From ‘Preparedness’ to Deadly Response: How Fauci’s Mentee Helped Pave the Way to the Emergency Use Authorization | Sasha Latypova

To listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/2cnKEXrJgG3S2AiGWZFoie To listen on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/from-preparedness-to-deadly-response-how-faucis-mentee/id1863496846?i=1000772290852

VRBPAC Series: Part 2

This is the second part of my VRBPAC Series with Sasha Latypova. We dissect the 400 page long transcript of the pivotal VRBPAC meeting on October 22, 2020. Its purpose was to prepare VRBPAC members and also the public for the coming Emergency Use Authorization of the Covid-19 mRNA shots.

The VRBPAC is the FDA’s external expert advisory committee that reviews data on vaccines and makes non‑binding recommendations to the agency on their safety, effectiveness, and appropriate use.

To watch or listen to the first part, go here: https://flashlightsproductions.substack.com/p/the-fda-meeting-that-paved-the-way

The meeting on October 22, 2020 is highly incriminatory. If any of these high FDA, CDC, NIH, NIAID and BARDA officials who gave presentations that day are ever being held accountable, there is a wealth of incriminating data in their many presentations.

Ten health agency employees gave slide show presentations during the meeting. Many of them were long and dense. Since it was a public meeting, all the meeting material is public as well. You can access everything here:

https://www.fda.gov/advisory-committees/advisory-committee-calendar/vaccines-and-related-biological-products-advisory-committee-october-22-2020-meeting-announcement#event-materials

High FDA, CDC, NIH, NIAID, BARDA Officials Must Be Held Accountable for Covid Crimes

The Covid clinical trials were as fake and barbaric as everything else that had to do with the so-called Pandemic. Those in high positions inside federal health agencies who lied to the public about the safety of the trials should be prosecuted for their lies that had deadly consequences.

The Covid Clinical Trials Were a Charade to Mislead the Public: The Pre-Manufacturing of 30 Million Doses Proves It

Approximately 30 million doses were manufactured starting July 2020 — before Phase 3 enrollment concluded and months before any data was reviewed. Which means that there was no safety evidence for the shots.

Sasha Latypova said during the interview:

“The first batches that were released onto the public in December were manufactured starting in July of 2020 - so before the phase three trials even enrolled. “When enrollment in phase three trials was completed in September, they had pre-manufactured about 30 million doses already. It was already sitting in the warehouse. By the time even the first set of data was reviewed by FDA on December 10th. All those vials were sitting already ready to go. “None of those 30 doses were dependent on any data, not animal, not human, no data of any kind. They were just pre-manufactured and then shipped disregarding anything. “And that is a major crime according to the current Food and Drugs and Cosmetics Act and the Public Health Services Act that governs biologics and biologic drugs. “But you see when the government declares an emergency, this major crime becomes an accomplishment, an achievement, something for which we get awards from President Trump and Biden and everyone. “This is how this crime cartel operates. They make totally illegal stuff legal when they say so. And then they profit massively of total knowledge, coordination, pre-planning, funding their own activities, putting all their secret Politburo members on this Data and Safety Monitoring Board and monitoring everything themselves.”

Hillary Marston, Fauci’s Mentee

You probably never heard about Dr. Hilary Marston but you should know who she is. In a just world, she would be prosecuted for participation in Covid crimes.

Hilary Marston was one of the mentees of Anthony Fauci. Her career got a big boost shortly after her presentation at the October 2020 VRBPAC meeting: in January of 2021 she official switched over into an intelligence role as the Director of Medical and Biodefense Preparedness at the National Security Council. On top of that, she was also appointed, a few months later, as Senior Policy Advisor for Global Covid Response at the White House.

This almost certainly happened with the full support and likely the initiative of Anthony Fauci himself. With his mentee Marston firmly embedded on the intelligence side, he now had a reliable executioner in the White House and the National Security Council.

See for yourself:

Her career is unusual: she did a BA in Arts and History and then worked for two years for McKinsey. Then she landed a job at the Gates Foundation as assistant to the President. She stayed there for almost three years. Only then she began studying medicine. Did she ever have the intention to actually works as a doctor? Because, apparently, she never did.

Instead, she worked as a ‘Global Health Equity Resident’ at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston for 4 years where she ‘oversaw’ clinical care. In other words, she belonged to the hospital’s administrative police corps: her job was to police clinical care to make sure doctors and nurses followed treatment protocols and ‘best practices.’ Yeah, we know how that worked out during Covid, how many people were killed because the hospital police made sure that doctors and nurses killed their patients with Remdesivir and ventilators.

Then, in 2013, she joined Fauci’s job, the NIAID, and became his mentee. She started of a Senior Policy Fellow for Global Health and then, for 7 years, she was Medical Officer and Policy Advisor - until August 2022.

That was the position she had when she gave her presentation during the VRBPAC meeting on October 22, 2020, where she played in instrumental role in paving the road for the coming Emergency Use authorization.

She assured the VRBPAC members that the Covid mRNA ‘vaccine’ trials were done properly and safely. That was completely untrue. It was, in fact, the exact opposite of the truth.

In her presentation, she also prepared the ground for acceptance of the coming heavy censorship.

Only three months after her October 2020 presentation, in January of 2021 when the toxic mRNA shots got rolled out to the public, she got an even more powerful position: She was appointed as Director of Medical and Biodefense Preparedness at the National Security Council. Now she was firmly embedded in the defense and intelligence apparatus.

And, in addition, she was also appointed as Senior Policy Advisor for Global Covid Response a few months later. Had she become Fauci’s henchwoman within the White House? Clearly, he must have agreed to and likely promoted her rapid ascendance during the Pandemic. And it’s not at all unlikely that it was Fauci himself who suggested her to the White House positions.

She left both positions in August of 2022 and became the FDA’s Chief Medical Officer in July 2022. After three years, she left the government and walked through the rotating door into Canal Row Advisors where she was made Principal. That advisory shop is full of former FDA and other ex-agency employees now cashing in on their connections by advising big pharma as well as the FDA itself. One hand washing the other.

Latypova said about her:

“None of what she's doing is about practice of medicine at all. As I said, it's all about the globalist objectives, subverting public health for purposes of extracting wealth and controlling the population for the globalists. not surprisingly, her position is called Policy Fellow for Global Health. And she's rotating through Bill Gates controlled organizations, including the NIH.”

Her presentation is long: her slideshow contains 34 packed slides, organized in three sections. See for yourself, here is her slideshow.

https://www.fda.gov/media/143559/download

Below are important takeaways from her transcript and slideshow.

The National Security Council Drove Covid Policy

COVID policy decisions were made at the national security level by the intelligence agencies and the military.

Marston straddled both worlds. As described above, only three months after her October 2022 presentation at the VRBPAC, Hilary Marston, Fauci’s protegee, left the NIAID and joined the National Security Council as Director of Medical and Biodefense Preparedness:

In addition, she was appointed as Senior Policy Advisor for Global Covid Response at the White House just a few months later.

The NIH Was in Complete Control of the Clinical Trials

The NIH controlled all the players in the clinical trials: from the allegedly independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) to the pharmaceutical companies to the contract research organizations and the Covid 19 Prevention network:

Look, how the NIH ‘serves as the secretariat’ for the Safety Monitoring Board. The secretariat - that’s where the power lies of course.

The mysterious CoVPN, Covid Prevention network, consists of four different networks full of government officials from the federal health agencies and also the Department of Defense (bottom left in the slide below). Two of the networks are old HIV trial networks. Fauci’s footprints are everywhere:

Marston Doesn’t Show any Data to Backup her Claim that the mRNA Covid Shots are Safe

Isn’t it miraculous that the first clinical trials were launched in March 2020? See below.

Marston said while showing the slide below:

“The Phase 1 and 2 trials have overall shown that the vaccines are quite safe, immunogenic, and well tolerated.’

Both statements are complete lies: the shots were neither safe nor were they immunogenic.

And she knew it: see the section below.

Marston Admits that She Doesn’t Know if the Shots are Immunogenic

Do the shots protect against Covid? Or do they lead to a particularly severe case of Covid? Astonishingly, Marston admits that she actually doesn’t know but that the “potential for vaccine-induced enhanced disease” is real:

Vaccination Will Cause Covid, Marston Says

Amazingly, she admits to the VRBPAC members that vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 will get people sick with Covid. See below:

Latypova said:

“That’s another very, very critical aspect: distinguishing SARS-CoV-2 infection from vaccination. So they already know and they’re already telling you right in this meeting that vaccine injection causes COVID and doesn’t prevent it. And also, we the government are going to control that critical aspect of how to determine whether it’s a real infection or it’s a vaccine damage.

A Substance for Which no Toxicology Studies Had Been Done Is Injected in the Trial Participants - and Later into the Whole Population

Neither Hilary Marston nor Marion Gruber nor anyone else who spoke that day in October 2020 mentioned toxicology studies. Marston says that Covid phase 1 trials started right away when the so-called Pandemic was announced, in March of 2020. But animal studies only began months later.

Latypova comments:

“They started phase one trials, which means in people, in humans, in March 2020, animal studies were not done until July or August. So they went directly experimenting on humans without any toxicology package, really. And even when they produced that toxicology package, I reviewed both of them, Pfizer and Moderna, in great detail, they’re full of fraud. They’re completely fraudulent. We actually used a lot of that material with the Children’s Health Defense, a co-authored citizens petition to the FDA to relabel these products back to the EUA because they don’t satisfy BLA standards. And that’s one of the major, major categories on which they never satisfied biologics licensing approval standards on the toxicology package. So she’s talking about it fully knowing that there is no toxicology package.

Marston Lies about Safeguarding Trial Participants

Have a look at the slide below from her presentation: financial risks, she says, are taken - but the safety of clinical trial participants is not compromised. Yeah, sure. Oh, and scientific integrity is also not compromised.

The opposite is true: nobody cared about the trial participants. Their injuries and deaths were hidden for a long time. They were not acknowledged, they were left to their own devices, they were not helped nor compensated in any way.

Scientific integrity was obviously non-existent since the whole exercise had nothing at all to do with science.

And apropos financial risks: pharma companies earned a fortune and many other players did as well - all on the backs of taxpayers and by increasing the national debt. In that kind of setup, isn’t if fun to take ‘financial risks’?

Look at her slide below: Lots of layers, she claims, were in place to protect the clinical trial participants. And the safety pauses and holds prove that the system is working.

Is that why they paused Janssen and AstraZeneca? To fake prove that the system was working?

All the layers, however, were tightly controlled by federal health and intelligence agencies:

Adverse Side Effects Are Expected in the Placebo Group Too

Remarkably, both groups, Marston says, are monitored for adverse events. From the transcript:

Nobody to this day, says Latypova, knows what the placebo groups were injected with. It wasn’t saline solution for sure:

“It’s still not clear what they were injecting into placebo group… we can’t prove it. Nobody has real documentation of this. My personal hunch is that they were injecting perhaps the vehicle, maybe LNPs by themselves, maybe there was something else. And in the contracts, in the military contracts, they referred to a dilutant.”

“Harmonization” of Clinical Trials = Total Government Control

Harmonizing trials - what does that even mean? That’s the expression Marston uses in her presentation. Latypova tells me that she had never before heard of such a thing: that pharmaceutical companies run clinical trials for a very similar product and harmonize their trials. Why on earth would they do such a thing? They are competitors.

