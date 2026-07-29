How the U.S. Government Coerced OBGYN Doctors to Push the Covid Shots on Pregnant Women | Dr. James Thorp

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“There is strong evidence that the rollout of the vaccines for pregnant women was pre-planned, like the pandemic.”

This is the first part of a three-part interview with Dr. James Thorp about his and co-author’s Celia Farber’s book “Sacrifice: How the Deadliest Vaccine in History Targeted the Most Vulnerable.”

Dr. Thorp specializes in maternal and fetal medicine and treats women with high risk pregnancies. He has forty-seven years of clinical experience.

In the first part of our interview he discusses how the federal government weaponized the three big OBGYN professional organizations (ACOG, ABOG and SMFM) as transmission belts for government orders to compel America’s tens of thousands of obstetricians and gynecologists to push the toxic mRNA Covid shots on pregnant women.

ACOG, ABOG and SMFM, Dr. Thorp told me, “are supposed to be a non-governmental organizations... The government weaponized these independent organizations and used them to do their dirty work.”

ABOG, ACOG and SMFM Became the Willing Executioners of Government Commands That Were Harmful or Deadly for the Unborn

How were these three large and powerful professional organizations weaponized? With a flood of money, billions of federal dollars.

From not recommending the shots to pregnant women at the end of 2020, all three medical OBGYN organizations quickly pivoted to strongly recommending them in July of 2021 and shortly after, in the fall of 2021, threatening OBGYN doctors with the loss of their medical certifications if they refused to go along.

Thorp said:

“It was around December of 2020. The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal and Fetal Medicine, they all said we’re never gonna push the vaccine in pregnancy. “We’re not gonna do that… “Now those same three societies did a complete 180. They decided to push it, push the vaccine in pregnant women. “But look what happened in April of 2021. They received $13 billion from HHS through the project called CCC, the COVID-19 Community Corps.

Around the same time, in the spring of 2021, major medical journals also began promoting the vaccine in pregnant women - despite the fact that there were no safety data and despite the fact that over 80% of Pfizer’s pregnant clinical trial participants whose pregnancy was followed lost their unborn children.

The American Board of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Has Enormous Leverage Over America’s and Canada’s OBGYN Doctors

ABOG, which is a non-profit organization, does not issue OBGYN licenses. Issuing medical licenses is the job of state medical boards.

ABOG does something else: It certifies OB-GYN physicians in the US and Canada.

Such board certification is voluntary and, at least in theory, a doctor doesn’t strictly need it in order to practice. However, the reality is different:

Hospital credentialing committees often require certification (or “board eligible” status) to grant admitting/surgical privileges.

Malpractice insurers may decline or complicate coverage for uncertified specialists.

Health insurance networks frequently require certification for in-network reimbursement.

Employers, especially hospital systems and large practices, typically mandate it as a condition of employment.

In other words, without ABOG certifications, OBGYN doctors are severely limited in the way they can practice their professions. Therefore, ABOG has huge leverage over all OBGYN doctors in the United States and Canada.

The Federation of State Medical Boards Threatens Doctors with Loss of License; ABOG Threatens Doctors with Loss of Certification

In September of 2021, ABOG sent an email to its 62,000 members threatening them with the loss of their certifications if they spread “misinformation” - without ever qualifying what such misinformation actually constitutes.

Here is the first sentence of the email where ABOG declares that it “fully supports” a statement published by the FSMB, the Federation of State Medical Boards. These medical boards, as explained further up, license doctors and therefore have even greater leverage over doctors than ABOG:

“The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) fully supports the statement published by the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) that asserts that providing misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine contradicts physicians’ ethical and professional responsibilities, and therefore may subject a physician to disciplinary actions, including suspension or revocation of their medical license.”

Here is the the FSMB’s statement that ABOG is referring to in its fall 2021 email:

“Physicians who generate and spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation or disinformation are risking disciplinary action by state medical boards, including the suspension or revocation of their medical license.”

