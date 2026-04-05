The Transnational Elite's Cure for Earth's “Bad Case of Homo Sapiens” | Jacob Nordangård

This is the first part of my interview with Jacob Nordangård about the just released English edition of his book “The Digital World Brain.”

Nordangård presents a plethora of evidence that the transnational elite is building a global AI-driven governance system via their proxies United Nations, the World Economic Forum, UN member states and and a myriad of other entities.

The digital world brain runs on data. The more information it has, the better it can control people. Look at, for example, the Trump administration’s Stargate project: its purpose is to build the infrastructure for an enormous digital control system that will eventually contain and run on massive amounts of data. And that’s why thousands of new data centers are built in America right now.

The Justification for Installing a Global Digital Control System

Billionaire André Hoffmann lives in Switzerland. He is the grandson of Fritz Hoffmann-La Roche, the founder of the Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche. He is Vice-Chairman of Roche’s Board of Directors and co-chairman of the WEF as well as member of the WEF’s Governing Board. He’s also a board member of the Global Footprint Network and of the GIST Advisory (Global Initiative for Sustainability Ratings).

For twenty years, he was vice-president of the World Wildlife Fund. Clearly, André Hoffmann is a very powerful man within the transnational elite.

During Covid, his net wealth increased by about 38 billion dollars.

In 2022, Hoffmann was awarded the “David Rockefeller Bridging Leadership Award” for his “leadership in sustainable business and climate change.” After David Rockefeller’s daughter Peggy handed him the award, Hoffmann gave an acceptance speech that ended with the following story:

“Planet Earth goes on holiday. Planet Earth has had enough. Planet Earth travels out in the cosmos. It crosses another planet. The other planet says, ‘hey, how are you?’ And the planet Earth replies, ‘I’ve got a bad case of homo sapiens.’”

The Transnational Elite is Building a Digital Control System for ‘We The Peoples’

A “renewed social contract” is one of the commitments of the UN’s “Our Common Agenda.” You have to admire the subtlety of the picture above with the clunky wearable at the center of the photo. Is this fancy “new social contract” (Did you sign one?) enforced via feeding agentic AI control systems with data it sucks out of “We The Peoples?”

The United Nations spurns out lots of documents that nobody reads. If you tried to read them, you are likely to either fall asleep, turn apoplectic or become deeply traumatized.

Luckily there are a few people in the world, who are not only willing to read them but who are able to survive reading them and can therefore tell us what’s inside them.

Jacob Nordangård is one of those people. In his book ‘The Digital World Brain,’ he dissects two very important and revealing United Nation documents that outline the goals, the structure and the mechanisms of the new global governance control system the transnational elite is building for ‘We The Peoples.”

One of the two documents discussed in his book is a report allegedly written by UN Secretary General Guterres himself and published in the midst of the Pandemic, in September 2021. It’s called “Our Common Agenda.” The other document is called ‘Pact for the Future.’

Both documents are almost unknown to the public despite the fact that they contain sweeping plans for global technocratic governance.

“Our Common Agenda” - An Agenda That Is Not Common and Not Ours

Here is a one sentence summary from the UN’s website:

“Our Common Agenda is the Secretary-General’s vision for the future of global cooperation. It calls for inclusive, networked, and effective multilateralism to better respond and deliver for the people and planet and to get the world back on track by turbocharging action on the Sustainable Development Goals.”

There you have it in a nutshell: the purpose of the common agenda is to turbocharge Agenda 2030.

The How-Do-We-Stay-in-Power-Forever Pact

The other UN document Nordangård analyzes in his book is called “Pact for the Future.” It was adopted by all UN member states in September 2024 at the ‘Summit for the Future’, three years after Guterres regaled us with his common agenda.

What is this pact for the future? It’s something akin to a roadmap on how to operationalize the twelve commitments in Guterres’ Common Agenda so that the transnational elite as well as their offspring will not lose the reins of power in a world increasingly shaped by AI agents and populated by restless, non-trusting We The Peoples.

In other words, it’s a pact to guarantee they stay in power forever.

Their How-Do-We-Stay-in-Power-Forever pact contains two very important annexes: The ‘Declaration on Future Generations’ and the ‘Global Digital Compact.’

Yup, you got to cover all your bases if you aim to rule the world across generations. You better make sure that the unborn have no chance to ever wrest power from you and you also better make sure that the technical and digital dimensions are totally geared to preserving current power structures and networks.

Feeding the Digital World Brain With Your Data

The ‘Global Digital Compact’ outlines how to force everyone already born into a digital control grid run by agentic AI.

Such a grid, or, as Nordangård calls it, Digital World Brain, is indispensable for global digital governance. This world brain feeds on data from billions of people and decides, based on compliance, who can do what when and where.

