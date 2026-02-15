Deadly Chain of Command: From Federal Bureaucrats to Hospital CFOs to Doctors | Ken McCarthy

“When we neither punish nor reproach evildoers, we are not simply protecting their trivial old age. We are thereby ripping the foundations of justice from beneath new generations.” —Alexander Solzhenitsyn, The Gulag Archipelago

Few Americans Know About the Extent of Medical Murders During Covid

This is the third and last part of my interview with Ken McCarthy, author of ‘What the Nurses Saw - An Investigation Into Systemic Medical Murders That Took Place in Hospitals During the COVID Panic.’

It’s almost exactly six years since the start of the Covid-19 Pandemic. But way too few people in America know about the extent of the systemic medical murders that the nurses saw.

His book, McCarthy told me, is a witness to the crimes that happened during the Pandemic:

“If you witness a crime, if you witness somebody being abused, you’re sort of obligated as a human being to try to interfere or at a minimum report it to somebody who can intervene and help. So that’s the function of this book. It exists. People do read it. It’s slowly moving its way through the world. And I hope more and more people become aware of it, become aware of the stories so that they can protect themselves.”

Medicine’s Return to the Middle Ages

McCarthy is convinced that medicine is firmly back in the Middle Ages.

Back then, he said, there were “a lot of insane medical practices and they were validated or authorized by the ultimate authority, which happened to be the Catholic Church… We are literally back to where medicine is being authorized and promulgated [by an entity] that has nothing to do with medicine, has nothing to do with science, has nothing to do with public health. It is simply a directive from the most powerful forces in the society, which now are the federal governments.”

Remdesivir Approved for Prematurely Born Babies

Remdesivir, one of Fauci’s pet drugs, is a good example of such insane practices not rooted in science. Nurses nicknamed Remdesivir ‘Run! Death Is Near.’

The drug, which is known for its extreme toxicity - it leads to kidney failure among a host of other adverse events - received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in April 2020, followed by FDA approval in October 2020 but limited to children older than eleven years.

One month later, in November 2020, the WHO advised against the use of Remdesivir for Covid-19 patients. The drug was subsequently discontinued in Europe. But not in America. Not to this day.

In the United States, the drug remained under Emergency Use Authorization for children younger than 12 until spring 2022 when it received FDA approval for pediatric use for all children older than 27 days. Yes, you read that right: days.

Gilead Brands Remdesivir as Veklury

Today, Remdesivir can be prescribed for COVID-19 treatment in children weighing as little as 3 pounds. That is the weight of a prematurely born baby.

Remdisvir’s brand name is Veklury. It is manufactured and sold by Gilead Sciences.

Have a look at their patient-facing website below. It’s riddled with misleading or dishonest statements and omissions.

At the very top Gilead claims: “Veklury is a prescription medicine used to treat Covid-10 in adults and children weighing at least 3 pounds who are hospitalized. Or not hospitalized and have mild to severe Covid-19…”

Did ANY 3 pound preemie with mild or moderate Covid ever get an IV infusion of Remdesivir into its tiny vein??? I sure hope not. INSANE.

Did you ever get an IV infusion for a mild or moderate cold?

Source: Veklury website for US patients

Why should anyone be hospitalized for mild to moderate Covid-19?

Veklury “could help speed up your recovery.” I suppose Gilead was advised by its lawyers not to say “Veklury speeds up you recovery.” That it’s more likely to speed up your death remains unsaid.

Gilead Doesn’t Need to Worry about Getting Sued

But Gilead doesn’t have to worry much about being sued. Why? It’s always the same reason: Remdesivir/Veklury remains on the list of medical countermeasures against Covid-19 and is covered by the infamous PREP Act through December 31, 2029.

Let’s have a look further down on Gilead’s patient website whose goal apparently is to make Americans ask their doctors for Remdesivir prescriptions:

There’s many things to point out:

First, the generic name Remdesivir is mentioned only once at the bottom. Unlikely people will notice.

Second, Gilead claims that patients treated with Veklury recovered 5 days faster on average than those who received a Placebo. Do they point you to their clinical trial so that you can have a look at methodology and raw data? They don’t.

Third, Gilead claims that “the most common side effect in people receiving Veklury is nausea.” Perhaps that’s even true. Perhaps 100% of people on Veklury suffer from nausea. But that’s just the most common side effect. There are others. To see additional ones, you have to scroll down and even there kidney damage/failure is not listed.

It gets stranger: “Side effects with Veklury were similar to those in the group taking placebo,” they claim. What? Why would patients on placebo suffer similar adverse events? That’s an unusual placebo effect. The answer to this mystery is likely that the ‘placebo’ was not a saline solution but something toxic.

Gilead’s claim that Veklury is “the first and only FDA approved treatment for both hospitalized and non-hospitalized patients” is misleading. How can that be? It’s not a pill, it’s an intravenous infusion.

The FDA requires that “Veklury should only be administered in a hospital or in a healthcare setting capable of providing acute care comparable to inpatient hospital care.” There you go. That’s how they get away with ‘non-hospitalized.’

Is Remdesivir Still Recommended by the NIH as Covid-19 Treatment?

Let’s have a look at Gilead’s Veklury website for healthcare professionals.

Here, doctors are told that Remdesivir/Veklury is the only NIH recommended Covid-19 treatment option:

Source: Veklury website for US healthcare professionals

According to the latest version of the NIH’s Covid-19 treatment guidelines from February 2024, Remdesivir is the only recommended antiviral for use in hospitalized patients, with or without a supplemental oxygen requirement. For non-hospitalized patients, it’s the second preferred treatment option.

Who set these Covid-19 treatment guidelines? A special panel created by the NIH in March of 2020, called ‘the COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel.’ The panel published 72 versions of treatment guidelines over four years and was disbanded after publishing the final version in February 2024.

This final version, almost 2 years old, still stands. The NIH under Jay Bhattacharya’s leadership has not revoked the panel’s final recommendations.

Therefore, appallingly, Gilead can indeed claim that Veklury is the only NIH recommended Covid-19 treatment option - after hundreds of thousands of Americans were killed by the drug.

Deadly Chain of Command

Hospitals, McCarthy said, “can do good things, but they have an absolute dark side. And if you’re not aware of that dark side, you can be blindsided.”

Hospitals are business operations, he said: “They are not medical operations. They are business operations first and foremost. They’re run by their CFOs, their chief financial officers.”

The CFOs are not medical professionals. They should not make treatment decisions. But they do: they command the medical staff to follow government treatment protocols so that the hospital cashes in on huge incentives and bonuses and maximizes its profit margin.

“At the top you have the federal government, which has taken over the practice of medicine because they dispense the money. [During Covid] they decreed you will not give anti-inflammatories. You will not give inhalable steroids. You will give remdesivir. You will intubate… they were the ones that promulgated the protocol. And they were the ones that created the financial incentives, worked with the huge amounts of money that are ever available at the federal government level to incentivize certain practices.”

The Pandemic System is Still in Place

The system that was used to unleash the so-called Pandemic has not been dismantled and can be invoked again at any time.

McCarthy told me: “The system is still in place. It has not been exposed. It has not been reformed and it can be started up literally tomorrow. They can declare a new pandemic, a new protocol and they can throw another million people, millions of people into the jaws of this machinery. There’s nothing preventing it.”

CHAPTERS

0:00:05 Remdesivir’s EUA and FDA approval

0:01:30 Remdesivir for Premature Babies

0:03:14 Profits, Fauci, and federal drug royalties

0:05:27 Veklury patient marketing

0:07:22 Modern medieval medicine

0:09:19 Federal protocols & the hospital chain of command

0:13:28 Whistleblower nurses, firings, and blacklisting

0:17:57 The need for medical advocates

0:22:13 Nurse–doctor hierarchy and lost collaboration

