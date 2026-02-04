Peter Thiel’s ‘House Philosopher’ Proposes Virtualization as Humane Alternative to Genocide | Patrick Wood

Share

“Our goal, in short, is a humane alternative to genocide. That is: the ideal solution achieves the same result as mass murder (the removal of undesirable elements from society), but without any of the moral stigma. Perfection cannot be achieved on both these counts, but we can get closer than most might think. The best humane alternative to genocide I can think of is not to liquidate the wards — either metaphorically or literally — but to virtualize them. A virtualized human is in permanent solitary confinement, waxed like a bee larva into a cell which is sealed except for emergencies. This would drive him insane, except that the cell contains an immersive virtual-reality interface which allows him to experience a rich, fulfilling life in a completely imaginary world.” —Curtis Yarvin (aka Mencius Moldbug), 2008

Yarvin’s Vision

Why, I asked Patrick Wood during our interview about his latest book ‘The Final Betrayal: How Technocracy Destroyed America’’, would anyone care what Curtis Yarvin thinks?

Turns out we should care a lot since Peter Thiel regards Yarvin as his ‘House Philosopher.’ And Thiel is not the only one among the billionaire technocrats who has taken a liking to the philosophy of Dark Enlightenment.

But does Thiel share Yarvin’s vision of a ‘humane alternative to genocide’?

Maybe. It certainly doesn’t bode well that NYT podcaster Ross Douthat had to ask him three times during an interview last year if Thiel wanted humanity to continue. He got only silence as response until, when asked with much urgency, for a third time, Thiel relented with a ‘Yes, but…’

The ‘but’ was: let them survive - but not without some desperately needed technical enhancements inside their bodies and brains.

The Dark Enlightenment

Software developer/Blogger Curtis Yarvin and British philosopher Nick Land are the main architects of what Land termed ‘The Dark Enlightenment.’

In Land’s book ‘the Dark Enlightenment,’ he starts off with a perceptive critique and analysis of what America’s ambitious project of a constitutional republic degenerated into: an increasingly perverted and decaying system called ‘democracy.’

Democracy was, in fact, very explicitly not what the founding fathers had wanted. The aim of the elaborate system they devised as a constitutional republic of checks and balances was rather meant as a shield against the shortcomings of democracy:

“Democracies have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention; have ever been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property; and have in general been as short in their lives as they have been violent in their death.” — James Madison

Nick Land, who moved first to Taiwan and then to China in the early 2000s and has been living there since, agrees:

“Democracy, which both in theory and evident historical fact accentuates time-preference to the point of convulsive feeding-frenzy, is thus as close to a precise negation of civilization as anything could be, short of instantaneous social collapse into murderous barbarism or zombie apocalypse (which it eventually leads to). As the democratic virus burns through society, painstakingly accumulated habits and attitudes of forward-thinking, prudential, human and industrial investment, are replaced by a sterile, orgiastic consumerism, financial incontinence, and a ‘reality television’ political circus. Tomorrow might belong to the other team, so it’s best to eat it all now.”

And Thiel agrees too. In 2009, he wrote in an essay: “Most importantly, I no longer believe that freedom and democracy are compatible.”

So then, what’s Yarvin’s solution to prevent the arc of history from bending towards zombie apocalypse as Nick Land put it?

‘Sovcorp’

It’s something called ‘neo-cameralism’ or ‘sovcorp.’ A sovereign corporation that owns a state and runs it as a for-profit business. It’s sovereign in the sense of an absolute monarchy: there is no higher authority above it. Similar to an absolute monarchy.

“Firstly,” Land writes in his book ‘The Dark Enlightenment’, “it is essential to squash the democratic myth that a state ‘belongs’ to the citizenry. The point of neo-cameralism is to buy out the real stakeholders in sovereign power, not to perpetuate sentimental lies about mass enfranchisement.”

The sovcorp controls the military and intelligence apparatus. It does not rely on popular consent and is not beholden to a constitution.

There are no citizens in a sovcorp. Instead there are ‘residents’ who have contractual relationships to sovcorp. The residents have no political rights. They pay the sovcorp for services and security.

Inside the sovcorp there are what Yarvin calls ‘agents’ and ‘subscribers.’ Agents are sovcorp’s managers, essentially accountants. And subscribers hold equity in the covcorp.

Power transfers happen internally through corporate mechanisms like board and shareholder decisions.

Influence on the Trump Administration

In my interview with Patrick Wood, we zero in on the influence that tech billionaire sovcorp fans have inside the Trump administration.

Thiel, whom Yarvin has apparently described as “fully enlightened” (fully dark enlightened?), runs an extensive patronage network that includes people currently in key government positions, for example vice president JD Vance and AI/crypto czar David Sacks.

Vance is familiar with Yarvin’s ideas and was likely introduced to them by Peter Thiel. Vance met Yarvin and has said some positive things about him but to which degree he supports the Dark Enlightenment and sovcorp concepts is unclear.

The Relationship between Peter Thiel and JD Vance

Let’s have a closer look at the relationship between Thiel and Vance:

Vance met Peter Thiel for the first time in 2011 when Thiel gave a speech at Yale Law School where Vance was a student back then. Vance described this moment later as the most significant moment of his time at Yale Law School.

Thiel took him under his wings as his mentor and soon after, Vance opted for a career path outside of the legal field. It was Thiel who launched Vance’s career in venture capitalism, making him Partner at his company Mithril Capital in 2015.

Only four years later, in 2019, Vance founded his own venture capital firm and called it ‘Narya Capital.’

That’s a revealing naming choice: In Tolkien’s book ‘The Lord of the Rings,’ Narya is the ‘Ring of Fire’, one of the three Elven Rings of Power. Thiel is known for naming businesses after artifacts or characters in Tolkien’s novels. Now Vance is too.

How was Vance able to get his own venture capital firm off the ground? Because Thiel, Marc Andreesen (another Dark Enlightenment believer), former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and other billionaires invested in it.

And it was Thiel who introduced Vance to Donald Trump in 2021 at Mar-a-Lago. Vance’s initial dislike of Trump presented an obstacle and Thiel was apparently keen to establish an amicable relationship between Trump and Vance. He succeeded: Trump endorsed Vance when he ran for Senate in 2022.

Thiel contributed around $15 million dollars to Vance’s Senate run and convinced many others to donate considerable amounts of money to the campaign, among them David Sacks who gave $1 million.

And, Thiel, who has known and supported Trump for a long time, helped convince Trump to choose Vance as his vice president.

If Vance were to become President in 2028, Peter Thiel would, in all likelihood, continue to have significant influence on Vance and his administration.

From the Origins of Technocracy to Thousands of Data Centers

Aside from discussing the philosophical underpinnings of the tech billionaires’ interest in controlling the Trump administration, Patrick Wood provides an overview of the historical roots of technocracy in the interview.

We also talk about:

The post 9/11 Total Information Awareness program of mass surveillance and data mining and why it led to the founding of Palantir (co-founded by Thiel) with the CIA as its first customer

The disturbing fact that the Trump administration shows no interest in holding anyone accountable for crimes committed during the Plandemic

And the role of AI in the technocratic state and why tech billionaires want to build many thousands of additional data centers in America

How Thiel Hopes to Keep the Antichrist Away with Trump’s Help

Apropos data centers: Peter Thiel pronounced in one of his recent lectures on the Antichrist that fearing or regulating AI would hasten the coming of the Antichrist.

Does Trump agree? In December of 2025, he signed an Executive Order with the goal of seeking to prevent states from regulating AI.

Question for Thiel: If NOT regulating AI will keep the Antichrist at bay, does that mean it will hasten the coming of sovcorp?

Here is the link to Patrick Wood’s newest book: The Final Betrayal: How Technocracy Destroyed America