Dr. Thorp told me the following about ABOG’s infamous email:

“There’s a threatening email. And, by the way, the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology deleted this email. “They deleted it because when you read the language, it was literally like Adolf Hitler or you know, Mao Tse-tung: ‘You will do this. You will not spread disinformation.’ “This email was sent to sixty-two thousand OBGYN doctors in Canada, the United States of America, and some countries in South America. 62,000 OBGYN doctors. “Dr. George Wendel was the executive director of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, at that time. “And by the way, I’ve been highly regarded by all of those organizations. I was an examiner for the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology at around the turn of the century. So these were my colleagues. I was a senior examiner. “I was given awards by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. The Society of Maternal Field Medicine, I was given many research awards. I was on their board of directors for a three-year term at the turn of the century.

The Text of ABOG’s Infamous Email

Below you see the entire email that ABOG sent to its 62,000 members in September 2021 and then deleted later on:

Doctors’ Response to ABOG’s Email: Deadly Silence, Betrayal of Pregnant Women and Their Unborn Babies

I asked Thorp how doctors’ reacted to ABOG’s outrageous email which tried to force doctors to break their Hippocratic oath and betray their patients.

The reaction was “dead silence” he said:

“Dead silence. They saluted. They bowed. They wanted to continue collecting their paychecks and be good servants… “We talked about it [the email] and a lot of people were really upset, but nobody would raise their hand. “You gotta remember when you get a letter from the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, you do what you’re told to do and you don’t step out of line. And they didn’t. Now, there’s a few other obstetricians around the country that agreed with me, but they’ve told me that I’m the only maternal fetal medicine physician in the country who spoke out.

Instead of advocating on behalf of their pregnant as well as not pregnant or not yet pregnant patients and warning them against taking the shots, most OBGYN doctors, according to Dr. Thorp, abused the trust of their patients and convinced huge numbers of pregnant women to take the shots - and take them at any time during their pregnancy, including during the most vulnerable first trimester.

Thorp told me during the interview:

“My definition of totalitarian state is when most of the citizens of a state know it’s a lie, but they remain silent. And that’s exactly where the United States of America is right now. You know, they’re still pushing the COVID nineteen vaccine.”

Dr. Thorp Responded to ABOG’s Email. He never received a Reply.

In January of 2022, Thorp sent a long response to ABOG’s email in which he cites over one thousand studies documenting harms of the shots and challenges ABOG to a public debate: “I invited the board to have me come down and present the data. I challenged everybody on the board of directors of ABOG to debate me”.

In his book ‘Sacrifice,” he writes:

My online ninety-eight-page letter included 1,019 peer-reviewed medical journal publications—in just twelve months—that documented injuries and deaths after the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines. Let that sink in: 1,019 peer-reviewed medical journal articles in just twelve months after rollout of this lethal, injurious shot.

And here is the beginning of his reply to ABOG’s threatening email:

"Couched in bullying language, ABOG’s Statement Regarding Dissemination of COVID-19 Misinformation begs critically important questions for both constituents and patients alike. “These questions are intrinsic to a physician’s ability to treat patients free from conflict of interest over fear of reprisal from ABOG (or others). Even more important, these questions concern matters essential to safeguarding and protecting maternal and fetal health and well-being, and are essential to upholding the physician’s oath to do no harm. “First, what constitutes that which ABOG deems “misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine”? Second, by whom and how is such “misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine” determined? “ABOG’s Statement Regarding Dissemination of COVID-19 Misinformation fails to provide answers to these questions and also fails to acknowledge the growing body of scientific, peer-reviewed evidence that the experimental mRNA and DNA gene therapy injections are a failed strategy that have killed, injured, and endangered many. “ABOG’s widely circulated Statement Regarding Dissemination of COVID-19 Misinformation has placed patients’ health in jeopardy while leaving constituents holding the proverbial bag as their medical license and livelihood hang in the balance. “Patient safety is sacrificed as constituents toe the line—forced to choose between pushing experimental gene therapies shown to be dangerous to both mom and fetus or lose their livelihoods. “ABOG’s Statement Regarding Dissemination of COVID-19 Misinformation turns a blind eye to this ever-growing evidence and dodges these thorny issues by pointing to published statements made by the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) and the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS). However, upon further examination, neither the FSMB nor the ABMS provides adequate answers. “If anything, the express collaboration of ABOG with the FSMB and ABMS, together with the language of the FSMB’s and ABMS’s individual statements, raises red flags about potential collusion, bias, and conflicts of interest within the various medical stakeholders, Big Tech, and the media.”

