“When you kill over a million people in a hospital system, maybe that should be news.” | Ken McCarthy

“As a general system, America’s medical system is an utter disaster and has been for many decades and COVID just showed the world how corrupt, how misguided, how inhuman the system is. Because if we take this back and we look at what the nurses saw, basically doctors and nurses were presiding over the death, the unnecessary death of hundreds of thousands of so-called COVID patients during the COVID panic within the hospitals.” —Ken McCarthy

This is the second part of my interview with Ken McCarthy, author of the book ‘What the Nurses Saw: An Investigation Into Systemic Medical Murders That Took Place in Hospitals During the COVID Panic.’ Here is the first part.

One thing that people should definitely take away from the Covid ‘pandemic’ is that governments should never be in charge of healthcare because this provides them with a potential tool of democide.

Lavish Incentive Structure to Use Deadly Treatment Methods

A lavish incentive structure was created by the U.S. federal health agencies to boost Covid diagnoses and ensure that hospitals would follow the NIH issued treatment protocols which almost always ended in death.

For his book ‘What the Nurses Saw,’ Ken did an in-depth interview with AJ DePriest who researched the treatment protocols’ money trail.

DePriest found that hospitals in all 50 states received massive payments for every single patient who was admitted to the hospital as a Covid case. No wonder, they’d run the PCR tests over and over again until they got a positive result.

What’s interesting is that the payout amount for hospital Covid cases varied dramatically from state to state with West Virginia leading them all with almost half a million of dollars paid to hospitals for each admitted case.

The table below from McCarthy’s book shows the amount of money received by hospitals per Covid admission per state:

Why these enormous discrepancies in payouts among states? And why was there any special reward at all for declaring a patient a Covid patient?

We discuss AJ DePriest’s hypothesis why West Virginia was getting the most money per Covid admission. Apparently it had to do with the fact that this state has a very large number of Medicaid and Medicare recipients.

EUA Authorizations for ‘Medical Countermeasures’: Remdesivir, Ventilators and PCR Tests

Many EUAs (Emergency Use Authorizations) were authorized aligning with the NIH issued treatment guidelines.

The PREP Act was declared for Covid on February 4, 2020. Which meant that all the drugs, tests and devices declared ‘medical countermeasures’ against Covid were used in a liability free space from that day on.

The first EUA was for the PCR test and it was issued on February 4, 2020

On the same day HHS Secretary Alex Azar declared the PREP Act was Covid-19.

Or rather, to be precise, Azar declared the PREP Act on March 10, 2020, and made it effective retroactively as of February 4, 2020. Quite the magic.

But magic was needed to make sure that the PCR test under EUA use was retroactively made liability proof for the weeks between February 7 and March 10, 2020.

EUAs for ventilators and Remdesivir followed in late March and the first day of May 2020.

Having these ‘medical countermeasures,’ a military term, under EUA meant that no informed consent was required from patients to be treated with them. And it means that it’s of no interest whether the countermeasures helped patients survive or whether they led to their death. No outcome data is collected for EUA countermeasures since an EUA is not an investigational pathway.

PREP Act Provides Nurses and Doctors with Liability Free Space

And the PREP act meant that there was zero liability for doctors and nurses or anyone else administering the countermeasures like, for example, giving Remdesivir to patients or intubating them - even if every single patient died as a consequence. The PREP act and EUAs are a deadly combination.

In this liability free space, inexperienced residents and unqualified doctors were lining up for their opportunity to practice intubation on patients and experiment with ventilator settings. Sounds horrific, right? But it’s what frontline nurses Nicole Sirotek and Erin Olszewski witnessed over and over again.

Very few nurses protested against the treatment protocols, shockingly few, way fewer than 10%, probably fewer than 1%.

McCarthy told me: “I asked one of the nurses, what percentage of the nurses fought back? And she didn’t want to answer. And I said, well, was it 10%? And she didn’t answer. And I said, was it less than 10%? And finally she said, yeah. It was a whole lot less than 10%.”

Why McCarthy Wrote a Book About the Hospital Murders

Writing a book about it, that had not been his plan at all. On the contrary, he was waiting for such a book to be published by someone else. But, after a couple of years, he realized that he was waiting for Godot - the book never came. So he decided to write it himself:

“I saw Erin Olszewski, the first nurse, and I heard her story and I was horrified and I reached out to her and I interviewed her and I thought, well, surely, some journalists, I mean, we have a million journalists, right? Certainly somebody’s gonna talk to these nurses. And in 2020, I seem to be the only one. And I thought, well, surely 2021… And by the middle of 2023, I realized nobody else was gonna talk to these nurses. So I undertook this project because when you kill over a million people in a hospital system, maybe that should be news.”

The system that made the hospital murders possible and declared those murders Covid deaths, this system is still in place today: “It has never been dismantled and it could be fired up tomorrow and they could start it all over again. They could create another protocol for another disease and kill another million or five million people.”

CHAPTERS

0:00:05 Hospital COVID Payment Disparities Across States

0:01:25 Additional Financial Incentives and State Differences

0:02:30 Incentives for Admitting Medicaid and Medicare Patients

0:04:06 Socioeconomic Factors, High-Cost Patients, and Targeting

0:08:24 Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 Tests and Policy Impact

0:10:20 Profiteering from COVID Tests and Government Response

0:13:05 History of Military Involvement in Public Health

0:17:23 U.S. Defense Spending and Economic Implications

0:18:05 Ken’s Book “Diabolical Errors” and Systemic Medical Issues

0:24:18 Regulatory Framework, Patient Bill of Rights, and Hospital Abuse

RESOURCES

Ken McCarthy: What the Nurses Saw: An Investigation Into Systemic Medical Murders That Took Place in Hospitals During the COVID Panic

‘What The Nurses Saw’ Website

Ken McCarthy: Excerpts from Diabolical Errors: The Strange and Unsettling History of Vaccine Science (Medical System Corruption)

Ken McCarthy: Fauci’s First Fraud: The Foundation of Medical Totalitarianism in America (Medical System Corruption)