Mortal Enemies - But They All Sign on to the UN’s Plans

How is it possible that geopolitical adversaries waging proxy wars around the world, as in Ukraine, all get together at the UN and all sign on to global governance blueprints?

Nordangård told me:

“If you go into the outcome document of the Pact for the Future, all these member countries of the United Nations, they were in on it. They could express their opinions and they negotiated to have this outcome document. And if you go into what the BRICS group is talking about, they support this common agenda and the pact for the future. They had expressed some things that they didn’t like with the pact. “For example, Russia thought that some parts intervened in their domestic affairs. So some of the mechanisms had to be removed before the last approval. But for the main part, for all the things that have to do with the upgrading of the United Nations system and the digitization, the digital pact and the future generations part, all these things have been approved by these countries, the BRICS countries, Russia and China.”

So why do they do that? What do Russia, China and the United States hope to gain from a global control system?

According to Nordangård, it’s all about power, as usual. The whole idea of nation states will disappear and make room for powerful regional blocs like, for example, a “North America Union” that would comprise the United States, Canada, Mexico and Greenland.

Russia and China, he said, see themselves gaining power in such a multipolar system structured around geographic regions. He traces the concept of regional blocs back to Rockefeller Brothers Fund planning documents.

The Twelve Magnificent Commitments of The Common Agenda

Let’s have a closer look at the Common Agenda. It contains twelve commitments - or are they commandments?

In our interview we discuss several of them. But here is the whole glorious list in case you’re wondering what all these things are our global elite is committing to:

Leave no one behind: Thought you could opt out? Think again. Protect our planet: Net-zero by 2050, no new coal after 2021, phase out fossil fuel subsidies, transform food systems. Excellent for reducing surplus populations, especially the elderly. Promote peace and prevent conflict: Child’s play once everyone is embedded in the digital control grid. Abide by international law and ensure justice: Good-bye to the rule of law. Place women and girls at the center: Males are more likely to pose threats against existing power structures; Females lifted out of obscurity into the center of power are easy to control and manipulate. Build trust: Building trust with We The Peoples is a hard task, especially after Covid. Chipping might be necessary to ensure trust. Improve digital cooperation: Super important. Everything will fall apart without reliable digital control systems and powerful AI agents. Upgrade the United Nations: The UN’s strategic partnership with the WEF in 2019 was a first upgrade. AI agents will help with further upgrades until the entire UN is run by an AI Control System. The transnational elite will likely be no longer in the loop but perhaps still on the loop (not all of them know that yet). Ensure sustainable financing: Under the cover of sustainability, entrap everyone in a digital financial control system. Boost partnerships: Transnational elite networks must become stronger, tighter and more durable. Side benefits: Ideal for keeping everyone in the elite in line and keeping an eye on them. Listen to and work with youth: Young people pose an imminent threat. They have lots of energy and want power/riches for themselves. Nip their ambitions in the bud. Groom some of them. Indoctrinate and manipulate all of them. Drugging and chipping will help control them. Be prepared: The last and the most important point. Never forget that you’re surrounded by billions of enemies, they’re everywhere. Sicken We The Peoples with new viruses, vaccines and medications. Destroy their health and their fertility.

Look, they wrote a convenient little summary. Print it, frame it, memorize it.

And for those of us who are more visually oriented, here is a beautiful graph that doubles as a cheat sheet in case you ever get quizzed about the twelve commitments.

In the top left corner, it says: “All proposed actions are in line with and designed to accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.” Everything has to pass that litmus test. Actions not in line with the SDG Gods are unthinkable and definitely unprintable.

The UN–WEF Partnership and Jeffrey Epstein

In the summer of 2019, UN Secretary Guterres and WEF founder Klaus Schwab signed what they called a “Strategic Partnership Framework.” They signed this partnership at the UN’s headquarters in New York City.

Nordangård told me that he didn’t see this partnership coming despite the fact that he had been following developments closely at the UN and the WEF. They were already collaborating - but why announce to the whole world their “strategic partnership” by formalizing it?

Maybe because they had reached a point where they were powerful enough to get away with it? Maybe because of the coming Pandemic? Maybe because they knew that mainstream media would report almost nothing about it?

The Strategic Partnership Framework covers six focus areas where the UN and the WEF commit to join forces in order to……. You guessed it: in order to accelerate the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals:

Financing the 2030 Agenda: Mobilizing private capital toward SDG investments

Climate change: Securing corporate commitments toward carbon neutrality by 2050

Health: Addressing emerging global health threats through multistakeholder action

Digital cooperation: Advancing governance frameworks for the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Gender equality: Empowering women through public-private partnerships

Education and skills: Reskilling workers for the future economy

In practice, this means corporations that are members of the World Economic Forum gain access to the United Nations. CEOs or high level employees can now directly work together with heads of UN departments.

