: “Recognizing that the stories of many victims are being censored, suppressed, and deliberately removed from public view, we seek to give voice to those who have been victimized by inhumane COVID policies, protocols and mandates. We are preserving these stories so that they cannot be memory-holed. Each case we archive raises awareness of the scope of these crimes.”.
And it continues: “Recognizing that the guidance, enforcement, and propaganda that enabled these crimes were coordinated and systemic, we are committed to holding those responsible to account. From the denial of early treatment, to the forced isolation of patients, to deadly and coercive hospital protocols, to the imposition of vaccine mandates and digital ID schemes masquerading as public health – this project is about documenting the architecture of abuse.”
