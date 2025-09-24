In the concluding part of my interview with Jacob Nordangard, we continue to explore the dystopian future that self-appointed ‘Global Leaders’ are planning for the rest of us.
A White Paper titled ‘The Agentic State’, published by the Global Government Technology Center Berlin (GGTC Berlin) in May of 2025, lays out a future in which AI agents take control of all functions of government.
Luukas Ilves is the lead author of the White Paper. He’s also advisor to Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister, son of Estonia’s former President, former Chief Information officer of Estonia and one of WEF’s Young Global Leaders.
In the White Paper, Ilves describes various features of Agentic AI Governance; he pictures a future where laws will become ‘living laws’ that AI agents can change at any time. Legislators won’t be needed anymore, humans will be monitored continuously, and compliance with regulation is enforced around the clock.
‘Polycrises’ will be met with a ‘Hyper-aware AI-orchestrated first response’: “When a crisis begins to unfold, AI initiates the first steps in crisis response before human-in-the-loop structures have time to react.”
Moreover, such AI agents “will work alongside increasingly autonomous physical systems such as drones and robots, forming the backbone of a responsive, adaptive crisis infrastructure.”
“Human-in-the-loop structures” will eventually disappear completely from the governing loop. And AI agents will closely observe and manipulate the emotions of its ‘out-of-the-loop’ humans.
That’s the vision that the WEF and the Global Government Technology Center Berlin are hoping to realize for billions of people. To reach this goal, Luukas Ilves calls for a “new leadership archetype for the agentic AI era.”
It stands to reason that Ilves might consider himself as the embodiment of this new leadership archetype. He has political ambitions and already ran, albeit unsuccessfully, for the European Parliament.
CHAPTERS
05:52 Exploring the Agentic State and Its Implications
08:38 The Role of Young Global Leaders in Governance
11:31 Deep Dive into the White Paper’s Key Concepts
13:37 Agentic Internal Workflows and Their Consequences
16:12 Outcome-Based Governance and Its Risks
19:21 The Dangers of AI in Bureaucratic Systems
22:07 Corruption and AI: A Systemic Issue
25:18 The Future of Human Involvement in Governance
28:02 Crisis Response and Resilience in Governance
36:01 The Power of Panic: Control Through Fear
36:49 Singleton Theory: A Centralized Power Structure
40:19 Simulations and Reality: Testing Crisis Responses
43:12 AI in Crisis Management: The Rise of Autonomous Systems
47:08 Surveillance and Compliance: The New Normal
49:03 The Future of Governance: Living Laws and AI
53:57 Ethics and Compliance: The Tyranny of Agentic Systems
01:11:05 The United Nations and Global Goals
01:13:55 Agentic Policymaking and Democracy
01:19:15 Emotion Detection and Citizen Signals
01:24:54 Leadership in the Age of AI
01:30:18 The Dystopian Future of Governance
01:44:29 Awareness and Resistance Against the Agenda