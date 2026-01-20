How America & Europe Manipulate Child Excess Mortality: Hervé Seligmann

Share

This is the third part of my interview with biologist Hervé Seligmann.

EuroMOMO Suppresses the True Extent of Excess Child Mortality

In 2022, Seligmann began analyzing excess mortality for European children for the year 2021 using data from the EuroMOMO database (European Mortality Monitoring).

EuroMOMO is currently being funded by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) which is an EU agency created in 2004.

Luckily, Seligmann took a screenshot of the excess mortality data for children in 2021 that EuroMOMO published in 2022.

The dark blue line shows children’s deaths in 2021. The lighter blue line shows much higher children’s death in 2022.

According to EuroMOM’s data, there were 592 excess deaths for children in 2021. In the following year, 2022, there were more than twice as many excess deaths among kids: 1,371 deaths.

It’s interesting to note that children’s deaths in 2021 were lower than expected during the first eight months of that year: The dark blue line crosses the 0 line around the end of August/beginning of September when school started and many kids received their first Covid shots.

So: During the first eight months in 2021 there was a mortality deficit among European children. But in the last four months of that year, child mortality increased so rapidly that it resulted in almost 600 excess deaths among kids.

In 2024, EuroMOMO finally published an update on child mortality.

When Seligmann looked at the data, he found that the excess child mortality for 2021 had been changed retroactively from 592 to only 113.

The red line shows child mortality in 2021 - and it looks very different from the child mortality for the same year that EuroMOMO had published in 2022.

So what’s going on here? Seligmann believes that child excess appears to have decreased in 2021 because of changes made in baseline modeling after 2022: “You get totally different results… What it means is there is a posteriori change in the data that apparently results from the change in the calculations for the baseline.”

Excess mortality, Herve explained, depends on the baseline, which is a modeled average of previous years. If you incorporate later years with higher deaths into the baseline, the baseline will increase which results in the appearance of lower excess mortality for previous years.

Obviously, using post-2021 data to “predict” 2021 excess mortality is absurd. So why does EuroMOMO do it?

“It is about confusing people,” Seligmann believes. “It’s not only about misrepresenting in a specific way, in a biased way. It’s also simply putting out a lot of different data of different stuff.”

Hiding Excess Child Mortality in VAERS

Almost no fields on a VAERS reporting form are mandatory. Which means medical professionals, family members and pharmaceutical companies can submit VAERS reports without providing essential data like age, sex, seriousness of event and vaccine type.

What’s the result? An enormous amount of uncategorized, chaotic information that is rather useless because it’s impossible to do meaningful anlayses. And the CDC didn’t bother to clean the data, obviously not.

To the rescue comes Albert Benavides from VAERSAware: He made it his mission to clean up the intentional VAERS data chaos by applying text-mining algorithms to the narrative description field where doctors, nurses and family members write down what happened to the patient. These descriptions often contain information about age, sex, vaccine type and all sorts of other details regarding the vaccine adverse event.

By “ethically cleaning” the data, as Benavides calls it, he was able to reduce the number of VAERS reports that had no event category (office visit, hospitalization, ER, life-threatening, birth defect, permanent disability, death) from 1.7 million to 670,000.

Bias Patterns in VAERS: COVID vs non-COVID Vaccines

Seligmann did something very interesting: he analyzed the event category changes between the original VAERS data and Benavides’ cleaned data for Covid vaccines, then did the same for non-Covid vaccines and compared the results.

In contrast to non-Covid vaccines, he found a clear trend for Covid vaccines: The more severe the event for children, the more likely that the event category had not been filled in at all or had been filled in with a lesser severity category. Severe harms in children from Covid vaccines are therefore underreported in VAERS.

For older adults, however, he found the opposite trend: the more severe the event, the more likely the event category had been filled in and accurately so.

The graphs below show the contrast in proportions for the increase in different event categories between Covid and non-Covid vaccine adverse events. Particularly remarkable is the ratio of increase in the death category for Covid vaccines compared with non-Covid vaccines.

Covid vaccines event proportions are shown as orange, non-Covid ones are blue.

The Greater the Vaccine Harm in Kids, the Greater the Delay Between VAERS Report Submission and Publication

Another very interesting analysis Seligmann undertook was to look at the length of time that elapsed between individual VAERS report submissions and their publications in CDC’s WONDER database.

He discovered that time between submission and publication was by far the longest for child deaths. As a consequence, severe vaccine harms for children remain hidden from the public longer than for middle aged adults whose vaccine deaths are published way more quickly than for children.

CHAPTERS

0:00:05 Euromomo Data and Excess Children Mortality

0:02:31 Age Groups and Vaccine Rollout Timelines

0:03:14 Changing Data and Baseline Comparisons Over Time

0:06:09 Critique of Data Modeling and Information Confusion

0:12:10 Analysis of CDC State-Level Excess Mortality and VAERS Correlations

0:17:03 Missing Data Issues in VAERS Reports

0:20:00 Bias in Administrative Handling of Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting

0:24:30 Evidence of Hiding Severe Harms in Children’s Vaccine Reporting

0:32:11 Preview of Upcoming Unpublished Results and Future Discussion

RESOURCES