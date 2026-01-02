The Code That Doesn’t Exist: How CDC Disappears COVID Vaccine Deaths | John Beaudoin

In this interview, John Beaudoin and I dive into the CDC’s mortality database that is part of its WONDER platform and find things in there that are, well, wondrous.

But only in the sense that what you find makes you wonder. And way more than that: what you find are glaring signs of something horrific being covered up.

WONDER, in case you’re wondering, is a web based public platform where anyone can query and download U.S. public-health data.

The acronym stands for ‘Wide-ranging ONline Data for Epidemiologic Research.’ They must have started with the oh so cute acronym and then done some serious brainstorming to find a string of words to match.

According to WONDER’s mortality data, not one American died of adverse effects of the Covid-19 vaccines. Not a single one. Isn’t that wonderful?

VAERS, The CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System is also part of WONDER. But according to VAERS, around 50,000 people so far died of the Covid-19 vaccines.

And VAERS has an underreporting factor estimated to be something between 30 and 100.

The number of vaccine related deaths exploded in VAERS in 2021 and is way higher than for all vaccine deaths taken together since 1990 when VAERS saw the light of the day.

Now, how can it possibly be that there are no Covid-19 vaccine deaths to be found in the U.S. official mortality data and at the same time there are 50,000 Covid-19 vaccine deaths reported, mostly by healthcare professionals, in VAERS?

It’s simple. In January of 2021, the WHO issued new ICD-10 codes to cover the new mRNA Covid vaccines. And the code U12.9 was designated to be used for vaccine adverse events caused by them.

ICD‑10 stands for ‘International Classification of Diseases, Revision 10.’ It’s maintained by the World Health Organization.

The ICD system is vast: it contains ~70,000 diagnosis codes, and about the same number of procedure codes. These standardized alphanumeric codes are used worldwide to classify diseases as well as causes of death for statistical and billing purposes.

But when you search the CDC’s WONDER database, there is not a single death listed under U12.9.

In fact, it is impossible for a U12.9 coded death to exist in the WONDER database.

And the reason for that is that the WONDER database does not contain the code U12.9 that the WHO especially issued in order for countries around the world to mark deaths as Covid-19 vaccine deaths.

And not only that: none of the codes that the WHO added for Covid-19 are to be found in WONDER. Not one: not code U07.1 (‘COVID-10, virus identified’), not code U07.2 (‘COVID-19, virus not identified’), not code U08.9 (‘Personal history of COVID-19, unspecified’) and not code U09.9 (‘Post COVID-19 condition, unspecified’).

And because U12.9 is not in WONDER, health officials across the United States could proclaim that there was not a single Covid-19 vaccine death. For example, the chief of the Bureau of Statistics of New Hampshire said publicly without batting an eye that there are no Covid vaccine related deaths in New Hampshire, zero.

But then, you ask, how are Covid-19 vaccine deaths coded if not with U12.9? Because there were some brave doctors who dared to list the mRNA vaccines as cause of death on the death certificate.

Such deaths are coded with U12.9’s parent code which is Y59.0. Which is meant to be used for adverse events of viral vaccines. Which the mRNA vaccines are not.

Death by the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines were simply thrown in with viral vaccines. And thus it’s impossible to distinguish whether death was caused by a viral vaccine or an mRNA vaccine.

Well then, how many deaths are in WONDER for viral vaccines?

And that’s another miracle: Before Covid, almost none. That’s right, according to U.S. mortality data, almost nobody in the United States died from vaccine adverse events pre-Covid. To be precise: 11 deaths between 1999 and 2020 were coded with Y59.0 as Underlying Cause of Death (UCoD). Eleven. About one every other year.

Here are the query criteria to produce the table above:

If you run the same query for Multiple Cause of Death (MCoD), then you get 30 deaths (in case you’re not familiar with the distinction between the two, watch my previous interview with John Beaudoin ‘The Data Trick Masking a Surge in Kidney Failure Deaths.’ The link is below under ‘Resources’).

Does that number match up with what is in VAERS? Of course not.

However, in 2021 something extraordinary happens in WONDER: the viral vaccine deaths increase dramatically.

In 2020, the number of deaths coded with Y59.0 was so small that it was suppressed in WONDER. For privacy reasons, numbers are not shown when they are between 1 and 9. In 2020, the number of deaths coded with Y59.0 was minuscule, something between 1 and 6.

But in 2021, an absolutely astonishing number of deaths is coded with Y59.0: 195. More than all the deaths coded as viral vaccine deaths taken together in the years 1999 to 2020.

Granted, the number is still ridiculously tiny but compared to the 0, 1 and 2 yearly deaths in 2020 and prior, it’s virtually an explosion.

This is a clear signal that something terrible happened in 2021. A signal that those running the CDC could not suppress entirely.

TABLES FROM WONDER

This table from the WONDER database shows the number of deaths caused by viral vaccines (Y59.0) according to Multiple Cause of Death from 2018 to September 2025. ‘Suppressed’ means that the number of deaths is between 1 and 9.

Here are the query criteria for the table above in case you want to run the query yourself in WONDER. MCD stands for Multiple Causes of Death:

Compare the numbers in the table above to the number of deaths coded as Y59.0 (viral vaccines) in WONDER pre-Covid: from 1999 to 2020 for Underlying Cause of Death (UCoD):

And here is the same query but for MCoD (Multiple Causes of Death):

CHAPTERS

0:00:04 Introduction and Overview of ICD-10 Codes for COVID-19 Vaccines

0:01:25 International Use and Limitations of Code U12.9

0:02:02 Origin of Codes and WHO’s Role

0:03:41 Coding Differences: Hospital vs. Death Records

0:05:50 Coding Challenges and the CDC’s Role in the US

0:08:38 Centralized vs. Decentralized Death Certificate Coding (Germany vs. US)

0:10:22 Explanation of Y59.0 and Code Subcategories

0:11:51 Defining “Viral Vaccine”: mRNA and Legal Perspectives

0:14:07 Legal Definitions and Public Perception of Vaccines

0:17:13 Parsing Errors and Misclassification on Death Records

0:18:30 Examining Data: Coding COVID-19 Vaccine Deaths

0:20:05 Historical Trends: Vaccine Death Reporting 1999–2020

0:21:49 Underlying vs. Multiple Causes of Death: CDC WONDER Query

0:24:50 Navigating CDC WONDER Query Options

0:31:15 Discrepancies Between Underlying and Multiple Cause Numbers

0:35:09 Coding Suppression and Data Editing Concerns

0:42:24 Comparing CDC Data with VAERS and VAERS-Aware Dashboard

0:44:04 Analysis of VAERS Reports: Deaths and Serious Adverse Events

0:46:47 Underreporting Factors and Regional Differences

0:48:23 Legal Risks, Advocacy, and Summary

