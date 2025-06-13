How the Deep State Uses Emergencies to Shift into Legal Lawlessness: Debbie Lerman Talks about OTAs & the EUA

Investigative journalist Debbie Lerman just published a bombshell of a book: “The Deep State Goes Viral: Pandemic Planning and the Covid Coup.”
According to Lerman, “the deep state operates in an extra constitutional legal space. What they did was they kind of transitioned the whole society into an extra constitutional legal space [during Covid].”
In my interview with Debbie she explains in detail how the state created such legal lawlessness. Three elements were essential: OTAs (“Other Transaction Agreements”), the EUA (“Emergency Use Authorization”) and the PREP Act.
OTAs are a military acquisition pathway that allows the military to cut through red tape and free manufacturers from following Good Manufacturing Practices. The EUA provided freedom from the FDA’s regulatory oversight and the PREP Act removed all liability from anyone who manufactured, transported, administered or marketed the ‘vaccines.’ That’s how the deadly mRNA Covid shots were born.
Debbie Lerman: “The Department of Health and Human Services partnered with the Department of Defense to leverage DOD's OTA authorities, which HHS lacked.” And the Emergency Use Authorization circumvented all the usual safety regulations for the OTA manufactured mRNA shots.
Katherine Watts (Substack Bailiwick News) found a frightening table in an August 2020 presentation for a Joint Learning Session of the FDA and CDC; it shows that taking an EUA approved drug, manufactured under an OTA, is the same as playing Russian roulette: “This is the table they don't want you to see.”
CHAPTERS
01:42 Debbie's Transformation & Research Journey
04:45 Understanding The Deep State & Its Role
08:57 Overview Of 'the Deep State Goes Viral'
10:49 Public Health Vs. Deep State Response
12:35 Covid Was Not A Public Health Event
14:06 Global Public-Private Partnerships
16:47 What A Normal Public Health Response Would Have Looked Like
21:06 Public Messaging Flipped On February 27, 2020
24:17 Redefining A Case As A Positive Test Result
26:21 Medical & Academic Institutions Captured By The Deep State
29:52 Christian Drosten & The PCR Test
33:33 The History Of 'pandemic Preparedness'
35:58 Countermeasures Against Bioweapons
39:41 Biodefense & The Military Industrial Complex
43:14 Historical Context Of Biodefense Research
48:26 Extra Constitutional Frameworks Post 9/11
54:27 Covid mRNA Vaccines Require No Safety Oversight.
58:37 Regulations For Manufacturing Drugs
01:01:42 Two Different Streams Of Regulation: FDA & Good Manufacturing Practices
01:02:56 What Is OTA? (Other Transaction Authority) Is A Military Acquisition Path
01:03:46 HHS Partnered With DOD To 'leverage' OTA
01:05:50 Other Transaction Authority & Military Contracts
01:09:06 Who Has OTA Authority?
01:11:36 Illegal Use Of OTA: Brook Jackson Tried To Challenge It
01:14:18 Exceptional Use Of OTA Introduced In 2015 For CBRN Agents
01:16:04 Understanding CBRN & Medical Countermeasures
01:17:31 Creating Public-Private Partnerships Between The DOD And Pharma
01:19:42 Illegal Use Of OTA
01:20:10 Large Scale Vaccine Manufacturing Prototype
01:25:12 Getting FDA Licensure For The Prototype Through Emergency Use Authorization
01:25:54 The Legal Framework Of OTA & EUA
01:27:02 Clinical Show Trials
01:27:10 What EUA Actually Means In Terms Of Safety & Effectiveness
01:29:00 The Table They Don't Want You To Ever See
01:33:48 Challenging The Legal Framework That Made The Shots Possible: PREP Act, OTA, EUA
01:34:37 Unknown If EUA Products Are Safe Or Effective
01:39:01 EUA Drugs Are Not Part Of The Drug Approval Process But Nonetheless Get Full FDA Approval
01:41:42 Clinical Show Trials To Deceive The Public
01:44:28 EUA Powers Granted As Response To Attacks Of Weapons Of Mass Destruction
01:47:12 Sars-Cov-2 Is A Bioweapon
01:49:54 Running Two Parallel Scams
01:51:37 The EUA Framework & Its Implications
01:53:07 Two Narratives: Bioweapon Narrative & Natural Pandemic Narrative
01:56:01 Understanding The Emergency Use Authorization Process
01:57:23 The Statutory Criteria For EUA Declaration
01:58:58 "Safe And Effective" Was A Marketing Lie
02:00:21 Impossible To Do Meaningful Risk-Benefit Analysis For The mRNA Shots
02:02:37 Why They Had To Suppress Ivermectin And Hydroxychloroquine
02:03:32 The mRNA Shots Were A Product With The Sole Purpose Of Preventing Covid-19
02:07:47 PREP Act Is The Reason That All False Claims Lawsuits So Far Have Failed
02:10:20 Can The FDA Be Sued For Its Unwarranted EUA Declaration?
RESOURCES:
Debbie Lerman: The Deep State Goes Viral: Pandemic Planning And The Covid Coup
FDA-CDC Joint Learning Session: Regulatory Updates on Use of Medical countermeasures, Preparedness Summit, August 25–27, “Comparison of Access Mechanisms,” See Slide 18
Share this post