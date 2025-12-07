Biologist Hervé Seligmann Exposes Data Falsifications Designed to Conceal Devastating Effects of Covid-19 mRNA Shots

Share

Recently, I did a series of interviews with renowned biologist Hervé Seligmann who has conducted complex statistical analyses on how the mRNA Covid injections affect all-cause mortality.

The interviews with Hervé are exceptionally rich in content and cover many different and complex aspects of his research findings regarding the impact of the mRNA Covid injections.

Seligmann also discusses new insights that he hasn’t publicly addressed before.

He is a biologist whose work centers on evolutionary and theoretical biology. Major themes of his research are genetic code evolution, mitochondrial genomes, tRNA function, overlapping genes, and origin of life research.

Over the last years, he has extensively researched and written about Covid related topics. In particular, he has conducted complex and original statistical analyses showing that Covid vaccination as well as shedding from the Covid injections are associated with increased all‑cause mortality.

To do his crucial insights justice and to not overwhelm listeners, I decided to divide the interviews into multiple parts.

In this first part, Seligmann discusses the chronology of Covid-19 mRNA injection devastation that should have ended the shots in early 2021:

“The chronology shows that the injections should have been immediately stopped because there was data, public data that I found already in January and February 2021 that clearly showed that people were dying from the vaccines and especially those people who had [had] COVID.”

In addition, he provides a high-level overview of his extraordinary findings that he will discuss in depth in subsequent parts of his interviews with me. Here are some of them:

Health insurance data from New Zealand leaked by Barry Young in December of 2023 confirm increased mortalities for the injected at least up to two years post-injection.

Female fertility decreases proportionally to female injection rates.

The less time passed between the first injection and the second injection, the more likely people were to die.

The injections cause accelerated aging where the rate of aging as a function of age is exponential. Which means that, for a person 50 or 60 years old, one year ages the person two or three times as much as a non-vaccinated person of the same age.

Unvaccinated Children mortality is proportional to adult injection rates.

Herve told me that the finding about child mortality in particular devastated him: “So this was very hard for me to believe and it took me about two months until I published it because for psychological reasons I couldn’t believe the result, despite it being very clear. So I checked a lot, I waited to get two more months of data and so on, but I had seen it already in April [2021]. And the result is yes, the children who were basically uninjected at the time were dying proportionally to adult injections.”

CHAPTERS

0:01:23 Early Pandemic Observations

0:07:24 Start of Vaccine Safety Research

0:07:37 Early Concerns About mRNA Vaccines

0:10:50 Vaccine Effectiveness and Antibody Types

0:11:48 Flu Vaccine, Nasal Spray, and Misinformation

0:15:40 Analysis of Israeli Data

0:19:46 Adult and Child Mortality, Fertility Impact

0:24:05 Barry Young’s Leader New Zealand Data

0:28:19 Accelerated Aging

RESOURCES: