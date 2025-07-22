What Tennessee Embalmers Are Seeing in 2025: White Clots and Micro Clotting | Tom Haviland

Share

It looks like the long forbidden topic of the white blood clots found by embalmers since 2021 in the veins and arteries of the deceased is finally being discussed more widely— even at an official convention of a funeral directors association.

Taylor Moore, the President of Tennessee’s funeral director association, invited Tom Haviland to the association’s annual convention to give a presentation about white fibrous structures, more commonly known as ‘white clots’. Tom: "It's so great that the president of the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association invited me to speak at this meeting, because it's an acknowledgement by their organization that, yes, we're into year four of this thing.”

Retired Air Force Major Thomas Haviland is widely known for the worldwide embalmer surveys that he has been conducting since 2022. His last survey, dated 2024, notably showed that clot discoveries remain more or less steady — neither fewer embalmers reporting them nor fewer bodies affected.

One of the first embalmers to alert the public about these strange structures was Richard Hirschman, who started discovering them in the dead during spring of 2021. In the meantime, several vascular surgeons have come forward, reporting that they have found the same clots in their patients.

In the interview, Tom goes over the results of the 2025 paper survey that he did while at the Tennessee funeral directors annual convention. In his detailed report, based on the results of his survey, he outlines how much macro and micro clotting they observed in 2025, the size of the clots found, and whether they noticed an increase in infant deaths.

We also look at official death statistics for infants in the state of Tennessee and at Ed Dowd’s Excess death graphs from 2020 to 2023.

CHAPTERS

0:00:32 Introduction to White Fibrous Structures and Tennessee Funeral Directors Convention

0:03:55 Survey Details and Embalmer Participation Rates

0:11:38 Reception and Initial Interactions at the Convention

0:17:22 Presentation and Audience Reaction to White Fibrous Clots

0:22:24 Audience Engagement and Concerns about Clot Formation

0:28:32 Survey Methodology and Participant Demographics

0:32:16 Percentage of Corpses with White Fibrous Clots

0:37:17 COVID-19 Vaccination Rates in Tennessee

0:42:14 Family Member Awareness and Inquiries about Clots

0:43:38 Micro Clotting Phenomenon and Its Implications

0:52:18 Infant Deaths and Stillbirths

1:00:38 Age Stratification of Clot Occurrence

1:06:07 Outreach to Health Agencies and Continued Advocacy

1:11:46 Concerns about Vaccination of Pregnant Women

1:16:22 Excess Deaths Analysis and Mortality Trends

1:18:13 Conclusion and Future Plans for Presentations

RESOURCES

Tennessee Funeral Directors Association (TFDA) Acknowledges White Fibrous Clots are REAL and PREVALENT at Annual Convention

Tennessee Funeral Directors Association Confirms White Fibrous Clots Are Real and Prevalent

Yearly Excess Death Rate Analysis USA

Official Death Statistics for Tennessee