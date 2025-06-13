How the Deep State Uses Emergencies to Shift into Legal Lawlessness: Debbie Lerman Talks about OTAs & the EUA

Share

Investigative journalist Debbie Lerman just published a bombshell of a book: “The Deep State Goes Viral: Pandemic Planning and the Covid Coup.”

According to Lerman, “the deep state operates in an extra constitutional legal space. What they did was they kind of transitioned the whole society into an extra constitutional legal space [during Covid].”

In my interview with Debbie she explains in detail how the state created such legal lawlessness. Three elements were essential: OTAs (“Other Transaction Agreements”), the EUA (“Emergency Use Authorization”) and the PREP Act.

OTAs are a military acquisition pathway that allows the military to cut through red tape and free manufacturers from following Good Manufacturing Practices. The EUA provided freedom from the FDA’s regulatory oversight and the PREP Act removed all liability from anyone who manufactured, transported, administered or marketed the ‘vaccines.’ That’s how the deadly mRNA Covid shots were born.

Debbie Lerman: “The Department of Health and Human Services partnered with the Department of Defense to leverage DOD's OTA authorities, which HHS lacked.” And the Emergency Use Authorization circumvented all the usual safety regulations for the OTA manufactured mRNA shots.

Katherine Watts (Substack Bailiwick News) found a frightening table in an August 2020 presentation for a Joint Learning Session of the FDA and CDC; it shows that taking an EUA approved drug, manufactured under an OTA, is the same as playing Russian roulette: “This is the table they don't want you to see.”

