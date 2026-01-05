They Weren’t Dying of COVID: A System Built to Kill | Ken McCarthy

Share

McCarthy told me that “even long before COVID, I had the distinct feeling that we were living in a medical dictatorship… I’ve been aware of the arrogance and the ignorance and the heartlessness of organized medicine for decades.”

But not even he was prepared for what happened during Covid: “Never since the early 90s had I ever seen a violation of patients’ rights as I’ve seen during COVID.”

This is the first part of a three part interview with author Ken McCarthy about his book “What the Nurses Saw: An Investigation Into Systemic Medical Murders That Took Place in Hospitals During the COVID Panic and the Nurses Who Fought Back to Save Their Patients.”

McCarthy, who became known in the 1990s for commercializing the internet and making crucial contributions to the development of online marketing, told me: “Specifically in the US, they incentivized a protocol which virtually guaranteed that people that came to the hospital with respiratory problems were going to die. Not everyone died, but over a million people died in US hospitals.”

And he adds: “It was systematized and it was incentivized by the federal government of the United States.”

One of the people that McCarthy interviewed for his book was AJ DePriest, a medical administrator and researcher who followed the money trail that led to the death of so many Americans.

DePriest told him about the waivers that most people do not know about to this day. She told him that “CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) issued a series of waivers in early 2020 that allowed hospitals to do things for which they would have been sued and had the funding guts ripped out of them if they had done these things before COVID.”

What kind of things did these waivers enable the hospitals to do? For example hiring doctors and nurses for ICU units who were in no way qualified to work there. Or banning family members from visiting their loved ones. Or suspending the Patients’ Bill of Rights and not giving water and food to Covid patients.

“They had nurses working in the ICUs that hadn’t even gotten their nursing degree yet. They were still students,” he said.

The hospital death protocols were systematized via the regulatory frameworks of the PREP Act and Emergency Use Authorizations for the PRC Test, Remdesivir and ventilators.

And they were executed through the command chain from federal health agencies to hospital conglomerates to hospital administrators and from there down to doctors and nurses.

DePriest told McCarthy when he interviewed her for his book: “We started following the CARES Act money to see where it was going, and we followed it trickling down through Health and Human Services to, eventually, the NIH. We discovered that the NIH published their protocols for inpatient treatment of COVID. From there, we started documenting the medications that were listed in the NIH protocols: remdesivir, Actemra, dexamethasone, baricitinib.”

Doctors and nurses who didn’t play along, lost their jobs. All the nurses McCarthy talked to for his book “What the Nurses Saw” were fired.

But almost everyone complied with the protocols. Nurses from other states who applied to work where help was needed received salaries of $10,000 per week. They were hired by medical contractor companies who also made a killing by contracting the nurses.

McCarthy learnt from AJ DePriest that the contracted nurses were paid by Homeland Security. He said:

“And I guess there were big pots of money available in Homeland Security. And the way it worked was there were private contractors who would arrange for the labor. They would recruit and hire and deliver the workers. Homeland Security would pay those contractors and then the contractors would pay the nurses. So the money ultimately came from Homeland Security.”

How the Death Protocols Were Incentivized

Deaths were incentivized through a plethora of payments and bonuses. McCarthy told me: “They created a financial incentive system that incentivized medical procedures that made no medical, scientific or logical sense that were unprecedented in the history of medicine… I think that’s where the vast majority of people I say were killed.”

For example, hospitals received huge payments for simply admitting people as Covid cases. West Virginia topped all the states with almost half a million dollars payout per Covid case.

Then there were payments for administering Remdesivir, intubating people and keeping them intubated for a long time. In fact, usually until death since almost everyone intubated died: “The federal government of the United States and the medical bureaucracy and what I call medical dictatorship decreed that A, hospitals would get paid if they put somebody in intubation and B, they’d get an additional bonus if they kept them on intubation for more than 96 hours.”

Remdesivir also usually ended in death. Nicole Sirotek, a Nevada based nurse who came to New York City in the spring of 2020, refused to give the drug to patients and that’s why she was removed from the ICU of the hospital where she worked. McCarthy said: “She refused after a short time. She said, everybody we give this drug to dies. I’m not giving anybody else this drug anymore.”

