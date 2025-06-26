Preserving the Evidence of Covid-19 Crimes & Building A Case To Hold People Accountable: CC Blakeman

Share

“We’ve witnessed horrors carried out in the name of care. We’ve watched rights we once believed were inalienable be stripped away without resistance.”

The COVID-19 Humanity Betrayal Memory Project, soon to be renamed ‘Voices of C-19’, was founded in 2020 by the FormerfedsGroup Freedom Foundation in order to “document and preserve the stories of those who were harmed by COVID policies, protocols, and mandates.”

Until today they have interviewed around 1,500 victims or family members of those who survived or were killed by the hospital death protocols in the US.

Carolyn Blakeman, who conducted about 150 of those interviews, says: “These stories are horrific. They're absolutely horrific…. We built a large searchable database of these COVID stories that attorneys can use, authors, historians, sociologists. It's on a private server, it's all backed up. We must preserve this evidence. Through the years, we'll be able to go and look at this database and see what happened to these people. And when we have a brave attorney to come up and say, okay, we're going to do a class action or we're going to do a criminal case or we're going to do some civil cases, some false claims. Then they'll tell me the state or the parameters of the victims that they're looking for and I can pull those and send it straight to them. So we've kind of done the beginning groundwork for the attorneys so they don't have to start from scratch.”

The mission of the Humanity Betrayal Project is threefold:

1. Never Forget

2. Provide Relief

3. Seek Accountability

From their mission statement: “Recognizing that the stories of many victims are being censored, suppressed, and deliberately removed from public view, we seek to give voice to those who have been victimized by inhumane COVID policies, protocols and mandates. We are preserving these stories so that they cannot be memory-holed. Each case we archive raises awareness of the scope of these crimes.”.

And it continues: “Recognizing that the guidance, enforcement, and propaganda that enabled these crimes were coordinated and systemic, we are committed to holding those responsible to account. From the denial of early treatment, to the forced isolation of patients, to deadly and coercive hospital protocols, to the imposition of vaccine mandates and digital ID schemes masquerading as public health – this project is about documenting the architecture of abuse.”

CHAPTERS

00:00 Introduction To The Covid-19 Humanity Betrayal Memory Project

02:28 Ivermectin: The People's Medicine

02:51 Importance Of Preserving Evidence

04:13 Documenting Victims' Stories And Building A Case: Medical Murders In Hospitals

05:08 The 25 Communalities

08:51 Support Systems For Victims And Community Building

14:00 Legal Challenges And Government Overreach

22:23 The Foundation Of Freedom Projects

27:33 The Global Impact Of The PREP Act

29:45 Do Other Countries Have Similar Projects To The Humanity Betrayal Memory Project?

31:20 Filing Criminal Briefs With State Attorneys: Mimi Miller And Rachel Rodriguez

33:27 The Reasons Attorneys Are Not Taking Covid-19 Criminal Cases

34:40 What's Wrong With Our Society: Lack Of Respect For Human Life?

39:18 Grassroots Movements & Activism

41:13 Blakeman Is Still Banned On YouTube

42:10 The Grace Schara Lawsuit

44:19 The Verdict And Its Implications

52:48 Was The DOJ In Any Way Involved In The Grace Schara Case?

53:53 The First Covid Case In Court

55:01 Three Demographic Groups Were Mainly Killed In Hospitals

56:56 Extra Payments For Covid Patients, Remdesivir & Ventilator Treatment And Covid Deaths

58:21 Doctors Were Following Murderous Hospital Protocols

59:24 The Hospitals’ Dilemma During Covid

01:00:55 The Role Of Doctors & Nurses

01:02:23 Hydroxychloroquine Was Removed In Spring Of 2020 As An Approved "Countermeasure"

01:04:23 The Mission Of The Covid Humanity Betrayal Project

01:05:45 Mission Statement Of The Humanity Betrayal Project

01:10:25 The Role Of Doctors In The Covid Response

01:12:23 Trust In Government & Medical Authorities

01:14:40 The Ego Of Medical Professionals

01:16:17 Finding The Right Doctor

01:17:44 The Importance Of Documenting Cases

01:18:45 The 25 Commonalities Found In 1500 Documented Cases

01:27:16 Emergency Use Authorization And Its Implications

01:29:33 Remdesivir Still Used In The US For Adults, Kids And Babies Heavier Than 3lbs

01:33:44 Denied Alternative Treatments, Denied Informed Consent

01:40:36 Horrific Cases & Ethical Concerns

RESOURCES

Covid-19 Humanity Betrayal Memory Project

Mission Statement of the Covid-19 Humanity Betrayal Memory Project

The 25 Commonalities

Document a Memory

Document your Story

Cases

Blood Money in U.S. Healthcare Financial Incentives: The Use of “Covered Countermeasures”