How VAERS Disguises mRNA Covid Shot Deaths of 400 Children: Albert Benavides and Melanie Llewellyn

Albert Benavides, the creator of VAERSAware.com, told me: “Of those 200 official dead kids that are officially in there [VAERS], there’s actually 600 dead kids, but you don’t see them because the age field is not populated.”

Surprisingly, age is not a required field when submitting a report to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), the database managed by the CDC and FDA to track vaccine-related injuries and deaths. In fact, hardly any fields on the VAERS form are mandatory.

Albert explains: “And yet, the age is properly documented in the summary narrative. More than 400 of these actual dead kids are sitting in a bucket of unknown ages.”

Those 400 reports are still in the system, but without an age attached, they aren’t counted in the official total for children’s deaths. That’s how VAERS ended up concealing the deaths of 400 children who died after the mRNA shots.

Albert uncovered this information through meticulous analysis of VAERS data, by reviewing individual reports, and extracting details from the summary narratives. Through this effort, he estimates that the actual number of child deaths linked to mRNA COVID-19 shots is closer to 600, rather than the officially reported 200.

However, even that figure may fall short of the true total. VAERS is a passive reporting system, meaning it relies on voluntary reporting. As a result, the actual number of vaccine-related injuries and deaths is uncertain.

A 2011 Harvard report found that fewer than 1% of all adverse events are reported to VAERS. However, deaths occurring shortly after vaccination are likely to be reported at a higher rate, though the exact percentage remains unknown. For deaths that occur longer after vaccination, the likelihood of reporting is probably much lower, suggesting an even greater degree of underreporting.

Another disturbing ‘feature’ of VAERS is that a significant number of valid reports are never made publicly available through the CDC’s WONDER system, and many reports are later removed. React19, a Covid-19 vaccine injury support group, discovered during a 2022 audit that 1 out of 3 adverse event reports submitted to VAERS by their members were never published.

As data analyst Albert Benavides puts it: “It almost makes everything else a moot point if we know that we’re basically analyzing curated data and that VAERS basically does not publish all legitimate reports received.”

The issue isn’t simply system failure - it raises the concern that the system may deliberately be structured in a way to conceal the full scope of vaccine-related injuries and deaths.

HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy is well aware of the problem. During the interview, Albert recounts how Kennedy came to speak at Albert’s church in San Jose, California:

“On June 19, 2021, Bobby came to our church. And he’s only said it once. I’ve never heard him say it again. The week before he had met with a group of various CDC adjudicators who came to him as a group and collectively told him that 150,000 reports had disappeared from their queues. And these were all reports that they were working on to adjudicate, to finalize and publish. This is in line with what we’re saying that React 19 has people that have published reports and that have never been published. And I have submitted reports that have never been published.”

The VAERS/CDC adjudicators who came to Robert Kennedy in 2022 to alert him to the 150,000 disappeared reports: who are they? Who made the reports disappear from VAERS? Who gave the order to make them disappear?

We do not know.

