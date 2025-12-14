Omniwar: Transnational Elite's Total War Against Humanity | Jacob Nordangård

Share

An Omnibus is a bus for everyone. You choose if you ride in it or not.

An Omniwar is a war against everyone. You have no choice whether to be part of it or not.

Omniwar’s goal is to plug humanity into a technocratic system of control. In which ordinary humans have no say.

It’s a vertical war: Not between nations but between an uber-wealthy tech-elite and the rest of us.

In my interview with renowned Swedish writer and researcher Jacob Nordangård we discuss the many facets of this dystopian type of creeping war we’re finding ourselves in.

Nordangård is the author of several books, among them ‘Rockefeller: Controlling the Game’ and ‘The Global Coup d’Ètat: The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Great Reset.’

His newest book ‘The Digital World Brain’ will be published in early 2026.

Omniwar, he says, manifests across many domains: Financial control, biosecurity, Agentic AI, cognitive warfare, digital surveillance, environmental control, food systems and reproduction control.

Nordangård outlines the historical development that led to Omniwar: “It goes back to the 1930s and the technocratic movement. I think it could be even older than that. It’s a society run by scientists and engineers. No politicians, no vote. It’s a perfect system for control over people. People will just be cells in a kind of an organism with information about every man and woman to be retrieved immediately.”

We discuss the tech elites and their companies that are driving Omniwar. Why are so many of them now ensconced in the Trump administration? Why are they and President Trump gung-ho on building thousands of gigantic AI data centers that nobody wants except a minuscule elite?

What is the real purpose of the massive half a trillion AI infrastructure project called Stargate?

We talk about the neo-reactionary philosopher Nick Land and political theorist Curtis Yarvin whom tech moguls like Peter Thiel and others have embraced as their house philosophers.

Land and Yarvin provide the philosophical underpinning and justification for Omniwar.

Nick Land coined the expression ‘Dark Enlightenment.’ What is that? And what is ‘Dark MAGA’?

Understanding Omniwar is the first step to resistance.

PS: There’s a surprise visitor joining the interview at the very end. Don’t miss it.

CHAPTERS

0:01:35 Democracy and Technocratic Influence

0:05:31 The Omniwar Symposium

0:10:10 Technocracy and Transhumanism

0:13:22 Surveillance, and Social Control

0:18:07 Financial Surveillance and Social Credit Systems

0:22:28 Biosecurity, Health Surveillance, and Pandemic Infrastructure

0:23:43 AI, Algorithms, Government, and Pre-Crime

0:27:01 Data Centers and the Role of Elites

0:31:46 Cognitive Warfare, Information Management and Censorship

0:36:46 Digital Surveillance, IDs, and Smart City Infrastructure

0:41:40 Societal Destabilization: Immigration, Violence, and Social Response

0:49:11 Environmental Control, Carbon Management, and Resource Rationing

0:54:08 Food System Control and Dietary Mandates

0:57:31 Reproduction, Population Engineering, and Transhumanism

1:00:39 Weapons of Control: Bio, Social, and Technological

1:02:09 The Ultimate Goal – Scientific Dictatorship and Global Order

1:02:39 Resistance Strategies and Awakening Public Awareness

1:10:29 Dark Enlightenment: Philosophical Underpinnings

1:17:47 Technocrat Billionaires, Governance, and Global Influence

1:22:14 Spiritual Agenda, Esoteric Influences, and Lucis Trust

1:28:39 Ascended Masters, Secret Societies, and Hidden Agendas

1:41:40 Final Reflections, Upcoming Works, and Closing Remarks

1:44:00 Surprise Visitor

RESOURCES

Jacob Nordangård’s substack