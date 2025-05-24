How The Covid-19 PREP Declaration Enables Harmful and Deadly Treatments & mRNA Shots: James Roguski

Back in 2005, Joe Biden did not like the PREP Act. This is what he said about it in Congress on December 21, 2005:

“Mr. President, I rise to express my surprise and deep-seated opposition to the so-called Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act… This provision would give the Secretary of Health and Human Services authority to provide almost total immunity from liability to the makers of almost any drug, and to those who administer it… it therefore poses a danger to all Americans.

The actual provision permits immunity for the makers of virtually any drug or medical treatment. All the secretary need do is declare that it is a ‘‘countermeasure’’ used to fight an epidemic. One solitary person gets to decide what is a countermeasure and what is an epidemic. There is nothing to prevent the declaration of immunity for, say, Tylenol. There is nothing to prevent a declaration that, say, arthritis is an epidemic.

What’s more, this is no typical grant of immunity. No, the breadth of this provision is staggering. A drug maker can be grossly negligent in making or distributing a drug, and still escape liability. It can even make that drug with wanton recklessness and escape scott-free after harming thousands of people… This should not be how we conduct the business of the American people, and we will all suffer if this provision is permitted to go forward.”

In my first interview with James Roguski, we went over the text of the PREP Act to see what it actually says. Roguski: “It’s just an abomination. The PREP Act takes away at least five of the rights that are guaranteed by the Bill of Rights. It violates the whole structure of our government, as laid out in the Constitution, putting all this tyrannical power into the hands of one person, the Secretary of HHS. It gets rid of state law. It gets rid of judicial review.”

I spoke with Roguski again to have a closer look at the text of the PREP Act Declaration for Covid-19. Reading the text helps us understand how it was possible that such immense harm was done to the American people during Covid-19.

Because the PREP Act has been declared for Covid-19 and is still in force until December 2029, nobody has legal recourse to sue manufacturers, Government entities, or anyone else having anything to do with ‘covered countermeasures.’

Without the PREP Act declaration for Covid-19, it would have been impossible to inflict the carnage on citizens via deadly hospital protocols or toxic mRNA shots.

For example: Because the PREP Act has been declared for Covid-19, big pharma companies like Moderna and Pfizer were and are not required to conduct rigorous clinical tests of the mRNA Covid-19 shots. The declaration freed them from liability for any harm done to participants in the fraudulent trials that they ran just in order to keep up the appearance of proper clinical trials.

If you’re interested in helping Roguski repeal the PREP Act, please go to repealtheprepact.com, sign the petition, contact your Senators & House representative. And, if you want to do more or have questions or ideas, call Roguski at 310-619-3055.

CHAPTERS

02:41 Exp Text Of The PREP Act

08:29 Why The PREP Act Was Declared Retroactively For Covid-19

10:50 WHO Wants Ability To Declare A Pandemic Emergency Globally

11:49 HHS Secretary Can Declare A Public Health Emergency.

14:40 "Covered Persons" Under The Covid-19 PREP Act Declaration

23:31 Immunity From Liability For Anyone Who Had Anything To Do With The Covid-19 'Covered Countermeasures'

24:47 "Covered Countermeasures" In The Covid-19 PREP Act Declaration

26:47 Any Measure Taken To Treat People Harmed By 'Covered Countermeasures' Is Also Free From Liability

29:07 CICP: Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program

43:49 "Covered Countermeasures" The Covid-19 PREP Act Declaration

47:00 Remdesivir As Example Of 'Covered Countermeasure'

51:37 The Different Types Of Public Health Emergencies - National & International

01:01:33 The Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program

01:02:09 The PREP Act Robs Americans Of The Right To Bring People To Court

01:05:57 Legal Immunity And Accountability

01:09:12 Historical Context Of The PREP Act

01:11:00 Biological Warfare Turned Into Democide

01:11:50 The Word 'Pandemic' Has No Legal Meaning

01:14:38 Why Joe Biden Opposed The PREP Act In 2005

01:21:36 "If You Just Follow Orders, You're Covered."

RESOURCES

Repeal The PREP Act

PREP Act Declaration for Covid-19 from March 17, 2020

Katherine Watt’s Substack

Sasha Latypova’s Substack

Petition to Repeal the PREP Act

Call James Roguski with your questions and ideas: 310-619-3055