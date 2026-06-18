Found in 40% of Bodies and Still No Government Response Five Years Later | Richard Hirschman

“I swear I have never seen so many fetal demise in the last few years than I saw in all of my 20 years combined. The number of fetal demise is through the roof. How can the CDC say that there’s no link? I’m sorry, I don’t buy it at all.”

In case you want to listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts, here are the links:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/6Co0x8AWXB6S2qQvIUSXRT

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/found-in-40-of-bodies-and-still-no-government/id1863496846?i=1000773317519

The Censorship-Industrial Complex Silenced Hirschman From the Beginning - And Hasn’t Stopped to This Day

It’s about five years ago, in the spring of 2021, that embalmer Richard Hirschman from Alabama first noticed white rubbery structures in the veins and also the arteries of bodies he embalmed.

He was astonished since never in his long embalming career had he ever seen anything like it. But when over many months he kept finding more and more of these ‘white clots’, he started posting pictures of them on social media, in particular Twitter, now X.

His first public interview aired in early 2022. Very soon soon after, on January 28, 2022, “factchecker” PolitiFact published an article proclaiming the finding of such clots “mostly false”:

Most people probably just looked at what you see above: the claim that embalmers are finding strange clots in the “vaccinated” and PolitiFact’s ‘Truth-o-Meter’ pointing to ‘Mostly False.’ Almost certainly that was intentional.

Because, it turns out if you continue reading the article, PolitiFact did not dispute the fact that embalmers were indeed finding strange new clots. What it said was merely that no link had been found between the clots and the Covid-19 so-called vaccine. (Not that anybody had been trying to find a link by the way!)

Did anyone from PolitiFact speak to Hirschman? Of course not. Did anyone ask him for pictures? Did anyone ask him if they could watch him embalm someone? No and no.

PolitiFact employees sent him some emails but never even bothered to call him. Hirschman said:

“PolitiFact did a hit piece on me back then and they didn’t speak to me directly, just a couple of email messages. They didn’t waste any time writing this hit piece, basically saying that my story is mostly false.”

Hirschman Is Brutally Censored on X

To this day, the rubbery white clots remain one of the most forbidden and, by the way, also the most brutally censored topics on platforms like X and YouTube. Hischman’s X account has many followers, more than 78K - but he can’t reach them.

He stopped posting altogether for a long while because he got so discouraged about X censoring his posts - especially those showing the white clots.

But, luckily, he started posting again recently. And this is how it happened:

“I dropped off and I stayed off of social media for a long, long time. And I ended up having a conversation with a doctor and he thought that the clots had gone away because I wasn’t posting anything. And I had to tell him: ‘No, that’s not the case. I’m just censored so bad. What’s the point?’ “And he said to me: ‘You really need to continue to do this because it’s a documentation of what’s still happening. And if you don’t post anything, how is anybody to know? So I really contemplated that and I made a post. And I hadn’t made a post in quite a long time. And that post actually got some traction and it wasn’t censored right away. “And part of me feels like because I had been off of it for so long, I somehow dropped off of their watch list. But I’m back on it. It’s the pictures, a lot of times they censor the pictures. They didn’t censor the pictures for I think the first twenty-four plus hours, maybe thirty-six hours. “If I post a picture now, usually it’s pretty much boom, it’s just automatic.”

Instead of being discouraged by the censorship, Hirschman decided to look at it in a different way. His inspiration is Sophie Scholl who was, together with her older brother Hans, guillotined by the Nazis for depositing anti-Nazi leaflets at the University of Munich. Sophie was 21 years old when she was executed.

Hirschman told me: “She said something like “I’m gonna stand for truth even if I have to stand alone.’”

Thank you, Sophie! And be on the lookout for new posts from Richard Hirschman: https://x.com/r_hirschman, @r_hirschman.

Five Years Later Hirschman Still Finds White Clots in About 40% of Bodies

It was almost exactly five years ago that embalmer Richard Hirschman pulled out the first white fibrous structures out of bodies he was embalming. He had never seen anything like it before.

Despite the fact that only a small percentage of Americans still take the deadly mRNA covid jabs, the number of bodies that contain these white clots has not at all or barely gone down according to Hirschman.

He told me: “My simple brain says if spike protein induces clotting issues, why are we injecting RNA that makes the body create spike protein that causes clotting issues?”

And apparently, the RNA continues to produce the spike protein in sufficient numbers to produce almost the same number of white clots in the bodies of people five years on. Nobody knows when, if ever, the RNA will stop producing the toxic spike protein which is the MOST toxic part of the sars-cov-2 virus.

Never before in the history of vaccine design was the most toxic part of the virus chosen to create a “vaccine.” And “chosen” by every single one of the pharmaceutical companies that lined up to develop a “vaccine” against Covid-19. Talk about crimes against humanity.

The FDA Investigated Hirschman Without His Knowledge in Early 2022

Hirschman told me something fascinating during the interview: Soon after the hit piece in PolitiFact appeared about him, someone from the FDA contacted one of his former instructors at the mortuary college where Hirschman had gone to school:

“My instructor informed me that shortly after I came out, which was in January of 2022, so it would have been probably, you know, February or March, he was contacted by the FDA concerning me.”

His instructor didn’t remember the exact date but, Hirschman told me, “he said it was not long after I became publicly known speaking out [that] they had gotten a phone call from the FDA asking questions about me.”

What was it that the FDA wanted to know about Hirschman? They wanted to know if he was legit. They wanted to find out if he really was a licensed embalmer and funeral director.

In other words, the very latest the FDA knew about the scary rubbery structures found in the blood of dead people was by early 2022 - and probably even earlier.

Only Silence from the Government

In the years since then, there has been nothing but silence from the federal health agencies, during the years of the Biden administration and also during the time of the Trump administration. There has been only silence from people like RFK and Jay Bhattacharya - people, on whom Americans had placed great hopes.

By the way, RFK personally contacted Hirschman in 2022. RFK wanted to know from him about the white clots:

“I spoke with RFK, I would say probably late spring, early summer of 2022, before he ran for president, long before he became a member of the government right now. He knows all about this stuff.”

Hirschman’s Recent Encounter With Someone from the CDC

Earlier this year, Hirschman had a chance encounter with someone from the CDC. When the individual from the CDC recognized Hirschman, he was eager to talk to him. In the end, Hirschman tells me, “I had about an hour and a half meeting face to face with [the person] from the CDC on this. They know. They know about this issue.”

Well, obviously they know. And they’re sitting on this explosive knowledge and they’re not doing a thing.

This is what Hirschman told me about the conversation:

“I was told there are people in the government that are trying to stop this, but there’s so much corruption and there’s so many things that are going on up there… they stonewall and they make things very, very difficult. He said they knew there were issues long ago, but the previous administration was very, very hard, making it very difficult for anything to happen.”

Yes, we know that. But what about the current administration that baited Americans with MAHA and the prospect of transparency?

In my own opinion, this person from the CDC should resign from the CDC and go public about what is happening in the CDC during the Trump administration. It’s clear to most people by now, after all, that Trump himself and his highest officials have as little interest in acknowledging and investigating the white clots as the Biden administration had.

The CDC still recommends Covid-19 shots to the population and in particular for people whom they consider at particular risk for Covid - like pregnant women (!!).

NIH Sits on 40 Billion Dollars - But Can’t Fund a Single Study to Investigate the White Clots

The NIH hasn’t given out any grant money to study the clots, and to find out how to treat people who have them. With its gigantic budget of around $40 billion, Jay Bhattacharya did not allocate any money, as far as I am aware, to the study of the white rubbery structures.

Why hasn’t Bhattacharya resigned a long time ago? What is he still doing there?

Bodies of Three Babies in the Cooler At the Same Time - Hirschman Never Saw Anything Like It Before

It used to be extraordinary, Hirschman said, to see a baby’s body in the cooler room. Now it’s the “new normal.”

“I remember years ago, somewhere around 2008 or 2009, I worked at a company where we did maybe 900 to a 1,000 bodies a year. During my few years there, I probably couldn’t count on one hand the number of babies that I would see.”

