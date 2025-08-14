The 300 Year War of Vaccine Ideology Against Reality | Dr. Peter McCullough

Share

“Since the first public inoculation campaign in Boston in 1721, mass vaccination has not been constrained by a rigorous scientific method. On the contrary, it's been mostly a matter of guesses, gambles, and wild experimentation. Many of its most passionate advocates were animated by religious fervor, wishful thinking, ideology, a desire for professional and social prestige, and money. Lots of it.”

Dr. Peter McCullough and John Leake co-authored a new book called “Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology and Reality.” It turns out that the present war between those who want to push vaccines on as many people as possible and those who are wary or opposed to vaccines has been fought for over 300 years. It’s nothing new.

But for a long time it’s been a suppressed war - driven underground by governments and the pharmaceutical industry. The voices of sceptics were silenced with brutal smear attacks and effective propaganda campaigns.

How was this possible? And why has this war continued into our times?

One positive change in this 300 year old vaccine war is that it’s finally been brought out into the open through the pandemic that got us the deadly mRNA Covid shots. The vaccine war has shifted into a higher gear - and for the first time in a long time it’s not so clear who’s going to win.

CHAPTERS

00:59 Historical Context of Variolation in 1721

03:06 Evolution from Variolation to Vaccination

04:00 Understanding Early Inoculation Concerns

05:26 Edward Jenner and the Cowpox Hypothesis

06:55 Cross-Protection Between Cowpox and Smallpox

08:58 Smallpox and Social Impacts

09:41 Changes in Disease Treatment and Vaccination Practices

10:47 Impact of Hygiene on Disease Reduction

12:46 Measles Outbreaks and Vaccine Data Issues

14:36 Rising Rates of Autism and Allergic Diseases

17:37 Case Study: Hannah Poling and Vaccine-Related Autism

19:30 Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and Febrile Seizures

21:12 Long-Term Risks of Febrile Seizures

23:36 Complexity of Human Health and Scientific Analysis

26:15 The 1976 Swine Flu Vaccination Campaign

29:33 Pharmaceutical Liability Shields

34:24 Personal Experiences with Flu Shots

35:21 Lack of Informed Consent in Vaccination

36:11 Risks of Vaccinating Pregnant Women

37:18 Public Awareness and Importance of Education

37:56 Conclusion and Book Promotion

