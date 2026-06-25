Islamic & Western Finance in Lockstep Towards AI Enforced Behavioral Control Systems | Patrick Wood

This is the second part of a three part interview with technocracy expert and researcher Patrick Wood about his latest, just released book “The New Economics of Technocracy - You Will Own Nothing.”

In the first part we discussed the Genius Act, stablecoins (in particular the Trump family’s USD1 stablecoin) as well as the move from a debt based system to an asset based system.

And this is where the second part picks up: asset based systems are financial systems compatible with principles of Islam.

In case you want to listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts, here are the links:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/7JzCATrE40wazddA7WIyG7

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/islamic-western-finance-in-lockstep-towards-ai-enforced/id1863496846?i=1000774235282

Transnational Elites United Against “Their Peoples”

Transnational elites of unfathomable wealth and power, like Muslim Gulf monarchs and Atheist/Agnostic/Religious tech billionaires, are working together across ideological and religious lines to push digital financial systems that function as behavioral control systems for “their peoples.”

The Unbanked and Islamic Finance

Hundreds of millions of Muslims in countries like Pakistan, Egypt, and Afghanistan have never had bank accounts — not because they are poor, but because traditional Western banking lives of interest, which the Koran strictly forbids.

This prohibition is called riba.

Instead, Islamic finance uses three asset-based tools.

Murabaha: cost-plus financing, where a financier buys an asset and resells it at an agreed markup over a period of time

Ijara: similar to leasing, where income comes from a real asset rather than interest

Sukuk: Ownership shares in a real asset, not debt). The global Sukuk market surpassed $1 trillion in 2024. There is also an extensive “Green Sukuk” market similar to Western ESG financial markets and investment products.

The New Digital Financial System Fits Islam

The Western debt-based financial system spent a century trying to bring Muslim populations into its fold, but it failed because its core mechanism - making money from money via interest - violated Islamic law.

But the new asset-based, tokenized financial system is structurally different: it deals in real assets, just as Islamic finance does. This makes it compatible with Islamic principles.

In his new book, Wood writes:

“The Western debt-based financial system spent a century trying to integrate the Islamic world and failed—precisely because its core mechanism violated Islamic law. The asset-based Technocratic system succeeds where the debt-based system could not, because its core mechanism is structurally compatible with Sharia. “And the Gulf monarchies—which command over half of global Islamic finance assets and manage sovereign wealth funds totaling trillions of dollars—are not being dragged into this system reluctantly. They are funding its construction, hosting its infrastructure, positioning their sovereign wealth at its center, and deploying their political influence to clear the regulatory path. “The $2 billion in USD1 that MGX deployed for the Binance investment was not merely a financial transaction. It was a proof of concept: Gulf sovereign wealth, denominated in a Sharia-compatible digital token, deployed at sovereign scale through a platform owned by a sitting American president and a Gulf intelligence chief. The bridge is built. The traffic is flowing. And the toll is collected by the architects.”

“Smart” Contracts Function as Gatekeepers or Uber-Locks

The layers of control that can easily be built into such AI controlled financial asset systems are limitless. It’s the kind of control over transactions that neither Western finance nor Islam finance every had before in history because it was technically impossible.

Smart contracts on the blockchain can be programmed to enforce compliance with any kind and number of government-mandated behaviors our overlords fancy. Tailormade for you and me. Once we enter this digital financial system that will be linked to their biometric identity, we’ll be trapped.

Our digital identity will be tied to our health records, a myriad of social compliance scores, and behaviorally dependent government benefits. Wood calls such a financial control system “financial enclosure.”

“This is not financial inclusion — it is financial enclosure, the absorption of a population that existed outside the system into a system that once entered cannot be exited.”

The Gulf Money Pipeline Feeding the Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers in American and the UAE

What is needed to built such control system is massive amounts of computing power. And that’s why large numbers of hyperscale data centers are currently planned or built in the United States.

But not only there: In May 2025, President Trump toured the Gulf with the world’s top tech executives including Sam Altman, Elon Musk, and Jensen Huang. He picked up something like $2 trillion in investment commitments and almost all this money is slated to be spent on AI infrastructure and data centers. Many of them in the United States but some of them in the UAE.

Since then, the United Arab Emirates started building the largest hyperscale AI data center “campus” outside the United States.

CHAPTERS

01:18 The Unbanked Muslim World: Why 1.8 Billion People Avoid Conventional Banking

02:42 The $6 Trillion Islamic Finance Industry and the Banking Cartel’s Problem

05:41 Sharia-Compliant Finance Meets Asset Tokenization: A Structural Alignment

07:49 The Trump Family stablecoin, USD One, and the $2 Billion UAE Investment

08:02 World Liberty Financial: How Gulf Sovereign Wealth Became a Partner

12:23 Financial Inclusion or Financial Enclosure? The Pakistani Farmer Example

16:01 Pakistan Adopts USD One: The First Islamic Country on the International Stage

17:39 Stablecoins as Global Payment Architecture

18:15 The Three Islamic Financial Instruments: Murabaha, Ijara, and Sukuk

26:20 Islamic Finance as a Tool of Evangelism

28:12 Green Sukuk: Where Sharia Law Meets ESG and UN Sustainability Mandates

30:33 Western Banks and Sharia Scholars: JP Morgan’s Unusual Arrangement

32:11 The Irony of Green Sukuk in Fossil Fuel Nations

33:56 The Arab World’s Return to Its Trading Roots and the IMEC Corridor

36:17 Jihad Through Wealth: Islamic Finance vs. Tech Billionaire Ideology

37:10 The Dark Enlightenment and the Tech Bros’ Own Financial Jihad

41:03 Elite Hypocrisy East and West: Control Through Smart Contracts

45:36 Smart Contracts as the New Sharia: Electronic Behavioral Control

46:53 The Gulf Money Pipeline: Trump’s $2 Trillion Gulf Tour, May 2025

49:38 The AI Diffusion Rule, the Pax Silica Declaration, and Full-Stack Tech Transfers

52:50 Stargate UAE: The Largest AI Data Center Cluster Outside the United States

54:25 Can Data Centers Be Defended? Military Protection and Public Backlash

55:44 America’s 5,000 Data Centers vs. China’s 375

56:55 The Abraham Accords: Trade Over Politics as a Peace Strategy

1:00:20 Old Trade vs. New Trade: The Three-Lock Control System

1:03:15 Sheikh Tahnoun’s Web of AI, Crypto, and Sovereign Power

1:06:32 The UAE at the Center of the IMEC Corridor and Oil Tokenization

1:08:07 The Strait of Hormuz: Why Iran’s Response Threatened the Entire Corridor

1:11:29 The UAE Withdraws from OPEC: What Is Tahnoun’s Strategy?

RESOURCES