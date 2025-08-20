‘Resilience’ Decoded: NATO's Buzzword for Total Control and Captive Societies | Debbie Lerman & Sasha Latypova

Share

This is the third and final part of the interview series with Debbie Lerman and Sasha Latypova. Across all three conversations, we discuss the extensive body of evidence they have compiled in their comprehensive ‘Covid Dossier’, which proves that the Covid-19 response was a transnationally coordinated military operation.

In the first half of this final interview, we return to the Covid Dossier to explore in greater depth how the military assumed control in countries such as the Netherlands and Germany.

In the second half, we take a step back to confront the fundamentals: Why did this happen? Why was there a “pandemic”? Why was there a transnational military response? What was the underlying plan, the true purpose? And most importantly, how can we ensure that it doesn’t happen again?

According to Debbie Lerman, “the most important thing is to understand that elections aren't going to save us. National elections aren't going to save us. Politicians aren't going to save us. We need to be operating outside the system and resisting the system… If we just don't comply, if more people during COVID had understood what was happening, and if more people had just said, no, I'm not wearing a mask, I’m not social distancing, I’m not taking the vaccines, then they would have failed.”

And Sasha Latypova said: “It all has to do with the elite. The elite that controls the resources, gets into power, and then constantly worries about preserving that power. They don't worry about getting more anymore because they're already at the top. But what they are concerned with is an uprising from the bottom. That's why they're definitely afraid of us - continuously.”

CHAPTERS

00:00 Introduction and Personal Updates

09:39 Rep. Thomas Massie’s Bill To Repeal the PREP Act

15:56 Pesticide Liability Shield Provision Introduced

18:55 Military Operations and COVID

31:23 Resilience in National Security Strategy

39:05 The Role of Public-Private Partnerships

51:41 Shock-Resistant Society: A New Paradigm

58:05 Fear of the Populace: A Driving Force

01:06:22 Resilience and Information Control

01:12:22 Psychological Operations and Public Manipulation

01:21:31 The Global Crime Cartel

01:27:29 Understanding Systemic Control

01:34:10 The Need for Resistance and Awareness

01:49:55 Communicating Truth with Family

01:56:59 The Old Testament's Lessons on Humanity

02:02:14 The Nature of Evil in Society

02:10:06 The System vs. Individual Agency

02:18:04 The Impact of Individual Leaders

02:24:20 Limitations of Technology and Human Enhancement

02:32:11 The Misconceptions of Genetic Engineering

02:40:25 The Nature of Mind Control

02:46:31 The Importance of Humor in Serious Times

The Graph below is discussed in detail during the interview. It is from the website of the Netherlands’ Counterterrorism Agency NCTV and depicts its “Comprehensive Approach to National Security.” It shows a totalitarian understanding of National Security:

https://english.nctv.nl/organisation

RESOURCES

The Covid Dossier

“Dutch Minister of Health Acknowledges that The Pandemic Policy is a Military Operation: The Ministry of Health Obeys NATO and NCTV"

Netherlands’ “Comprehensive Approach to National Security”

Dr. Heinz-Ulrich Holtherm in Charge of the German Health Ministry’s Department for Health Protection, Health Security and Sustainability

Department of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard: “Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Response”, September 2016