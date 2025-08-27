How The Global Elite Prepares to Replace Governments with Global Agentic AI | Jacob Nordangård

Share

Have you ever wondered how the global elite plans to use AI in order to accomplish its mission of a global government?

Jacob Nordangård, author of The Global Coup d’Etat, recently uncovered a revealing white paper by the Global Government Technology Center Berlin (GGCT Berlin) which sheds light on this very question.

Titled “The Agentic State: How Agentic AI Will Revamp 10 Functional Layers of Government”, the document was initially published by the GGCT in May of 2025. Its lead author, Luukas Ilves, formerly served as Chief Information Officer for the Estonian government and now advises Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation.

The Global Government Technology Center Berlin was cofounded in December of 2024 as one of many foundational initiatives aimed at establishing a new system of Agentic AI governance.

In my interview with Jacob, we discuss the rapidly expanding GovTech infrastructure that the global elite has been developing over the last years to lay the foundation required to transform traditional governments into globally controlled “Agentic States.”

These Agentic States represent a fundamental departure from conventional systems of governance. According to plans proposed by the UN and World Economic Forum, states are expected to evolve into AI-driven systems, standardized across nations, that operate with minimal to no human involvement in decision making and policy formation.

Luukas Ilves writes in the GGTC’s white paper: “The rise of agentic AI will have a particularly profound impact on government and public services… Previous rounds of digital transformation have altered the medium by government functions… but have not altered the fundamental organisational structure or business model of government.

And he continues: “This time will be different. Agentic AI's software will be capable of 'eating' the core functions of government. The Agentic State… marks a shift in the nature of government.”

CHAPTERS

01:26 Overview of GovTech Organizations

07:06 Nordangard’s "Welcome to Your Nightmare" Article

14:52 World Economic Forum and Fourth Industrial Revolution Centers

17:24 Global Government Technology Center (GGTC) Berlin and Kiev

19:07 Implications of Technological Transformation and AI-Governed Societies

23:17 White Paper: Versions, Feedback Loops, and Hegelian Parallels

27:30 Ethical Boundaries, Nudging, and UN Agenda

30:57 Crisis Management and Virtual Twins

33:09 Human "In the Loop" vs. "On the Loop" in AI Decision-Making

33:59 Global Networking: National GovTech Ecosystems and Global Control

35:28 The UN Pact for the Future and the Global Digital Compact

48:27 GovTech Intelligence Hub

56:33 Ukraine’s Testbed Role and its Ministry of Digital Transformation

59:25 Luukas Ilves’ Background

1:03:52 Purpose of the Global GovTech Intelligence Hub

1:21:05 Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and UN Involvement

1:24:16 DPI Connections: Climate Goals, Digital Identity, Payment Systems

1:31:32 Influence of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, Bilderberg Group, Peter Thiel

1:34:01 Council on Foreign Relations, Trilateral Commission, Carnegie Networks

RESOURCES

Welcome to Your Nightmare: The Externalization of the Agentic State

Download ‘The Agentic State’ white paper from here

A Primer on the Evolution and Impact of AI Agents | World Economic Forum

Global GovTech Board debuts at WEF 2025, driving the future of digital governance ⋆ IT Logs

GovTech Intelligence Hub - GovTech Briefing: The Agentic State

Berlin Global GovTech Centre

Executive Summary - Berlin Global GovTech Centre

Digital public infrastructure | United Nations Development Program