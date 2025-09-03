How ‘Global Leaders’ Plan to Use Agentic AI to Demolish Government & Civil Society: Jacob Nordangård

Share

Welcome to a totalitarian hellhole so horrific that even George Orwell would be impressed.

In the second part of my interview with Jacob Nordangård, we start to dissect the recently published White Paper “The Agentic State: How Agentic AI Will Revamp 10 Functional Layers of Government and Public Administration.”

This White Paper was released in May 2025 by the Global Government Technology Center Berlin (GGTC Berlin). Its lead author is Luukas Ilves, Advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and former Chief Information Officer of Estonia. He’s also the son of the former President of Estonia, Toomas Hendrik Ilves, and a Young Global Leader at the World Economic Forum.

The GGTC Berlin is a joint initiative between the World Economic Forum and GovTech Campus Deutschland. CapGemini is a founding member, and the United Arab Emirates serves as a founding partner.

Jacob and I go over the most disturbing sections of the White Paper to understand what kind of dystopian future our Globalist Gang is planning for us. As Luukas Ilves makes clear in the introduction, the change in governance they are envisioning is nothing short of revolutionary.

Ilves writes: “The rise of agentic AI will have a particularly profound impact on government… Previous rounds of digital transformation… have not altered the fundamental organizational structure or business model of government. Agentic AI's software will be capable of 'eating' the core functions of government. The Agentic State… marks a shift in the nature of government.”

Here are some characteristics of the Agentic State:

ALL personal data will be ‘stitched’ together with public data to provide total insights into everyone everywhere.

Simulations are deemed “critical public infrastructure”: Crisis Simulations will be running constantly to achieve “AI-enabled national resilience.”

Engineered ‘polycrises’ will be tackled by AI agents that “will work alongside increasingly autonomous physical systems such as drones and robots, forming the backbone of a responsive, adaptive crisis infrastructure.”

Law and Order will be wiped out and replaced with “Law as Code”: The agentic government will “rewrite laws as easily as agents rewrite code.” And rules will be “retuned continuously” based on ‘“feedback loops.”

Citizens’ compliance with “living laws” is checked in real-time all the time. Compliance will no longer need to be enforced since it’s going to be ‘encoded’ in the agentic state system.

CHAPTERS

00:27 Defining the Agentic State

02:31 Global GovTech Framework

04:27 UN as Strategic Partner of WEF

06:29 Ukraine as Testing Ground for Digital Tech

08:20 WEF Influence in Ukraine

10:19 Young Global Leaders

13:29 Global Government Technology Center Berlin & Kiev

14:40 Public-Private Partnerships

18:45 World Bank GovTech Program & Its AI Working Group

28:36 Defining Agentic AI

35:55 Citizen-Government Relationships

46:01 Swedish Government and Bank ID System

48:16 The Wallenberg Family Influence in Sweden

58:49 White Paper: Executive Summary and Layers

1:20:20 White Paper Limitations & Omissions

1:23:27 Crisis Response and Resilience

1:24:26 Polycrisis and Threats

1:26:03 Global Politics and Manufactured Enemies

1:27:44 Historical Tech Transfer to China

1:29:21 Fabricating Crises for Control

1:30:13 Agentic Systems in Crisis Management

1:31:22 UN’s Pact for the Future

1:33:13 Global Digital Compact

1:38:47 Digital World Brain

1:40:09 Simulations As Critical Public Infrastructure

1:41:23 The Singleton AI Concept

1:43:49 AI-Orchestrated Crisis Response

1:45:43 Humans in the Loop vs. On the Loop

1:48:26 Mad Scientist Analogy

RESOURCES