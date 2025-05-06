How Pandemics Serve The Needs Of The Biodefense Industrial Complex: Dr. Meryl Nass

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“We've been lied to, and that is how we have been governed for a long time. And we have to learn to distrust what we're told, and we have to get the evidence and find out for ourselves what's really going on…The Goal is to create COVID-like situations where garbage products are injected into us.”

Dr. Meryl Nass is an internal medicine specialist with over 42 years of experience in the medical field and the founder of DoorToFreedom.org. She is an expert on biowarfare, in particular on anthrax and Covid-19, and has testified before Congress multiple times. Here is the link to her substack: https://merylnass.substack.com/

“I've been shocked at how many chickens have been killed and how little science has been done to actually understand this illness… Europe's CDC, it's called the ECDC, published a brochure about the bird flu in January. And they say we don't have any good tests. We don't understand the virus. It's mutating all the time. It would be great to have all this information. And I'm thinking, where the hell are these people? Why do we hire federal scientists?”

She points out that the bird flu strains that exist today are the result of gain-of-function research: “Our government, the Japanese government, and probably others… paid scientists to do experiments that would teach these viruses to jump between animals, potentially between humans, and to make them more virulent… Why is the federal government paying to develop viruses that can wipe out the world? What's that about?”

Dr. Nass: “Under Biden, in 2023, I believe, $20 billion were allotted to CDC alone for biodefense. And there was more money for Homeland Security and more money for DOD. So you're looking at massive amounts of money going into this.”

For more than twenty years, she says, Jeremy Farrar, now chief scientist at the WHO, “has been drumming up fear about bird flu. And he also co-founded an organization called CEPI with Bill Gates in 2017. And this organization is completely founded on the idea that we're going to need rapid development of vaccines and drugs for future pandemics. And we have to basically destroy our regulatory systems in order to create and allow drugs and vaccines to be used with almost no testing.”

The focus, she says, is not on treatment but almost exclusively on vaccines that are developed within hundred days: “From the time that a disease is discovered until they start rolling out drugs and vaccines to populations, they want to do that within 100 days. And this can only be done if you don't know anything about the drug or vaccine you've just developed, because you don't have time to test it in animals and then test it in humans and see what the effects are.”

How can anyone possibly develop a vaccine in 100 days or even less? According to Dr. Nass, scientists had the idea to create something called a “mockup vaccine,” a vaccine prototype that is pre-licensed and then adapted within days to a particular virus strain.

CHAPTERS

00:36 How Many Chickens Are Actually Dying of Bird Flu?

02:12 Culling Can't Solve the Problem

04:09 Worldwide Between Half A Billion And A Billion Chickens Culled

04:48 Most Farmers Don't Own Their Chickens Anymore

05:42 Making More Money From Culling the Chickens

07:43 Most Farmers Are Indebted & Many Went Out Of Business

10:50 Farmers Are Not Allowed To Sell The Meat Of Animals Slaughtered On Their Farms

12:39 CAFOs: Centralized Animal Feeding Operations

13:39 Slaughterhouses Favor The Big Agricultural Companies

15:49 Will Regulations Change Under The Leadership of Brooke Rollins?

18:16 Largest Pig Company in the US Owned By China

19:01 About Four Companies Control Almost All Pigs, Cattle, Sheep and Lamb In The US

23:04 Changes in USDA under Brooke Rollins: Exploring Other Options to Deal with Bird Flu

27:27 How Farmers and Doctors Became Captives in a Vast Network of State Regulations and Corporate Interests

31:29 You Don't Catch Bird Flu From Eating Food

34:52 Misleading Media Reporting About Bird Flu

39:15 The History of Bird Flu and Human Infection

41:42 Biodefense Industry's Interest in Creating Vaccines Against Bird Flu

42:17 Jeremy Farrar's Interest in Bird Flu

45:00 The Idea of the Mockup-Vaccine Against Bird Flu

47:51 Finland already injected Humans with an mRNA Vaccine Against Bird Flu

53:03 Three Licensed Bird Flu Vaccines - Probably All Dangerous

56:06 Bird Flu Gain Of Function Research - Kawaoka and Fouchier Made Bird Flu Transmissible

57:58 Moratorium On Gain-Of-Function Research in 2014

01:02:47 The Biological Weapons Convention From 1972

01:07:26 Obama Put In Place The Structure Of Biodefense Between 2010 and 2014

01:11:54 CEPI Wants To Develop Vaccines In A 100 Days

01:13:44 WHO "Prequalifies" New Vaccines

01:15:03 Vaccine Approved Within 5 Days Via Mock-up Method

01:22:57 The Media Spreads False Narratives

01:24:09 $20 Billion Allotted To CDC alone For Bio-defense In 2023

01:28:27 The PCR Test Is A Useful Test Only If Done Right