Why Don’t America’s Most Influential Podcasters Talk about the White Fibrous Clots? | Thomas Haviland

Share

In July, Tom Haviland took the stage at the Red Pill Expo in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to share his extraordinary journey from military contractor to independent researcher. Over the last three years, he dedicated his life to collecting data about the presence of white fibrous clots in both the living and dead and to alerting the public about his very concerning findings.

In our interview, we dive into his Red Pill Expo presentation, unpacking the key elements of Haviland’s research and exploring what they reveal about the dramatic shifts of the past five years.

One of the most important questions his Red Pill Expo slide show raises is why the white fibrous clots continue to remain a taboo subject. Why does the great silence of the federal health agencies about the phenomenon continue? How to explain the silence of the medical profession, in particular the vascular surgeons - with the exception of a few courageous whistleblowers?

Maybe most troubling of all is the deafening silence from America’s most influential podcasters - with the power to reach millions across the globe. Despite the urgency of the issue, neither investigator Tom Haviland nor embalmer Richard Hirschman have been invited to share their alarming findings about the mysterious clots. The result? Critical information remains hard to access, with little opportunity to inform and protect the public.

Perhaps one of the reasons for their silence is that discussing the clots is deeply unsettling; they are frightening to look at and it’s difficult to speak about them. Nevertheless, we must address them so that Americans can take measures to determine whether they are affected and potentially save their lives.

Bringing attention to these clots, which clearly indicate the catastrophic harm caused by the Covid-19 shots, will also provide much needed support to individuals like HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy to end the PREP Act declaration for Covid-19.

CHAPTERS

0:00:04 Introduction to Red Pill Expo

0:03:26 Social Pressure, Fear, and Drawing the Line

0:04:52 Coercion in the Workplace

0:09:11 Tom Haviland’s Military and Contracting Background

0:13:07 The Vaccine Mandate at Wright Patterson Air Force Base

0:15:13 Tom Challenges Authority and Is Fired

0:20:26 Reflections on Mandates and Military Compliance

0:25:26 The Decision to Resist and the Nuremberg Code

0:27:50 OTA Military Contracts and mRNA Vaccine Development

0:33:34 Protesting Mandates and Public Response

0:36:05 Embalmers’ Observations of Unusual Blood Clots

0:40:22 Institutional Gatekeeping and Survey Resistance

0:45:01 Embalmers’ Anonymous Comments and Experiences

0:48:14 The New Normal: Blood Clots and Medical Silence

0:52:07 Declining Trust in the Medical System

0:53:07 Whistleblowers: Doctors Observing Clots in Living Patients

0:57:07 Suppression and Retaliation Against Whistleblowers

1:04:09 Surveying Vascular Surgeons and Patient Experiences

1:09:14 Patient Survey Results and Blood Clot Types

1:14:31 Survey Validation and CDC Data Comparison

1:15:57 Nurse and Patient Testimonies

1:16:54 Vascular Damage and Ongoing Health Issues

1:19:31 The Great Podcaster Silence

1:20:03 The Silence of the Famous: Justin Bieber’s Vaccine Injuries

1:23:06 Novak Djokovic’s Stand Against Vaccine Mandates

1:35:22 The Power of Collective Action and Courage

1:48:38 Looking Forward to the Red Pill Expo and Meeting Like-Minded People