Latypova: “If this was a real just arms length relationship between government and government providing some guidance and then pharma companies doing their programs in contract with government, then there would be no harmonization actually. They would all have their separate efforts to design and monitor their clinical trial programs. Yet here she says, no, no, we’re going to centralize it all, control it by the government.”

Likely, pharmaceutical companies were ordered to ‘harmonize’ their trials on the understanding that if they wanted to have a chance of making huge amounts of money, they’d better do what they were told.

The clinical trials were completely under the control of the government: it controlled the endpoints, the labs and the safety monitoring.

The role of Moderna, Pfizer, J&J and others was to play stage scenery as if this were some accelerated, but basically unusual vaccine development process. They obediently played along enticed by the prospect of making fortunes for themselves.

What Health Equity Means: Those They Purport to Care About Most, Get Killed Most

The slide below shows which ethnic group was killed the most in the hospitals through the deadly hospital protocols remdesivir and intubation.

Not that Marston meant to show this: what she meant to drive home was the need for ‘health equity.’

The ‘cases’ on the left are fake numbers: who knows who really had Covid. The higher the PCR cycling rates, the higher the case numbers. There is no correlation between ‘cases’ and deaths. Why do native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders has the largest caseload by far and one of the lowest death rates? Isn’t there lots of diabetes and obesity among them as well?

And why do have blacks far lower cases but the highest death rates of them all? Because blacks with low socio-economic status were killed in hospitals at higher rates than people from higher socio-economic status.

Censorship to the Rescue

At the end of her presentation, Marston announces that without trust in the fake trials and the toxic products all will fall apart. Well, she doesn’t quite put it that way but it is what she means.

The trust isn’t earned, no, it must be “generated.” And then “maintained.” That’s the job of the entire Pandemic Preparedness complex using a whole-of-society approach.

But how to do that with a pesky population that is steadily becoming less inclined to line up for the shots as soon as they hit the mass vaccination centers?

We know the answer: Censorship and fake narratives to the rescue. That’s the only way trust can be generated and maintained. See the two slides below from the end of her presentation about how and by whom such fake narratives would be manufactured and which segments of the population would be targeted:

CHAPTERS

05:00 Hilary Marston’s Presentation: Claims of Safety Without Showing Data

14:25 Marion Gruber’s Role, EUA Framing, and Career at FDA

25:11 Transition to Hilary Marston and Her Career Overview

30:32 From NIAID to National Security Council: Marston’s Biodefense Role

33:09 Matthew Hepburn, DARPA, and the 60‑Day Vaccine Concept

34:34 NSC, Pandemic Policy, and Who Actually Drove COVID Decisions

36:20 Canal Row Advisors: Monetizing FDA and Regulatory Connections

41:44 Start of Marston’s VRBPAC Talk: “Role of NIH in COVID‑19 Vaccines”

41:44 Part 1 – From Pandemic Preparedness to Response

50:25 65‑Day Path to Phase 1 and Rapid mRNA Manufacturing

52:31 Phase 1 Launch, Early Trials, and “Quite Safe, Well Tolerated” Claims

55:11 Part 2 – Evaluating Safety and Efficacy via Harmonized Trials

56:21 “Harmonization” of Clinical Trials and Centralized Control

1:02:12 Clinical Trial Networks, HIV Platforms, and DoD Involvement

1:06:02 NIH‑Controlled Labs, Assays, and Case Definitions

1:09:17 Distinguishing Infection vs Vaccination and Controlling Endpoints

1:10:46 DSMB Structure and NIH’s “Independent” Safety Oversight

1:12:59 CoVPN Architecture: NIH, BARDA, DoD, and Pharma Sponsors

1:19:24 NIH at Every Level of Trial Governance and the Pfizer Footnote

1:26:04 Trial Design: Sample Sizes, Endpoints, and Efficacy Metrics

1:29:20 Relative vs Absolute Efficacy and Interpreting the 95 Percent Figure

RESOURCES