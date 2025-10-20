“You can't be America first and look the other way when they're murdering American citizens” - Dr. Joseph Sansone

Share

Dr. Joseph Sansone: “People need to really get what I’m saying: Most people that you know will die from these injections.”

The debate must shift from arguing about mRNA Covid shot mandates and “recommendations” to arguing that these shots are biological weapons of mass destruction, Sansone says: “You can’t win by arguing mandates. So you have to take a stake and go right into the vampire’s heart. These are weapons of mass destruction.”

Sansone argues that mRNA injections are already illegal according to existing bioweapon laws and existing weapons of mass destruction laws because it is widely known that the shots are causing carnage among the population: “You’re shortening lifespans, you’re reducing birth rates … These injections cause neurological problems, heart problems, cancers, and so on. They’re associated with increased infant mortality and fertility problems … If you’re a 35 year old man or woman and you got this injection and you only live to be 63 instead of 80, they just stole 17 years of your life.”

Knowing about the harmfulness of the shots, he says, meets the knowingness standard of intent and this creates a criminal and civil liability for anyone having anything to do with the shots.

Sansone not only talks the walk but walks the walk: “The court system needs to get flooded with cases. Go think back into the 50s and 60s with all the civil rights cases. They filed case after case after case after case.” And that’s exactly what he has been doing since early 2023 when he introduced his first ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution in Lee County, Florida.

The resolution declared COVID‑19 and mRNA injections “biological and technological weapons of mass destruction” and called on Governor Ron DeSantis and the Attorney General to ban the Covid shots in Florida. The late Dr. Francis Boyle, main author of the 1989 Biological Weapons Anti‑Terrorism Act, endorsed his resolution.

In 2024, Sansone filed a lawsuit, a so-called writ of mandamus, against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody in the Florida Supreme Court. His goal is to force the Governor to prohibit the Covid-19 mRNA shots in Florida.

Subsequently, he drafted the “Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act” which criminalizes the manufacturing, distribution, and possession of any products that make use of mRNA technology. In April this year, several Republican representatives in the Minnesota legislature were the first ones nationwide to introduce his bill.

Sansone is asking Americans to get his mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act introduced in many more states: “You go find someone who might have the courage to do it and get it introduced because one, it’s going to make a splash, even with all the censorship, it’s going to get out there and people’s heads will spin. This gets introduced in places like New Jersey, New York or California, their heads are going to spin. They’re not going to know how to handle that … Let’s say we can get this introduced in like a dozen or 15 states. A lot of states don’t come back in a session until January. But let’s say we can get this introduced in a bunch of states. The writing is going to be on the wall … Eventually the mRNA shots are going to get prohibited in the whole country or we’re going to have a revolution.”

Why has it taken more than 2 years from his first ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution to having the mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act introduced in the first state?

He says: “The reason we’re not where we should be is because when I did that first ‘Ban the Jab’resolution, I got as much pushback from ‘our’ side as I did from the other side and most of the people in the alternative media are still censoring what I and other people like me have been doing because they don’t want to admit these are weapons because they’re either afraid of losing access or being canceled.”

Those who could stop the shots - the President, the head of the FDA, state governors, district attorneys, prosecutors,sheriffs - are not doing it: “These people are either complicit or looking the other way which makes them complicit in biological warfare against the American people … They could literally change the course of human history, but that would require a little courage. These people are afraid.”

We also talk about the Dutch law case brought by several Dutch citizens harmed by the mRNA shots and the unexplained arrest of Arno van Kessel, one of the lawyers that are representing them. The plaintiffs are suing, among others, Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, the former Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte as well as the entire Dutch government.

CHAPTERS

0:00:17 Clinical Hypnosis Background and Susceptibility

0:01:41 Intelligence, Authority, and Brainwashing

0:04:46 COVID-19 Injections as Bioweapons: Early Awareness and Legal Context

0:09:01 Legal Challenges: Mandamus Case and Procedural Issues

0:16:02 Health Impacts, Shedding, and Filing Appeals

0:22:48 Role of Public Health Officials and Political Responses

0:36:30 Drafting and Promoting Bio-Weapons Prohibition Legislation

0:41:38 Provisions and Implications of the Proposed Law

0:46:27 Overcoming Legal Barriers and Grassroots Advocacy

0:54:54 Scientific Support, Public Perception, and Broader Vaccine Debates

1:02:14 Francis Boyle’s Expertise, Affidavit, and His Passing

1:08:16 The Dutch Lawsuit Against Bill Gates

1:12:45 Legal Risks, Arrest of Lawyer Arno van Kessel

1:18:14 Trump, Pfizer Deal, and Political Disappointment

RESOURCES