The Covid Coup: “We still do not have the truth, they’re still lying to us” - Lerman & Latypova

Even today, few people know that the Covid-19 response of the US Government and other countries was not a public health response, but a coordinated military and intelligence response. In the US it was FEMA, under the DHS, that took over as Lead Federal Agency - HHS was not in charge.

The National Security Council was in control of the Pandemic Response policy, and it declared Covid-19 a National Security Threat in February 2020 - without letting the public know.

Sasha Latypova: “They never communicated to the public that the NSC was in charge. Today, practically nobody knows about this. Another important date between the 27th of January and 28th of February was February 4th, when they did communicate this to the pharmaceutical companies. So there was an outbound call from DoD, from DARPA going to pharmaceutical companies, hundreds of companies in the consortium telling them to switch to COVID products, COVID models, because COVID was declared a national security threat…. but was never communicated to the public. Not to this date. Nobody has acknowledged it. And this is critical. This is important because this classifies the whole campaign, the whole response.”

In the interview, Debbie recounts how she discovered the “Pandemic Crisis Action Plan (PanCAP) Adapted” for COVID-19 that had been modified to put the National Security Council in charge of the Covid response and to sideline the public health agencies - something that had never been done before.

Debbie Lerman: “If the National Security Council is developing a containment and mitigation strategy, that is not a public health containment and mitigation strategy. That is something that has to do with warfare, bio warfare, bio defense, or something else.”

We explore the Covid Dossier that Debbie and Sasha put together; it’s a compilation of documents and articles that provides ample evidence that the response to Covid-19 was a military-intelligence led, NATO coordinated operation that worked hand-in-glove with private partners to realize their goals. Debbie: “This is a public-private partnership. There's no space, there's no sunlight between the public and the private parts of this operation…. They're all completely fused together.”

This global public-private partnership, from the very beginning, used brutal censorship to build a false narrative and keep citizens in the dark about what was happening.

CHAPTERS

00:00 Navigating The Covid Dossier

06:16 Context Of Annotations & National Security Council Involvement

10:10 What’s The Meaning Of 'Resilience'?

13:30 Public-Private Partnerships In Pandemic Response

16:58 What Is The Covid-19 Containment & Mitigation Strategy Developed By The National Security Council.?

20:34 Covid-19 Messaging Completely Flips Between Feb 26 & Feb 27, 2020

23:29 The Public Was Not Informed That The National Security Council Was In Charge

23:46 February 4, 2020: Pharma Is Told That Covid Is A National Security Threat

24:26 NSC Sets The Covid Policy And It's A Biodefense Policy

28:11 Covid-19 Response Was A CBRN Attack Response

30:45 Designation As National Security Threat Used To Bypass The Constitution

37:18 HHS No Longer The Lead Federal Agency, But FEMA

38:55 Stafford Act Evoked For All 50 States

49:37 Nobody In The Mainstream Media Wants To Touch This

53:24 Matt Taibbi, Glenn Greenwald, Michael Shellenberger: No Interest In Reporting About The Covid Coup

01:05:34 NATO “The Mercenary Army Of A Global Crime Cartel”

01:10:29 China's Role In The Global Response

01:13:11 China's Biodefense Partnerships & Global Influence

01:15:13 China Is An Active Participant In The Global Biodefense Public Private Partnership

01:16:52 Three-Party-Alliance: Pfizer, BioNTech, Fosun Pharmaceuticals

01:23:02 China's Historical Context: Empire Vs. Aggression

01:28:14 Mutual Dependence: The US-China Economic Relationship

01:28:38 Any Coordination With Russia?

01:35:06 Covid-19 Response In The UK

01:38:54 Michael Callahan - DARA's Man In Wuhan

01:41:43 UK's Coronavirus Act Legislation

01:42:30 UK's Nudge Unit & The Behavioral Insights Team

01:44:38 Covid Response In Canada

01:46:30 Whole Of Government Response: What Does That Mean?

01:50:56 Intelligence Agencies Gather Intelligence On Pandemic 'disinformation' From January 2020

01:52:26 Five Eyes’ Exchange Of Military Medical Intelligence.

01:54:06 Covid Response In The Netherlands

01:55:34 Robert Koch Institute Leaks In Germany

01:57:35 Same Covid Response Timelines Across US, Canada And Europe's NATO Countries

01:58:41 Same Propaganda In US, Canada & Europe's NATO Countries

02:08:50 Health Freedom Movement

RESOURCES

The Covid Dossier

Debbie Lerman's new book: The Deep State Goes Viral: Pandemic Planning and the Covid Coup