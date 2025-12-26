The Data Trick Masking a Surge in Kidney Failure Deaths | John Beaudoin

Share

John Beaudoin has been alerting the CDC and other health agencies about the catastrophic increase in renal failure deaths for more than three years. But he didn’t get any interest from the CDC or any other federal health agency or scientists working for any such agency.

He thinks, he said to me, that “it’s purposeful that they haven’t picked up on it. I think they know it and they’re afraid because… I can show the timing to the week that this happened and it didn’t happen with COVID. It happened with a human intervention, not just when the drugs were approved, but months later when the drugs were incentivized by the federal government with big, big piles of money.”

Incentivized drugs like Remdesivir that is known to cause kidney failure.

And incentivized devices like ventilators that were a death sentence for huge numbers of people who tested positive and were intubated unnecessarily.

Both Remdesivir and ventilators were declared medical countermeasures covered under the PREP Act declaration for COVID-19. Shockingly, they still are to this very day.

When they cause death, nobody can be held responsible, nobody can be sued. Not the doctor, not the nurse, not the manufacturer - nobody.

Beaudoin is in possession of 1.6 million non-redacted death certificates from the Covid years that he received through multiple FOIA requests.

He read thousands of them and that’s why he knows how doctors fill them out. Large numbers of death certificates, he told me, are filled out incorrectly or are incomplete.

Beaudoin also knows which ICD-10 codes (International Classification of Disease) the death certificates came back with from the CDC’s central parser and whether these codes correspond to what doctors or medical examiners wrote.

And he understands how CDC analysts are hiding alarming signals in death records related to COVID treatment protocols and mRNA Covid shots.

Mortality data in the CDC’s WONDER database can be analyzed either by what is called ‘Underlying Cause of Death’ (UCoD), which is row D in Part 1 on American death certificates - or by ‘Multiple Causes of Death’ (MCoD) which are listed in Part 2.

Analyzing mortality data by looking just at the UCoD doesn’t give you a truthful picture of what drives mortality, he says: “I only track MCoD. I stopped using UCoD long ago when I recognized in the death records that it’s not a fair and accurate representation and it could really mess up the signals.”

How can he be so sure that analyzing mortality records in the US based on the underlying cause of death is obscuring what people really die from?

He said: “I’m the only one that has 1.6 million non-redacted death records where I can read what the death certifier wrote… I spent three and a half years [looking at them]. I’ve probably seen 10,000 and, from my experience, that’s how I was able to determine the value and integrity of the data of UCoD. And there’s not much value in it. There’s not much value in it at all, which is why I stopped using it three years ago.”

However, CDC analysts and many other researchers, according to Beaudoin, use the Underlying Cause of Death to analyze causes of death and by doing so miss the real story.

His prime example is the development of renal failure deaths in the United States: according to UCoD, renal failure deaths increased significantly in 2020 and again in 2021 and remained very high.

But this increase pales in comparison to the picture that emerges when MCoD is used to analyze death records: kidney failure exploded in the COVID years and far exceeds the increase shown by looking at UCoD alone.

CHAPTERS

0:00:05 Underlying and Multiple Causes of Death

0:00:36 Death Certificates and Data Integrity

0:01:12 Structure of US Death Certificates

0:02:23 Walking Through a Sample Death Certificate

0:06:22 Challenges with Properly Filling Death Certificates

0:09:00 CDC Coding Software and Issues with UCoD

0:12:00 Examples of Misrepresentation and Errors in Death Records

0:14:20 Influence of Doctor Habits and Patterns on Death Data

0:17:02 Handling Missing Values When Assigning UCoD

0:18:00 Data Integrity, State Variability, and UCoD vs. MCoD

0:21:30 Meaning of Multiple Causes of Death and Coding Implications

0:24:20 Acute Kidney Injury and Chronic Kidney Disease on Death Certificates

0:28:54 Epidemiological Trends—Increase in Kidney Failure Deaths

0:32:16 Data Analysis—MCoD vs. UCoD, Broader Implications

0:33:10 Reverse Chronology and Doctor Confusion in Death Certificates

0:34:31 ICD-10 and Data Systems

RESOURCES