You see here how the lines between private businesses, supranational organizations and governments become blurrier and blurrier.

What does this have to do with Jeffrey Epstein? In 2018, a year before the strategic partnership between the UN and the WEF was announced, Epstein had emailed the former foreign minister of Norway, Börge Brende, about upgrading the UN system and had received an enthusiastic reply from Brende. This is what Epstein wrote to him in 2018:

“Davos can really replace the UN. C21, cyber, crypto . genetics. .. intl coordination.”

Brende answered, “Exactly - we need a new global architecture. World Economic Forum (Davos) is uniquely positioned - public private.”

Isn’t it fun to get to play God in global sandboxes?

The Epstein files also showed that on the evening of the same day the partnership was signed, Börge Brende, who was then President and CEO of the WEF, went to Epstein’s NYC townhouse for dinner.

Epstein himself was of course a crucial element within the transnational elite: he was a member of the Trilateral Commission, the Council on Foreign Relations and a member of the Rockefeller University Board of Trustees. He was deeply embedded in the Rockefeller network.

How the UN Ensures Google Search Results Are in Line with Agenda 2030

One of the many fascinating things Nordangård points out in his book is that the UN has openly partnered with Google to ensure that UN-approved climate information dominates Google’s search results.

In a talk about disinformation given at a World Economic Forum’s Sustainable Development Impact Meeting in September 2022, Melissa Fleming, head of the United Nations Department of Global Communications, described this partnership:

“You know, we partnered with Google. For example, if you Google climate change, you will, at the top of your search, get all kinds of UN resources. “We started this partnership when we were shocked to see that when we Googled climate change, we were getting incredibly distorted information right at the top. So we’re becoming much more proactive. You know, we own the science and we think that the world should know it and the platforms themselves also do.”

Thanks, Melissa, good to know. I agree that the world should know it. Thank you for being so frank.

Financial Control via CBDCs to Enforce Spending Aligned with SDGs

The global governance control system will use CBDCs as the mechanism for financial control.

Augustin Carstens, the former head of the Bank for International Settlements, said in October 2020 during the International Monetary Fund’s annual meeting: “We don’t know who is using a 100 dollar bill today, we don’t know who is using a 1000 peso bill today. A key difference with the CBDC is that the central bank will have absolute control on the rules and regulations that will determine the use of that expression of central bank liability and also we will have the technology to enforce that.”

Stablecoins are framed as an alternative to Central Bank Digital Currencies, but they are not. Since they’re programmable as well, they will lead to the same programmable money system - just via a different political route.

“Halfway to 2030, we are far off track.”

Agenda 2030 was passed in 2015.

Four years later, in 2019, the WEF and the UN entered into their strategic partnership.

In 2021, UN Secretary Guterres released the ‘Our Common Agenda’ Report.

And in February 2023, Guterres announced that, halfway to 2030, they are far off track.

That was just over three years ago. Have they gotten back on track since then? Have they been able to make up lost ground by addressing the gaps and challenges Guterres mentioned? Rest assured, there’ll be more “upgrades” coming to the UN. Whatever it takes.

CHAPTERS

0:03:07 Andre Hoffmann and the Transnational Elite

0:07:11 Elites’ View of Humanity: “Bad Case of Homo Sapiens”

0:09:09 What Is the Digital World Brain? Data, AI, Control

0:14:07 Trump, Operation Warp Speed, and System Reset

0:15:34 Putin, Xi, BRICS, and the Pact for the Future

0:18:55 UN, Global Conflicts, and a Shared Control Agenda

0:25:24 The 12 Commitments of “Our Common Agenda”

0:28:11 UN–WEF Partnership, Epstein, and Rockefeller Links

0:35:19 “Our Common Agenda” Website and Guterres’ “Vision”

0:39:53 Pandemic as Trigger to Upgrade Global Governance

0:49:03 “Leave No One Behind” and “Protect Our Planet”

0:52:56 “Build Trust,” Infodemics, and Censoring Dissent

0:58:04 “We Own the Science”: UN Partners with Google

1:01:02 Global Digital Compact and Total Digitization

1:06:26 Every Action Counts: Social Credit and Behavior Control

1:07:06 Nudging, Sludging, and Phasing Out Cash

1:12:29 CBDCs, Stablecoins, and Programmable Money

1:17:06 Net Zero Finance and Capital Flow Enforcement

1:20:26 From Nation-States to Regions and a Borderless Elite

RESOURCES