Sirotek was fired - like everyone else who spoke out against the protocols and refused to go along.

The carnage in the NYC hospitals was likely the worst in the entire country.

Another nurse that McCarthy interviewed, Erin Olszewski, had come to NYC from Florida in March of 2020 and began working at the ICU at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens. Both Sirotek and Olzsewski told McCarthy that patients did not die from Covid but were killed by long periods of intubation and the drug Remdesivir.

New York City’s Role During The Pandemic

According to McCarthy, NYC had two important roles during the so-called pandemic: It was the test case for the country - as Italy had been for Europe. And the many deaths in New York City were needed to whip the rest of America into a panic about the deadliness of Covid-19.

What’s interesting in this context is that Anthony Fauci, Ken McCarthy said, “not only had a direct line to the governor of the state of New York, he also had a direct line to many of the highest level medical people in Northern Italy based on the fact that so many of them received training at NIH, specifically with him because, you know, he’s Italian American, they’re Italian, and there was this natural affinity.”

Fauci did in fact maintain collegial relationships with many Italian infectious‑disease specialists. During COVID, Italian physicians in Lombardy, for example, consulted him. And Italy’s president awarded him the Knight Grand Cross of the Order of Merit for his “exceptional career” and contribution to the COVID‑19 response.

“So is it a coincidence that Northern Italy was the first place, and they would have been getting their advice personally, directly from Doctor Fauci?,” McCarthy asked.

Ken also told me that Fauci and the late NY Governor Mario Cuomo, the father of former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo, knew each other well: “Anthony Fauci and Mario Cuomo, the father, were very close. Anthony Fauci was friends of the Cuomo family for decades, and knew the boys, Andrew [and Chris]... Nobody knows this. And they were literally on the phone with Fauci on a daily basis.”

No Accountability For The Mass Killings In US Hospitals

To this day, nobody has been held accountable for the murder of countless people in NYC hospitals and other US states. Not a single official of the federal government, not one member of the military or the medical establishment.

It’s not even a topic of discussion. Many Americans are probably unaware of what happened in the hospitals during Covid.

So I asked McCarthy: “What do you think: In 50 years and 100 years, will anybody know that this happened?”

His answer: “Well, if they read my book, they’ll know… Which is one of my motivations for writing it. But there’s a lot of things that happen in this world that are never documented. And that old saying: If a tree falls in the forest and no one is there to hear it, did it really fall? Does it matter?”

CHAPTERS

0:05:04 Motivation Behind “What the Nurses Saw”

0:09:28 Twitter Suspension and Social Media Challenges

0:11:30 The Book’s Timing and Institutional Neglect

0:13:49 Nurse Whistleblowers: Nicole Serotek and Erin Olszewski

0:15:33 Nicole’s Viral Testimony: ICU Conditions and Advocacy

0:20:45 Medical Response Manipulation and Context of the Pandemic Spread

0:28:02 Unqualified Medical Staff and Government Waivers

0:29:11 Introduction to AJ DePriest: Financial Incentives and Waivers

0:34:20 Patient Rights Suspended: Hospital Waivers During COVID

0:39:13 Homeland Security, Private Contractors, and Staffing

0:44:32 Financial Incentives and Deadly Hospital Protocols

0:49:13 Remdesivir, Intubation, and Incentive Structures

0:55:53 Dangers and Improper Use of Invasive Ventilation

1:01:17 Emergency Use Authorizations and Ventilator Surge

1:03:50 Media Hysteria, Ventilator Demand, and Policy Connections

1:05:53 Anthony Fauci’s Influence and the Italy Connection

1:06:58 International Ties and Political Factors in the Pandemic

RESOURCES

Ken McCarthy: What the Nurses Saw: An Investigation Into Systemic Medical Murders That Took Place in Hospitals During the COVID Panic

‘What The Nurses Saw’ Website

Ken McCarthy: Excerpts from Diabolical Errors: The Strange and Unsettling History of Vaccine Science (Medical System Corruption)

Ken McCarthy: Fauci’s First Fraud: The Foundation of Medical Totalitarianism in America (Medical System Corruption)