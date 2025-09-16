Eternal Pawns: How the UN Creates and Weaponizes Palestinian Refugees | Karys Rhea

Share

UNRWA. An impossible to pronounce acronym, one of the many United Nations’ agencies, is not the worst place to start gaining some understanding of the current situation in Gaza, Israel and beyond.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency was founded in 1949 as a temporary organization to provide emergency relief to Palestine refugees who had fled their homes in the 1948 Arab-Israeli war.

But almost 80 years later, it’s still around. How did this happen and why?

Today, UNRWA is the largest UN Agency by staff size: it employs about 30,000 people, almost all of whom are locally recruited Palestinian refugees themselves. The majority of them work in Gaza and many others live and work in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon and the West Bank.

Palestinian Arabs are the only group in the world with a dedicated UN agency. An initial roughly 700,000 Palestinian refugees in 1949 turned into almost 6 million refugees today since the refugee status is passed on from father to child. Who profits from this - not just in terms of money but in terms of political power?

In the interview, Karys Rhea, a fellow of the Middle East Forum, talks to me about the history and purpose of UNRWA and discusses the historical background of the Arab-Israeli conflict, the establishment of Israel, and the roots of Arab opposition to Jewish sovereignty.

CHAPTER TITLES

03:50 Why UNRWA Was Created: The 1948 Refugee Crisis

07:18 Partition History, British Mandate, and Early Conflict

11:11 Jewish Migration: Russian Pogroms and Ottoman Era

12:16 UN Partition, Arab Opposition, and the Independence War

14:58 Israel’s Survival Against the Odds

15:53 Jewish Presence, Arab Reaction, and Sovereignty

17:34 Holocaust Impact and Pan-Arabism

23:46 Haj Amin al-Husseini, Hitler, and Early Massacres

26:39 War Aftermath, Armistice, and Territorial Shifts

28:20 Jewish and Arab Populations: Parallel Refugee Crises

30:39 Arab States: Refugees as Political Pawns

34:06 Citizenship and Refugee Treatment in Arab States

38:42 Propaganda, Radicalization, and Generational Issues

39:21 UNRWA’s Role in Perpetuating the Conflict

40:17 Inheritance of Refugee Status

42:08 UNRWA Staffing, Budget, Scope

43:35 When Does Refugee Status End? Right of Return Debates

48:29 Refugee Numbers: Demographics and Registration

51:17 How Definitions and Populations Changed Over Time

53:16 Citizenship and Second-Class Status

56:40 Israeli Arabs: Rights, Integration, and Social Mobility

1:00:53 UNRWA’s Funding, Donors, and Accountability

1:03:11 Refugee Camps Today: Living Conditions

1:06:44 UNRWA Services and Lack of Oversight

1:10:13 Employment, Corruption, and Organizational Interests

1:13:03 Daily Life: Wealth, Poverty, and Lack of Rights

1:15:07 Identity Formation and Psychological Impact

1:17:34 Yasser Arafat, the Palestinian Identity, and Nationalism

1:24:57 Education, Hate, and Indoctrination in Schools

1:27:52 Personal Contact, Worker Permits, and The Green Prince

1:29:29 Indoctrination: Martyrdom and the UNRWA Curriculum

RESOURCES