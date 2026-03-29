Inside California’s Department of Public Health During the Pandemic: How One Man Spoke Truth to Power | Ronald F. Owens

When Covid hit, Ronald F. Owens Jr. worked for California’s Department of Public Health (CDPH) as a so-called Information Officer 2.

His job was to handle media requests related to programs like the Center for Environmental Health, the Center for Family Health and Health Equity. He resigned from CDPH at the end of 2023.

In 2024, he published the book “Muzzled Truth: How The California Department of Public Health Rejected COVID-19 Treatment and Vaccine Health Risks Warnings.”

Owens Recommends the Use of Ivermectin to His Bosses at CDPH

In October 2021, Owens received an internal CDPH email asking him to review a draft website created to warn Californians about the “misuse” of ivermectin in treating COVID-19.

Rather than rubber-stamping the draft, Owens spent five days researching the topic, consulting knowledgeable friends and drawing on testimony by Dr. Pierre Kory, who successfully treated over 8,000 COVID patients with ivermectin.

Owens then sent his carefully crafted email to senior leadership at California’s Department of Public Health, arguing that properly dosed ivermectin should be regarded and endorsed as a viable treatment option for Californians.

His bosses at CDPH were displeased - that was not at all the kind of answer they had expected. Owens was told that his opinion was not relevant since he wasn’t a physician. In addition, he was told that it’s the FDA that makes treatment decisions, not CDPH. And lastly he was told that he should never again include senior leadership in such emails.

You wonder why they asked him to comment on the website draft in the first place. Apparently, all they wanted from him was to go along and applaud the website draft about the “misuse” of Ivermectin. That clearly was what those further up expected from employees at California’s Department of Public Health.

If California’s Department of Health Had Endorsed Ivermectin as Treatment Option…

Imagine for a moment what the effect had been if CDPH had endorsed the use of ivermectin to treat Covid-19. Given California’s 40 million residents and CDPH’s outsized influence among America’s state health departments, a single honest press release about ivermectin would have sent shockwaves across the entire country and could have saved countless lives.

Would CDPH have been within its rights to endorse ivermectin despite the fact that the CDC didn’t? Yes. Just look at how CDPH defied the new Covid-19 recommendations issued by the FDA and CDC last year and how it continued to recommend regular Covid booster shots for everyone above the age of 6 months.

Unfortunately, on March 16, District Court Judge Brian Murphy of Massachusetts issued a preliminary injunction that rolled back all of RFK Jr.’s vaccine policy changes - including the changed Covid-19 injection recommendations.

Owens Alerts the CDPH about the Death Toll of the Covid Shots

In April 2022, Owens came across a quote from then HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra at a White House “Convening on Equity,” in which Becerra appeared to say that COVID-19 shots were “killing people of color… at about two times the rate of white Americans.”

Owens also reviewed VAERS data showing 26,976 deaths across the U.S. attributed to COVID-19 vaccines at that time.

On April 18, 2022, he sent another email to his bosses at California’s Department of Public Health alerting them to the horrific death toll of the Covid-19 shots as well as the many serious injuries like strokes, seizures, and heart attacks.

Again, management dismissed his concerns. When Owens persisted with his warnings, they issued him a formal counseling memorandum warning him to stop.

CDPH Orders Owens to End his Thoughtcrimes

The counseling memorandum Owens received was rather Orwellian in nature. He was ordered to correct his wrongthink without delay: “This memo is further intended to direct you in immediately correcting this concern.”

“This concern” was Owen’s concern about the almost 30,000 deaths as well as the huge number of serious injuries doctors and nurses had recorded in VAERS as caused by the Covid shots.

By then he knew for sure that he was going to face disciplinary measures. Sooner or later his superiors would dock his pay. He also knew that CDPH would never take his warnings and recommendations seriously. That is why he decided to retire at the end of 2023, years earlier than he would have otherwise.

Alerting All 58 California’s Boards of Supervisors of Covid Shot Deaths and Injuries

After retirement, Owens decided he needed to notify all of California’s 58 county governments of the many deaths and injuries the Covid-19 shots caused in California.

Why? The plan is to deny county supervisors plausible deniability regarding the immense harms the injections cause. Without plausible deniability, Californian supervisors can be held legally responsible at some point for not having done anything to stop the shots. He told me:

“The California Department of Public Health has a partnership with the counties and I’m performing my public information officer role by informing the counties about the danger of the COVID-19 vaccine.

When I finish what I’m doing, every county, all 58 counties will have three written notifications: one from July 2024, and one from December 2024. At the time that I appear [before a Board of Supervisors], I follow up by sending them a third email… So each county will have three written notifications and one in-person appearance per county. I’m providing documentation for somebody in the future to hold these public officials accountable legally.”

When I interviewed him, he had already spoken in front of 51 Boards of Supervisors and was getting ready for a long trip on his motorbike to speak in front of the 52nd one.

CHAPTERS

0:00:05 Ronald’s CDPH Role and Book

0:05:39 CDPH Growth and Clout

0:13:10 Budget, Scale, and Reach

0:15:01 Website Image and DEI

0:19:15 Measles vs Vaccine Deaths

0:22:39 State vs Federal Power

0:37:02 The Ivermectin Email

0:51:39 Inside CDPH During COVID

1:06:20 Ronald’s Vaccine Warning Email

1:17:51 Becerra’s “Equity” Remarks

1:25:20 Hospital Protocols and Harm

1:36:20 County Board “Odyssey”

1:53:25 Retirement and Ongoing Mission

RESOURCES