He says that he never received a reply from ABOG to his letter.

In fact, ABOG left him alone. It did not revoke Thorp’s certification as threatened in the email. Nor did the state medical board revoke his license.

The Consequences of the Shots Were Catastrophic

Dr. Thorp told me:

“What I saw during 2020 was really nothing in terms of major obstetrical disasters. The disasters began early in 2021, coincident with the vaccine rollout. “I saw severe menstrual abnormalities, very increased risk of miscarriage, very bloody miscarriages. We define a miscarriage as a pregnancy loss up until less than 20 weeks. At 20 weeks it becomes a fetal death. That’s how we define it in the United States of America. Other countries can define it a little bit differently, but the vast majority of miscarriages will occur before twelve weeks. “So a late miscarriage then would be between twelve weeks and twenty weeks. Those are very rare, but I saw many of them. “I saw significant increase in malformations of every organ system. “I saw a devastating increase in what we call cervical insufficiency, where the cervix opens without symptoms, membranes rupture, the pregnancy is lost. That can occur at 17, 18, 19, 20 weeks, or 24 weeks, 26 weeks, 30 weeks. Substantial increase. “I saw a substantial increase in severe growth disturbances, fetal death, fetal malformations, fetal cardiac arrhythmias, blood clots in the fetus, fetal cardiac arrest. “I saw an increase in babies that were delivered prematurely, premature rupture of membranes, very heavy bleeding episodes, blood clots in the mother. “Neurologic disease in the mother, new onset seizure, and then in delivery a substantial increase in hemorrhage. “The babies had an increased risk of dying after birth and a substantial increase in the babies going to the neonatal intensive care unit. “So it was it was horrible. And it was a very difficult experience because I of course had been following the data from other practitioners, from nurses around the country who were seeing the same thing.”

Does CDC’s WONDER Database Reflect Reality Regarding Fetal Deaths?

I decided to check in CDC’s WONDER Database on the increase of fetal deaths between 2020 and 2021 and subsequent years.

Here is a screenshot of the table that resulted from my query:

As you can see, fetal deaths have been decreasing consistently between 2014 and 2020. The main reason for this decrease is the decrease of birth rates over the last decades in the United States.

From 2019 to 2020, the year of the “pandemic,” fetal deaths further declined from 21,487 in 2019 to 20,854 in 2020.

From 2020 to 2021, there is a slight increase in fetal deaths by 251 (20,854 in 2020 to 21,105 in 2021). This small increase does in no way reflect what Dr. Thorp experienced in his hospital with regard to fetal deaths and heard from colleagues all over the United States.

And now look at the years beyond 2021: fetal deaths decrease again. In 2022, for example, there are 20,202 fetal deaths, fewer than in 2020.

We know from John Beaudoin’s research that death certificates were unreliable and did not reflect the true causes of death during the so-called pandemic.

Is there any reason to believe WONDER’s number of fetal deaths in 2021 and subsequent years? We will likely never know what the real numbers are.

CHAPTERS

00:45 Reading From “Sacrifice” — Targeting Pregnant Women

02:28 Thorp’s Practice at SSM Health, St. Louis

03:58 Obstetric Disasters Begin After Vaccine Rollout

09:16 Placenta Imaging Evidence

11:12 Explaining Placental Infarcts

12:35 Pfizer’s Vaccine Rollout Timeline and Manufacturing Switch

17:58 Uncovering the Money Trail

18:09 Leaked Pfizer Post-Market Data

20:34 Miscarriage and Neonatal Death Rates

22:01 The Threatening Email to 62,000 OBGYNs

23:02 Thorp’s Letter Challenging the Board

27:44 VAERS Data and Underreporting

31:14 Redacted FOIA Documents

34:06 Fetal Malformation Data Comparison

38:47 Colleagues’ Silence

41:24 Threat From the Federation of State Medical Boards

43:23 Current Vaccine Uptake in Pregnant Women

47:23 Analyzing CDC Wonder Fetal Death Data

50:42 Questioning Official Data and Death Certificate Fraud

RESOURCES