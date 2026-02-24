Flashlights

Bill Rice, Jr.
7h

I've encountered this issue as well. Sometime you can't find the button to cross-post. I once asked Mark Oshinskie to cross-post one of my articles. He said he did, or tried to, but nobody ever got it. I didn't.

You are right. When a big, established author cross-posts one of your pieces, you are going to get a big spike in new subscribers. Or this used to happen.

In fact, the last time I got subscriber bumps of more than 40 subscribers is when Dr. Nass cross-posted one of my pieces. I also got a big bump when Jenna McCarthy cross-posted one of my pieces.

This is strange as it shows that when new readers ARE exposed to your content, a decent percentage will become free subscribers. This used to happen all the time. For me, now it almost never happens.

And half of my stories these days produce zero new subscribers. That's strange because my articles are still reaching thousands of people who are not current subscribers - but none convert to subscribers.

I've actually done analysis where I could gauge my ratio of new-subscribers per non-subscribers reached. It used to be about 1 in 50 to 1 in 250 of non-subscribers would become new subscribers. Now it is 0 in 2,000.

That doesn't make sense to me.

I often try to help great authors who should have more subscribers by cross-posting their articles. I wish more established authors did the same thing.

I also agree that the cross-post is much better than the "re-stack."

Thanks for doing this experiment and highlighting another "curious trend" on Substack. I think this is a coordinated and sophisticated reach-suppression operation.

Art Hutchinson
9h

Yep. The old trick of "freedom of speech but not freedom of reach," a.k.a., go ahead and yell into the void all you like but, really, we've put you in secret sound-deadened solitary confinement.

https://www.jermwarfare.social/p/im-using-substack-less-often-because

