In the concluding part of my interview with Jacob Nordangard, we continue to explore the dystopian future that self-appointed ‘Global Leaders’ are planning for the rest of us.

A White Paper titled ‘The Agentic State’, published by the Global Government Technology Center Berlin (GGTC Berlin) in May of 2025, lays out a future in which AI agents take control of all functions of government.

Luukas Ilves is the lead author of the White Paper. He’s also advisor to Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister, son of Estonia’s former President, former Chief Information officer of Estonia and one of WEF’s Young Global Leaders.

In the White Paper, Ilves describes various features of Agentic AI Governance; he pictures a future where laws will become ‘living laws’ that AI agents can change at any time. Legislators won’t be needed anymore, humans will be monitored continuously, and compliance with regulation is enforced around the clock.

‘Polycrises’ will be met with a ‘Hyper-aware AI-orchestrated first response’: “When a crisis begins to unfold, AI initiates the first steps in crisis response before human-in-the-loop structures have time to react.”

Moreover, such AI agents “will work alongside increasingly autonomous physical systems such as drones and robots, forming the backbone of a responsive, adaptive crisis infrastructure.”

“Human-in-the-loop structures” will eventually disappear completely from the governing loop. And AI agents will closely observe and manipulate the emotions of its ‘out-of-the-loop’ humans.

That’s the vision that the WEF and the Global Government Technology Center Berlin are hoping to realize for billions of people. To reach this goal, Luukas Ilves calls for a “new leadership archetype for the agentic AI era.”

It stands to reason that Ilves might consider himself as the embodiment of this new leadership archetype. He has political ambitions and already ran, albeit unsuccessfully, for the European Parliament.

CHAPTERS

05:52 Exploring the Agentic State and Its Implications

08:38 The Role of Young Global Leaders in Governance

11:31 Deep Dive into the White Paper’s Key Concepts

13:37 Agentic Internal Workflows and Their Consequences

16:12 Outcome-Based Governance and Its Risks

19:21 The Dangers of AI in Bureaucratic Systems

22:07 Corruption and AI: A Systemic Issue

25:18 The Future of Human Involvement in Governance

28:02 Crisis Response and Resilience in Governance

36:01 The Power of Panic: Control Through Fear

36:49 Singleton Theory: A Centralized Power Structure

40:19 Simulations and Reality: Testing Crisis Responses

43:12 AI in Crisis Management: The Rise of Autonomous Systems

47:08 Surveillance and Compliance: The New Normal

49:03 The Future of Governance: Living Laws and AI

53:57 Ethics and Compliance: The Tyranny of Agentic Systems

01:11:05 The United Nations and Global Goals

01:13:55 Agentic Policymaking and Democracy

01:19:15 Emotion Detection and Citizen Signals

01:24:54 Leadership in the Age of AI

01:30:18 The Dystopian Future of Governance

01:44:29 Awareness and Resistance Against the Agenda