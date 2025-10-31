Hiding Covid Shot Deaths from the American People: John Beaudoin

Share

“Massachusetts has been committing fraud as a matter of custom and practice every single day when they write COVID on death records when it’s not COVID and omit the vaccine as a cause of death, when they know it’s the vaccine,” John Beaudoin told me.

It’s not just Massachusetts or other U.S. states that are manipulating death certificate data. According to Beaudoin, the CDC stopped using the proper ICD (Internal Classification of Diseases) code to classify deaths linked to COVID-19 vaccinations.

Systems engineer John Beaudoin succeeded in obtaining all official Massachusetts death records from 2015 through 2024: “I was going to the gym one morning and I heard that a seven year old girl, Cassidy Baracka, died from COVID in January of 2022. I thought to myself that there’s no way a healthy seven year old girl dies from COVID. Doesn’t happen. It hasn’t happened. Not a single time. And so I asked for her death record.”

Massachusetts, where Beaudoin lives, is one of the very few states in America that allows unrestricted public access to death certificates. Nonetheless, his request was denied: “They wouldn’t give Cassidy’s death certificate to me. I did eight different public records requests for all kinds of stuff. I ran them through other people, so that my name wouldn’t be on all of them.”

Massachusetts refused all his public record requests except the one where he asked for ALL of the state’s death records from 2015: “Only one of my eight requests came through. And it was the one that asked for all the death records from 2015 … I was kind of scared. Did they give these to me by accident? Are they going to take them away?”

Beaudoin then cross-referenced the Massachusetts death records with VAERS data and uncovered widespread data fraud. According to his findings, the CDC stopped coding deaths related to Covid-19 vaccinations with the appropriate ICD codes. In addition, he uncovered plenty of evidence that doctors and medical examiners in Massachusetts issued fraudulent death certificates, labelling Covid shot deaths and other non-Covid deaths as Covid deaths.

Although physicians and medical examiners fill out death certificates, they are not authorized to add the ICD code that corresponds to the cause of death. This is the job of a central federal agency, the CDC.

Therefore, all states must send all their death certificates to a central parsing system run by the CDC: “They have two software programs called Transax and ACME. And those two programs read the words, they parse the words, and they spit out codes.”

There is an ICD code for Covid shot deaths: U12.9. However, this code is apparently hardly ever used by the CDC. Instead, the CDC codes Covid shots as Y59.0, a code that encompasses all ‘viral vaccines.’

Beaudoin told me: “U12.9 means Covid-19 vaccine specifically. It’s not used on death records. There are notations in the literature of England and Germany where there’s an asterisk under U12.9 and it says that it’s not really used much and it’s a subcategory of Y59.0.”

After the CDC codes the death certificates, they are sent back to the states. And that’s how Beaudoin was able to check whether the ICD codes corresponded to the cause of death written on the death certificates by physicians and medical examiners. He said: “I’m betting that the software actually spit out the Y59.0. And on some it went through, but on others they deleted it and they sent it back to the States without the Y59.0. Somebody I believe at the CDC has been deleting Y59.0.”

Later, when he also got access to death certificates in Connecticut and Minnesota, states where death records are also public, he discovered the same phenomenon: “The first one in Connecticut is coded. The next three in Connecticut, not coded … So you have three states [Massachusetts, Connecticut, Minnesota] in which the first one’s coded, the rest aren’t. They stopped coding them. Why? They’re hiding the vaccine deaths from the American people.”

When Beaudoin examined the ICD-coded death data for the entire United States using the CDC’s WONDER Multiple Cause of Death database, he found fewer than 300 deaths coded under Y59.0 for all the years following the onset of COVID-19:

CHAPTERS

0:00:00 John’s Childhood Hearing Loss & the 1968 Hong Kong Flu

0:04:33 Early Life Memories and Academic Background

0:05:12 Analyzing CDC Data and Losing Trust

0:09:56 Lawsuit Over Mask Mandate and Experiences with Exemptions

0:12:26 Facing Public Pushback Over Mask Exemption

0:16:21 Strategy Against Mask Policies and Exception Details

0:21:15 Entering Data Analysis and Legal Battles Post-Law School

0:24:54 Obtaining Massachusetts Death Records and First Discoveries

0:29:37 Vaccine Reactions and The Cassidy Case

0:35:40 Death Certificate Certifiers and Patterns in Data

0:40:07 Financial Incentives Driving Hospital COVID Diagnoses

0:47:39 How Evidence-Based Medicine and Coding Changed Healthcare

0:52:17 Doctor-Patient Relationship in the Age of Electronic Records

0:57:13 Investigating Young Vaccine-Related Deaths

1:01:02 Media Suppression and the Cascade of Preventable Tragedies

1:07:44 ICD Codes, Centralization, and CDC Manipulation

1:18:12 Decentralized Coding Practices and Data Errors

1:23:08 Government Censorship and Social Media Control

1:29:14 Professional Threats to Doctors and Board Certifications

RESOURCES

Beaudoin’s Substack: The Real CdC’s Newsletter