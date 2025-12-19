Using Barry Young’s Leaked Data, Hervé Seligmann Shows How Covid Injections Increase Annual Mortality Rates

Share

In the second part of my interview with biologist Hervé Seligmann we talk about his analysis of New Zealand’s health data records that were leaked in late 2023 by whistleblower Barry Young.

Young worked as database administrator for New Zealand’s health agency. He was arrested in December, 2023, and is facing 7 years in prison.

When Seligmann analysed the leaked treasure trove of over 1 million health records, he found that the mRNA Covid “injections accelerate the annual mortality rate which you can call or interpret as the rate of aging.”

The data showed that the injections cause aging to accelerate by 2–3 times in people over 50 and that the death exponent increased from 0.07 to 0.11 after two doses.

This finding, he told me, “might mean that your physiological age is...greater or you age physiologically faster than if you were not injected. That’s very possible, but it’s not 100% sure.”

Shedding effects are also a possibility, however: “The other thing is that we are shedding. It’s possible that after two, three years, the non-injected get the same as the injected people… All these options are possible.”

Seligmann emphasizes he does not know how long accelerated aging and accelerated mortality rates will last: “I’m not sure that this effect is long term. It could be, but we don’t have data like those from Barry Young for 2024 and 2025… It might be that there is no long-term effect and that you see an increased rate of death, an acceleration of aging for two or three years after the shots but not after five years and maybe not after 10 years.”

We also talked about the extreme unreliability of the PCR tests. In Luxembourg, someone very unusual was done with positive PCR tests: every single one of them was retested within 24 hours in Luxembourg’s national reference lab. The population was not told about these mysterious retests for years.

Using Luxembourg’s version of a Freedom of Information request, a friend of Seligmann did eventually receive the retest results for his positive Covid tests: “And he saw that at least one, I don’t remember, one or two of his tests were negative the next day or the same day. But he had been asked to stay 10 days at home and so on. So he was very angry: If someone knew that he was negative on the same day, [then] why did he stay 10 days at home twice?”

Seligmann and his friend then asked all of their friends to submit freedom of information requests to the Luxembourg authorities to get their retest results: “And in the end, we had in total about 120 people who got that second result… So, on the background of a first positive test, we got a retest test and the retest was in over 80% of the second test negative.”

In September of 2022, they sent this result to all newspapers in Luxembourg as well as to Luxembourg’s Supreme Court and to all members of the government. There was no reaction from anyone - silence from the media, the court and politicians: “We did not get any answer, any reaction from anyone… so it’s like we didn’t do it. Literally like we didn’t do it. No one speaks about it.”

Another particularity in Luxembourg was that the delay between the first and second mRNA Covid injections was longer than in other countries. Seligmann told me, this longer window between successive injections might have resulted in fewer adverse events in Luxembourg: “It’s strange that we have so few very bad...adverse effects in Luxembourg, relative to other countries.”

Perhaps, he said, officials intentionally delayed the second shot: “And maybe by precaution or because they knew, they tried to minimize the number of adverse events in Luxembourg, because we have, of course, adverse events, but not so many… If the delay is longer, that doesn’t mean you won’t have any adverse effects. You will simply have fewer.”

CHAPTERS

0:00:05 Accelerated Aging and Death Rates Linked to Injections

0:06:07 Discussion on Short- and Long-Term Effects of Injections

0:08:35 Barry Young, Data Leaks, and Legal Consequences

0:09:34 Reiner Fuellmich; PCR Testing in Luxembourg

0:13:36 Manipulation and Official Responses to PCR Data

0:16:16 Technical Discussion: PCR Testing Accuracy and Cycle Thresholds

0:21:06 Vaccination Timing, Adverse Events, and Data Sharing in Luxembourg

0:23:51 Presentation and Impact of Excess Mortality Data

0:26:18 Patterns in Mortality Spikes and Public Health Policies

0:29:09 Vitamin D and COVID-19 Severity

0:31:08 Hospital Treatment Practices and Vitamin D Deficiency

0:33:01 Low Mortality in Early 2020, Professor Homburg’s Analysis, and Suppressed Data

RESOURCES: