Microclots in Everyone’s Blood? How the Perpetrators Use Science Censorship to Protect Themselves | Tom Haviland

This is the second part of my interview with Tom Haviland. In the post below, I summarize our discussion and show some of the slides Tom shared with me during the interview.

Why Did It Take Forever to Publish an Important Microclot Study?

Usually, between 3 to 6 months pass between a study preprint and its publication.

Not so in the case of an important study about microclots found in the blood of people who took the mRNA Covid shots and in the blood of people who did not take them. The study was done at the University of Stellenbosch in South Africa by a team of doctors and scientists led by the renowned scientist and microclotting expert Dr. Risa Pretorius.

For that particular study, it took fifteen entire months from preprint to publication. Wondering why it took so long? Probably not - now that you know the topic of the study.

Microclots are not a good thing to have in your blood. They shouldn’t be there. They can grow and they can develop into life threatening and life ending white fibrous structures that in extreme cases grow to a foot long.

Science Censorship Well and Alive

Science censorship around Covid-19, the mRNA injections and shedding, has not abated. Pretorius’ study, as you will see, is a good case in point.

Science censorship often manifests itself by omitting crucial details that are known to the researchers but not shared with the public. It also manifests itself by hiding essential information in supplements and by making unjustified and misleading assumptions.

Here is the pre print, note the date:

And here is the published study, released almost one and a half years later. For unknown reasons, Dr. Pretorius is no longer mentioned as the lead author:

What the Research Team Did

The researchers analyzed the blood of 88 persons for numbers and sizes of microclots.

With the exception of just four people, every single person had been injected with the mRNA Covid shots.

50 of the 88 people, the study says, suffered from Long Covid.

All four unvaccinated people were among the group of Long Covid patients.

But do we really know whether these 50 people did indeed suffer from Long Covid? Could it not have been Long Vax? Could it not have been shedding for the unvaccinated? Or a combination of Covid and shedding?

The study does not ask these questions but assumes that the 50 unhealthy people all suffer from Long Covid.

38 of the 88 people are described as healthy, i.e. not suffering from Long Covid.

All of the healthy people had been injected with the mRNA Covid-19 products.

The Study’s Findings

Let’s have a look at the results:

The researchers detected microclots in the blood of every single person.

They found them in the 38 injected, healthy people and they found them in the 50 Long Covid patients, injected or not injected.

However, the researchers discovered large differences among study participants in the number of microclots:

The average number of microclots for the healthy people was ~3,600 microclots per milliliter.

The average number of microclots for the Long Covid people was ~71,000 per milliliter, almost 20 times as much.

The number of microclots among the Long Covid cohort varied greatly: some patients had 100 times more microclots than the healthy cohort.

This means that the four uninjected, Long Covid patients had more microclots in their blood than the injected healthy study participants.

The researchers also found large differences between sizes of microclots. They discovered a correlation between the overall number of microclots and numbers of mid-sized, large and very large microclots: the more microclots in the blood, the higher were the numbers of large microclots.

How Many Microclots Were Found in the Unvaccinated Study Participants?

The question on everybody’s mind obviously is how many microclots were found in the four unvaccinated Long Covid patients. Did they have fewer microclots as the injected?

It’s the most important question, right? At least for those who want to figure out what drives the formation of microclots.

Alas, the study remains silent on this question. Although the study lists the number of microclots and their sizes for every single study participant, it does not tell the reader whether the participant had been injected or not.

Do the researchers know the answer? Of course they do.But their overlords apparently didn’t consider it ‘safe and effective’ to share the information with other scientists, doctors and everyone else.

Silence from Dr. Pretorius

Tom Haviland knows Dr. Pretorius personally. As you know, he’s not a man who gives up easily. Per e-mail, he asked her several times which four of the test participants were the uninjected.

Pretorius did not respond. Most likely, she didn’t respond because she’d put her career at risk if she disclosed which four participants did not get the shots.

Sizes of Microclots Vary Dramatically Among Study Participants

Look at the slide below: ‘FAM Objects/mL’ is a quantitative measurement of the concentration of Fibrin Amyloid Microclot (FAM) objects present per milliliter of blood plasma in a patient sample.

The FAM sizes range from 0-10 µm to > 40 µm. An µm is a micrometer: it’s a millionth of a meter or one thousandth of a millimeter.

To put these sizes in perspective:

A human red blood cell is about 6–8 µm across.​

A strand of human hair is roughly 40–200 µm wide.​

A typical bacterium is about 1 µm large.

The slide below shows a subset of the 88 study participants: LC1 to LC6 and LC46 to LC50. As you can see, the numbers of FAM objects vary dramatically among participants.

Which Four Are the Uninjected?

Studying the numbers of microclots among all 88 test participants closely, Haviland ventured a guess who the four might be: LC23, LC29, LC35 and LC36. They have the lowest numbers of Fibrin Amyloid Microclots in their blood among the 50 Long Covid patients.

However, their microclot numbers are still considerably larger than the average number of ~3,600 microclots found in the 38 injected healthy study participants.

What does this mean? Did Covid-19 infection cause formation of microclots in the uninjected Long Covid patients? Did shedding cause it? Did blood transfusion cause it?

But What If…

What if Haviland’s guess is wrong and the Long Covid participants with the lowest microclots numbers are not the uninjected?

Could that mean Covid-19 infection drives microclot formation as much as the injections? Or perhaps drives it even more than the injections? Could it mean that shedding strongly contributes to microclot formation and, in combination with Covid-19 infection, leads to high numbers of microclots?

Science censorship continues 5 years after the shots were first approved. A clear sign that the power of the perpetrators is unbroken. Their power will remain unbroken until they are held accountable.

CHAPTERS

00:00 Introduction to the Paper: Title, Authors, and Submission Date

05:40 From Microclots to White Fibrous Clots: The Amyloid Cascade

13:30 What Normal vs. Amyloid Fibrin Looks Like Under a Microscope

18:00 Scanning Electron Microscope Evidence From Cadaver Clots

21:45 Study Design: 88 Participants, Healthy vs. Long COVID Groups

26:00 Key Biomarkers: Circulating DNA, MPO, and Neutrophil Elastase Levels

31:20 Microclot Counts — 20x Higher in Long COVID Patients

35:45 Vaccination Status Buried in a Supplementary Table

41:10 83 of 88 Participants Were Vaccinated — What This Means

46:30 Tom’s Hypothesis: The Four Unvaccinated Patients Had Far Fewer Microclots

52:00 Emailing Dr. Pretorius for Confirmation — No Response

56:15 Shedding, Unvaccinated Long COVID, and the Role of the Virus vs. Vaccine

1:01:00 Why the Vaccine Spike Protein Is More Damaging Than the Virus

RESOURCES