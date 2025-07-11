VAERS - Designed to be the World’s Worst Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System | Albert & Melanie

Share

Few people know the VAERS system and its severe systemic shortcomings as well as Albert Benavides from VAERSAware.com.

Recently, Albert helped Melanie Llewellyn to submit a VAERS report - years after her life-threatening injuries due to four mRNA Moderna shots. None of the many doctors and nurses that treated Melanie had filed a VAERS report despite the fact that she repeatedly asked them to do so.

VAERS, the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System, was introduced in 1990 - four years after the introduction of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) that freed vaccine manufacturers of all liability for their vaccine products.

VAERS is a self-reporting system with most of the reports coming from healthcare professionals. And, according to Albert, almost half of the mRNA Covid shot reports in VAERS come directly from Pfizer and Moderna. How can that be?

Albert says: “For COVID jabs, probably, 40%, 50% of the VAERS reports are coming from the manufacturers directly. On the Moderna website and on the Pfizer website, you can file your report there. And it's very disingenuous because I know the regular person would probably not realize that they're not submitting their VAERS report through the CDC. And healthcare professionals and other people probably think that this is where you go to file… Well, technically you're filing it to Moderna and Pfizer and they are supposed to forward all that to the CDC…. How do we know we're getting them all? We don't, and VAERS doesn't know either, I don't think.”

That’s just one out of the many strange and bewildering deficiencies in the VAERS system. Another is the phenomenon of vanishing reports. Albert: “VAERS adjudicators reached out to Bobby Kennedy to tell him: ‘Hey, there are reports disappearing from our queues.’ They said to him that a hundred and fifty thousand reports had disappeared from their queues.”

For those who filed VAERS reports for themselves or others it is very difficult to keep track of their reports and update them with new information. The reason is that VAERS assigns a temporary ID to the reporter that is replaced with a permanent ID after about 6 to 8 weeks. The temporary ID is then assigned to another VAERS report. But the person who submitted the report is not informed of the permanent ID and has to request it from VAERS. In the interview, Melanie talks about the considerable barriers to retrieve the permanent ID from VAERS so that updates can be added to the original report.

What was the true intention behind VAERS? Was it designed to be the best possible adverse event reporting system to make sure that the FDA and CDC would be alerted as quickly and as comprehensively as possible to health dangers caused by vaccines?

Does it in any way fulfill its claimed function as a warning signal for dangerous vaccines so that they can be pulled off the market as soon as possible? Or does VAERS serve another purpose altogether?

