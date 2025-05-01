How The German State Silences The Man That Challenged The Covid Narrative: Ana Garner & Daisy Papp

On April 24, 2025, Reiner Fuellmich was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison on charges of embezzlement.

One year before, in April 2024, Fuellmich’s defense lawyer Christof Miseré presented to the court a dossier authored by the German Secret services. This dossier, leaked to Miseré by a whistleblower, contains an order given in 2021 to figure out how Fuellmich could be criminally prosecuted: “It is necessary to prepare a criminal case against Reiner Fuellmich. This includes the collaboration of prosecutors.”

And it continues: “The activities of Reiner Fuellmich represent a complex challenge for security authorities which requires a coordinated and multi-level response. The implementation of the recommended measures should contribute towards preventing his political rise.”

What were those ‘activities’? In the summer of 2020, Reiner, together with three other German lawyers, founded the Corona Investigative Committee to answer three basic questions that neither the German state nor the German mainstream media bothered to ask.

Those questions were:

How dangerous is this virus?

How reliable is the PCR test?

What damage is being caused to the world’s economy by the lockdowns?

The Corona Committee met weekly and invited guests from all over the world to help answer these questions. Among the many guests were Dr. Peter McCullough, Naomi Wolf, Dr. Robert Malone and also lawyer Ana Garner.

In February of 2021, the committee organized a grand jury enactment. Ana Garner who helped facilitate the enactment says: “This grand jury enactment was designed to bring to people's attention to the crimes of humanity that had been committed by the people at the very top of this scamdemic. And so he [Fuellmich] brought on experts and doctors and scientists and authors throughout this. And we were able to interview them as if it were evidence going to the judge. But it was evidence directed to the court of public opinion. And that was our court, the court of public opinion.”

In September of 2023, German authorities lured Mr. Fuellmich and his wife under false pretenses to the airport of Tijuana in Mexico where armed Mexican law enforcement officers forced him on a plane to Germany where he was immediately arrested after landing.

In his final statement before the verdict was pronounced, Fuellmich accused the court of judicial misconduct: in particular the denial of the right to be heard before the conclusion of investigations, the lack of investigations that could have contributed to his exoneration, white torture in custody, shortening of the evidence-taking process, ordering of written proceedings instead of oral proceedings, restriction of the defense's questioning of witnesses and abduction from Mexico to Germany.

Please consider a donation to the ICIC's GiveSendGo campaign to help finance his appeal: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

CHAPTERS

00:00 The Erosion of Rights During COVID-19

02:22 Reiner Fuellmich

03:09 How Lawyer Ana Garner Early On Got Active With Health Freedom Fighters On And Met Fuellmich

05:34 The Corona Investigative Committee

06:18 The Grand Jury Enactment in February 2021

07:32 Fuellmilch's 'Crimes Against Humanity' Tours in America

08:31 The Impact of COVID-19 on Society

11:40 Fuellmilch's Arrest and Legal Proceedings

13:14 Catastrophic Contagion Tabletop Exercise

14:23 Final Statements and Judicial Conduct

17:31 The Charges Against Fuellmich

20:37 Media Did Not Report Much About the Corona Investigative Committee

24:40 The Three Questions That The Corona Investigative Committee Wanted To Answer

25:19 Fuellmich's Final Statement in Court Before The Verdict

30:12 What Was A Civil Case Got Prosecuted As A Criminal Case

33:02 There Was No Official Court Reporter Which Makes It Difficult To Appeal Later On

34:07 The First Prosecutor Saw No Ground To Prosecute And Was Replaced

36:37 The Outrageous Seizure of Assets

37:35 18 month Long Pretrial Detention & Bail Denied

38:57 The Whistleblower's Dossier

42:20 The Conspiracy to Arrest Fuellmich

43:56 The German Government Fears Reiner Fuellmilch

45:11 Support For Fuellmich in Germany

49:27 Did The US Intelligence Services Collaborate With The German And Mexican Intelligence Services?

53:13 The Verdict

53:56 Illegal Aspects Of The Trial Against Fuellmich

55:29 The Appeal Process

01:05:08 Fuellmich's Hopes Regarding President Trump and RFK

01:06:45 Daisy's Letters On Reiner's Behalf

01:10:16 Daisy Talked To FBI Agents In Florida About Fuellmich

01:12:41 Vires Law Group is Petitioning US Prosecutors To Investigate Covid-19 Decision makers For Crimes

01:14:54 Impact Of Covid Shots On Fertility, Cancers and Death Rates

01:20:31 Catastrophic Contagion Tabletop Exercise

01:21:07 Fuellmich's Safety In Prison

01:25:16 The Spirit of Reiner: A Global Movement

01:25:46 Donations Are Needed To Fund Fuellmich's Appeal

01:32:18 Mafia State Tactics In Germany