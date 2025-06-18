Nic Hulscher: How mRNA Covid Shots Decrease Women’s Fertility And Damage or Kill Their Unborn Babies

Share

Nicolas Hulscher: “These are real people, real babies, real toddlers, real pregnant women, real families that are being shattered by the mRNA biowarfare program headed by DARPA in the military… we have to start treating these people; we don't want more families to be shattered, more family members to fall dead.”

Hulscher is an epidemiologist at the McCullough Foundation and author at the Focal Points Substack. In this interview he analyzes the devastating findings from three recent studies and from a January 2021 Pfizer-sponsored (!) report by the Australian Government.

According to Dr. Thorp’s February 2025 study “Are Covid-19 Vaccines in Pregnancy as Safe and Effective as the Medical Industrial Complex Claim?”, the mRNA Covid-19 shots are “the most injurious and lethal medical products ever rolled out” - and rolled out over almost the entire global population: about 5.5 billion people took at least one of the shots.

Nonetheless, governments worldwide are still pushing the shots on the population.

Hulscher says: “There’re still mRNA ideologues within our governments - they clearly do not care about human health. At this point in time Covid-19 vaccines are still being given worldwide - I believe every single country has at least one version on the market being given to the population. They are still administering them in spite of the mass death and harm.”

We discuss the following questions in detail:

How do Pfizer’s mRNA Covid shots impact the ovarian reserves in female rats?

What did Pfizer and The Australian Government know all the way back in January 2021 about the bio-distribution of lipid nanoparticles in rats who received the mRNA Covid shots?

How do successful conception rates compare between women who received mRNA covid shots pre-pregnancy with women who did not receive them?

What happens to embryos and fetuses whose moms receive mRNA Covid shots during pregnancy?

What can happen to babies that survive the mRNA shots that their moms got during pregnancy?

CHAPTERS

00:00 Impact Of mRNA Covid Shots On Female Fertility

01:04 Pfizer’s mRNA Covid Shots Deplete Ovarian Reserve In Female Rats

09:48 Long-Term Implications Of Ovarian Reserve Depletion

13:59 Bio-Distribution Of Lipid Nanoparticles In Rats

27:13 No Toxicity Studies Were Conducted In mRNA Pfizer Trial

29:00 The ‘Threshold Of Toxicological Concern’ Concept

34:04 Pfizer’s mRNA Covid Shots Got Rated Pregnancy Category B1 - Should Have Been Category X

39:32 Which Are More Deadly? Moderna mRNA Shots Vs Pfizer mRNA Shots?

41:31 Reduction In Primordial Follicles In Female Fetuses Whose Moms Received The Shots?

43:59 Impact Of mRNA Covid Vaccines On Live Birth Rates In The Czech Republic

50:06 Czech Study On Successful Conception Rates In Vaccinated Vs Unvaccinated Women

52:13 Dr. Thorpe’s Analysis Of Pregnancy Adverse Events In VAERS

01:05:07 Breastfeeding And mRNA Vaccines

01:08:34 Long-Term Effects Of mRNA Vaccines On Fetuses & Babies

01:17:00 Concluding Thoughts On mRNA Vaccine Safety

RESOURCES

From: Rates of Successful Conceptions According to COVID-19 Vaccination Status: Data from the Czech Republic