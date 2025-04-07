Do mRNA Covid Shots Cause the Misfolding Of Proteins In Humans? Greg Harrison

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Greg Harrison: “The issue is, if we are right, and I pray we're wrong, but if we've identified a new blood-borne systemic amyloidosis, then the world needs to know about this real quick. Because there has to be some hard research and hard questions asked now about one, what is causing it, two, how do we stop it, and three, how do we treat it. This has got to be addressed as a high priority now because what we are talking about is fact, backed by hard analytical science.”

Greg is an organic chemist from Sydney, Australia. Over the last year, he has been leading an international team of scientists who analyzed samples of the white fibrous clots that embalmers started seeing in corpses several years ago and that vascular surgeons are finding in their patients as well.

In this interview with Cornelia and Thomas Haviland, Mr. Harrison provides a detailed account of the team’s research and their disturbing findings: “We believe this is an amyloidosis occurring in the blood that's never been seen before. We think it's systemic because it's been carried around the body. But worse than that, we have proven conclusively with the other techniques I'll talk about, the Raman spectroscopy and the RT-QuIC work we've done. It is definitely amyloid.”

“It's a terrible finding. It has really alarmed us. It's alarming the scientists who are finding this and working on this. And we are being so careful to double check and recheck and make sure that our calculations are correct. We're running standards. We're doing all of this work again to ensure we are correct because the ramifications of this are enormous.”

Chapters

00:00 The Emergence of White Fibrous Clots

03:37 Understanding the Clots: Composition and Analysis

07:33 The Role of Phosphorus and Other Elements

15:28 Protein Analysis and Findings

23:30 Linking Clots to mRNA Vaccines and Medical Treatments

27:28 Health Implications

31:25 Understanding Amyloids and Their Significance

37:29 Understanding Microclots and Amyloids

40:07 The Formation of Macroclots

42:09 Emerging Blood-Borne Diseases

43:54 The Alarming Findings of Amyloidosis

45:26 The Role of Regulatory Bodies

47:46 Raman Spectroscopy And RT-QuIC Test

47:55 Micro Clots Are Amyloid Seeds

50:38 The Potency of New Amyloids

52:36 Infectious Nature of Potentially Prionic Clots

54:33 Disposal and Safety Concerns

56:34 The Urgent Need for Research

58:32 Universities Are Scared to Analyze the White Clots

01:00:34 A New Blood-borne Systemic Amyloidosis?

01:02:31 Can Covid-19 Cause Development of White Clots Or Only mRNA Covid-19 Shots?

01:04:17 mRNA Covid Shots Produce More Spike Protein Than Covid-19 Virus

01:05:04 ORFs: Open Reading Frames

01:06:02 Unpublished ORFs

01:08:37 The Pathway to Bioweapons Research

01:09:48 Bioweapons Research

01:10:15 Pathogenic ORFs in Sars-Cov-2 and the mRNA Covid shots

01:11:09 Furine Insert In The Genome

01:12:04 PCSK9 Site

01:12:42 ORF 19 to ORF 100: Looking For Their Origin

01:13:48 The Implications of Open Reading Frames

01:22:57 Will White Blood Clots Form In All People Who Got the mRNA Covid Shots?

01:27:21 Addressing the Public Health Crisis

01:33:25 Future Research Directions and Hope

01:37:44 Blood Separation Test

01:40:17 How Are Blood Donations Affected?