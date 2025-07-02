How The EU Got Its License To Kill: Sasha Latypova

Share

Sasha Latypova: “The entire vaccine approval [of the mRNA Covid shots] was a fake theater. And I think that this was true in the European Union as well. It was just managed for the public to believe that this is an approved medicinal product. But in fact, none of this mattered for the approval: they were going to launch it anyway. They pre-purchased vaccines way before any of the reviewers ever saw any data.”

Ever wondered what happened at the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in November of 2020 - shortly before the mRNA Pfizer and Moderna shots were approved? EMA is the EU’s equivalent of the FDA.

That very month, someone from inside EMA leaked a thousand internal EMA documents and emails to the British Medical Journal. The intel was explosive, demonstrating that assessors working for EMA were pressured and eventually railroaded into going along with a completely reckless and irregular approval process of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA shots.

One leaked email from November 2020 contains this cris de coeur from the Deputy Executive Director of EMA, Noel Wathion: “We will be overwhelmed from all fronts in the middle of the storm. And on whose support will we be able to count? I hope it will not be a rhetorical question….” Noel retired from EMA only six months later, in June of 2021, and died in August of 2023.

Sasha Latypova studied all thousand documents contained in the leak: “I started looking into it when there was a leak of documents from the European Medicines Agency around the time of launch of these products in the EU at the end of 2020, and that was published in the British Medical Journal. So I read it, and I was like: ‘You gotta be kidding.’ I found a couple of very important things: this whole concept of broken mRNA in the vials that the European Medicine Agency reviewers identified as a major objection to the approval.”

In the US, a complex framework of legal lawlessness was put in place over decades that made it possible to manufacture and approve the toxic mRNA shots. But there is no PREP Act in the European Union. There are no OTAs (Other Transaction Agreements) either. There is an EUA - but it wasn’t used. So how did the EU do it? Latypova explains in detail the devious bait-and-switch that was used to reach the goal.

In a nutshell: the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, got all 27 member states on board by making false promises to abide by the rules of a legal provision called ‘Conditional Marketing Approval’ (CMA) while hollowing out the provision’s chemical manufacturing controls, safety rules and liability protections.

The European Medicines Agency was then apparently forced by the EU commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, into giving conditional marketing approval to the mRNA product that its assessors knew was deeply defective.

In addition, predatory contracts functioned like miniature PREP Acts. They stripped all liability from the manufacturers: “Purchasers must ‘indemnify, defend and hold harmless Pfizer… from and against any and all suits, claims, actions, demands, losses, damages, liabilities, settlements, penalties, fines, costs and expenses… arising out of, relating to, or resulting from the Vaccine.”

CHAPTERS

0:20 Overview of US Regulatory Framework: PREP Act, OTAs, and Emergency Use Authorization

2:30 Detailed Explanation of US Regulatory Mechanisms

6:20 Clinical Trials and Regulatory Exemptions

14:20 European Medicines Agency (EMA) Document Leak

19:30 RNA Integrity and Manufacturing Concerns

31:00 European Commission’s Pressure and Political Interference in Vaccine Approval

51:30 Regulatory Pathways: Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) vs Emergency Use Authorization

1:07:30 Predatory Contract Details and Loss of Liability Protections

1:26:30 German Military’s Involvement in Vaccine Distribution

1:30:14 Vaccine Procurement and Dosage Strategies

1:31:05 NATO’s Unprecedented Role in Vaccine Distribution

1:34:35 Bundeswehr's Legal Challenges in Pharmaceutical Licensing

1:41:18 Political Negotiations and Contract Controversies

1:52:00 Vaccine Manufacturing and Approval Theater

1:55:31 Global Legal Roadblocks and Investigative Barriers