No longer. The situation today is very different: “There is a funeral home that I do work for. I have seen three babies in the cooler at one time. And I’m not saying that I see it every single day, but I am no longer surprised when I see another baby. So what used to be exceptionally rare, extraordinarily rare, is now a pretty common occurrence.”

A Handful of Intrepid Scientists Are Independently Studying the White Clots

Richard Hirschman not only alerts the world to the existence of the white fibrous clots but he also assists the handful of courageous and independent scientists who took it upon themselves to find out what these clots consist of, how they formed and what can be done to heal people.

The names of these scientists are, for the most part, unknown. For good reason: these mainly young scientists would risk being thrown out of university if it became known that they are privately researching the white clots.

We do know, however, that this small international team is led by the Australian chemist Greg Harrison. And the British neuroscientist Dr. Kevin McCairn who currently works at Korea’s Brain Research Institute has helped the team by using advanced laboratory methods to analyze the white clots.

The samples that the team and Kevin McCairn used in their scientific analyses were provided by Hirschman.

What the Clots Are

For more than a year now we know a lot about what these clots are and how they formed: The analysis of Harrison’s team, using thioflavin T staining, Raman spectroscopy, and scanning electron microscopy, showed that the white clots are amyloid, which means they’re misfolded proteins.

The clots are composed primarily of misfolded fibrinogen, with a highly abnormal ratio of roughly 1 part alpha chain, 9 parts beta chain and 4 parts gamma chain. Normal fibrinogen clotting produces a balanced 1:1:1 ratio across the three chains. This completely out of whack composition of fibrinogen causes the protein strands to tangle into rigid, tough, insoluble structures that the body cannot break down.

And here are some of Hirschman’s pictures:

CHAPTERS

00:08 A Five-Year Retrospective: White Clots Still Unacknowledged

02:51 FDA Contacts Hirschman’s Instructor; PolitiFact Hit Piece

11:00 What Has Changed Since the Last Interview?

12:17 White Clots Still Appearing: Frequency & Spreadsheet Data

22:10 Ethics of Speaking Out: Hirschman Defends Going Public

31:08 Clots Found in Arteries — an Unusual Finding

33:23 Spike Protein, Traditional Clots & mRNA Concern

40:40 The Establishment Knew Early: Papers from 2021

41:49 RFK Jr. & a Secret CDC Meeting in 2026

43:32 Scientific Analysis: Amyloid, Fibrinogen & Misfolded Proteins

50:00 How Misfolded Proteins Self-Assemble into Clots

52:07 Micro Clots: Coffee Grounds in the Blood

55:50 Ante Mortem vs. Post Mortem: Are Clots Forming in the Living?

1:00:53 Treatment Hope: Double Plasmapheresis in Japan

1:04:12 Long-Term Questions About Detox & Healing

1:06:49 CDC Insider Confirms Awareness; Vaccine Uptake Declining

1:09:36 Why Government Agencies Aren’t Acting

1:10:00 CDC Still Recommends COVID Shots for Pregnant Women

1:12:10 Fetal Demises: A Dramatic and Ongoing Increase

1:15:57 White Clots in Babies?

1:18:48 American Children’s Health & RFK Jr.’s Warning

1:19:22 Inviting Doctors to Witness Embalmings

1:22:00 Spike Protein Fingerprint & Next Steps in Research

1:23:08 Embalmer Surveys: Tom Haviland & Declining Participation

1:25:51 Colleagues Quietly Aware: Messages from Fellow Embalmers

1:27:43 Why Survey Responses Are Dropping — COVID Fatigue & Censorship

RESOURCES

Hirschman’s X account: https://x.com/r_hirschman

Thomas Haviland, Laura Kasner, Daniel Santiago: Self-Reported Observations of Unusual White Fibrous Structures in Embalmed Corpses: Multi-Year Survey Results from Embalmers in Five Countries, 2022–2025

Laura Kasner’s Substack Clotastrophe

PolitiFact’s January 2022 Article about Embalmers Seeing White Clots: https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2022/feb/09/newswars/no-clear-evidence-covid-19-vaccines-are-responsibl/