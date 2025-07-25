Deep Down Into the VAERS Rabbit Hole: How V-Safe Was Used to Run Cover for VAERS | Albert & Melanie

The VAERS system was designed with the intention of hiding the true extent of vaccine injuries and deaths, rather than its alleged purpose of alerting the public to the detrimental effect of vaccines.

That’s the only explanation left after emerging from the VAERS rabbit hole into which we descended with Albert as our guide in this interview.

What’s wrong with VAERS? Pretty much everything:

It’s difficult to submit comprehensive reports within the given 20 minutes timeframe.

It’s easy to submit non-meaningful reports with the most basic data missing (like age, hospital name, Doctor’s name, which Covid-19 vaccine was taken etc).

It’s difficult to keep track of one’s own reports and update them.

The public is not allowed to access report updates in CDC’s WONDER system (no kidding, that’s what it’s called) but gets to see only initial reports (This changed in May of 2025).

VAERS hides deaths and injuries: Albert found many instances where reported deaths were not marked as such.

It’s not really known what the VAERS employees do to the data: how they massage them, which ones they delete as duplicates, how they determine which ones are duplicates, etc.

The underreporting factor is unknown and can only be estimated.

Enter V-Safe: Many people don’t know that an additional Adverse Event Reporting System was built specifically for Covid-19 and RSV shots. V-Safe is a smartphone app that, according to the CDC, “lets you share with CDC how you or your dependent feel after getting a COVID-19 or RSV vaccine.”

You may wonder why V-Safe was offered to the public for the Covid shots. Was VAERS all of a sudden, after 31 years, no longer good enough in the CDC’s and FDA’s estimation?

Or were CDC and FDA officials worried that VAERS might get overwhelmed with reports and wanted to hide them away in another system?

Albert: “The V-Safe system, which didn't exist before the COVID era, was specifically created to help out VAERS for Covid. But you know, in hindsight, it was created to run cover for VAERS.”

Not that this strategy, if that’s what it was, worked since VAERS was inundated with a tsunami of adverse events reports anyway - despite the underreporting factor and everything else that prevents people from filing reports in VAERS.

In the interview, Albert talks about V-Safe and what he says will allow you to make up your own mind on this question:

There are 10 million reports in V-Safe and 1.7 million Covid-19 reports in VAERS.

Albert was able to figure out that there are about 40,000 reports from V-Safe in VAERS from the 10 million reports that were submitted to V-Safe.

We don’t know how many more there are in V-Safe that should be in VAERS because adverse events were reported.

There is a checkbox in the V-Safe app asking if you want your V-Safe information to be transmitted to VAERS. Melanie, for example, checked the box but the system did not create a VAERS report for her - which she didn’t know. She found out much later. How often did this happen? Does anybody know?

There are only two available age ranges in V-Safe: under three and over three - that’s it.

There is an open text field to describe symptoms but it’s only 256 characters long. Melanie entered her debilitating symptoms - but nobody ever followed up with her.

Since V-Safe mostly relies on self-reporting by the vaccine recipient via smartphone, accurately capturing post-vaccine deaths is impossible since deceased individuals cannot self-report.

In contrast to VAERS data, the V-Safe data is not publicly available. If lawyer Aaron Siri hadn’t submitted a FOIA request we wouldn’t have this data at all. He received a snapshot of the V-Safe data from 2023. But no updates since then.

What else happened in the interview? Oh yes, Albert prevented Cornelia from committing a felony in VAERSland….

CHAPTERS

0:00:14 - The Creation of V-Safe: Purpose and Initial Implementation

0:01:24 - Vaccine Information Flyers and Initial Reporting

0:02:46 - Scale of V-Safe and VAERS Reporting

0:05:01 - V-Safe Check-In Processes and User Experience

0:06:45 - Reporting Severe Reactions through V-Safe

0:08:24 - Personal Health Tracking and Symptom Reporting

0:11:32 - Vaccine Information and Side Effect Warnings

0:12:13 - Accessing V-Safe Data and FOIA Requests

0:13:09 - Dashboard Development and Data Analysis

0:14:50 - Age Categorization in V-Safe

0:16:23 - Challenges in Reporting Adverse Events

0:19:29 - Critique of V-Safe and VAERS Reporting Systems

0:21:27 - Visualization of Vaccine-Related Deaths

0:22:36 - Underreporting and Data Manipulation

0:25:08 - CDC Reporting Guidelines and Follow-Up Processes

0:36:03 - Staffing and Resources for Reporting Systems

0:39:43 - VAERS Online Reporting Interface

0:58:08 - Updates to Historical Reporting Data

1:09:00 - Future Analysis and Research Directions

RESOURCES

VAERS

Albert’s VAERSAware website