Catalysts of Change: AI, Crises, Women and Trump | Jacob Nordangård

This is the second part of my interview with Jacob Nordangård about the just released English edition of his book “The Digital World Brain.”

The Great Transition

The world’s transnational elite doesn’t make a secret out of its desire to transition to a new order in which a tiny group of super wealthy tech tyrants will call all the shots with the help of agentic AI.

Back in 2003 already, something called “the Great Transition Initiative” was launched, Nordangård told me during the interview. And, he said, “they have these scenarios for the future. The Great Transition Initiative is connected to the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, the Rockefeller Foundation and the United Nations that has funded their activities. In their report that came out in 2016, they talk about the things that are happening now. And they say that we are in the midst of a general emergency that ends in 2028.”

This general emergency would be, Nordangård believes, “a very chaotic period with a lot of crises happening at the same time - the policrisis scenario. And people inside the Great Transition Initiative talk about that maybe the great powers will decide that they must intervene and install something called the New Earth Order to manage this bad situation.”

The Polycrisis as Catalyst

Jacob Nordangård: “The Digital Brain,” Page 202

Crises and emergencies are valuable weapons in the arsenal of the global elite because they use them as catalysts for driving change or driving the transition to a new order. The more crises and emergencies, the better. The scarier the crises and emergencies, the better. The more fear they cause in people, the better. Fear is another powerful catalyst of change.

Remember Rahm Emanuel? Obama’s first chief of staff said in November 2008 during the Subprime meltdown: “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste … it’s an opportunity to do things that you think you could not do before.”

And if you don’t happen to have a crisis, well, then you can always create one. If you don’t have an emergency, so what. You create it.

In the new order, Nordangård is convinced there won’t be any space for something as old-fashioned as politicians. They’ll no longer play a role in society. And not only politicians. Large parts of the current elite will be purged as well. A consolidated and much more powerful elite will emerge.

“We have a lot of people that have been helpful along the way and they have thought that they will be included in this new system and be rewarded. I don’t think it will happen because it’s like a pact with the devil.” Indeed. And the devil delights in misleading, deceiving and breaking his word.

Women and Girls as Catalysts

The 5th commitment (I almost wrote ‘commandment’) of the UN’s “Our Common Agenda” is “Putting women and girls at the center.” At the center of what? At the center of power.

It’s revealing wording, isn’t it? Like a chess piece, women and girls are put in the center of the board to play a central role in the great transition. Women and girls are not putting themselves there, no, they are being put there. By whom? By people way more powerful who likely consider placing women and girls into the center of power as a smart move for gaining more power themselves.

Nordangård said:

“I think the idea is to now allow all the women that had not been allowed to take part in the agenda setting, to now allow them into the game. And that’s so evil because what these women will do is, they will start implementing this very anti-human, anti-women system in the end… But they will agree upon it because now, as a woman, they can be a part of this.”

And they have been increasingly participating in the global power games. Think of Ursula von der Leyen, Jacinda Ardern, Angela Merkel, Amina Mohammed (Deputy Secretary General of the UN), Greta Thunberg, Melissa Fleming (Head of UN’s Department of Communications), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Director-General of WTO). How has it gone? “It’s not like the world is better or that the power is softer or anything like that. But it’s another way of power. It’s more like female psychopathy.”

Today, Nordangård told me, women outnumber men in the WEF’s super elitist Young Global Leaders group. In 1993, only fourteen percent were women. In 2015, it was half. In 2025, it’s been 55% women.

Jacob Nordangård: “The Digital Brain,” Page 241

Artificial Intelligence and Digitally Enhanced Humans as Catalysts

AI and Agentic AI are indispensable tools to accelerate and accomplish the great transition. To create a digital global control system, AI needs gigantic amounts of compute and data.

That, of course, means building thousands and thousands of additional data centers. And they will be powered by nuclear energy because that is the only way enough energy can be provided.

Humans will at some point have to decide whether to “upgrade” to become a cybernetic organism (cyborg) or whether to remain a natural human.

Nordangård said that a group called the “Millennium Project,” which collaborates closely with the UN, suggested that the UN Declaration on Human Rights should be revised to include rights for all sorts of biological and non-biological entities. Here is their list:

“Genetically modified human beings; cyborgs; digital intelligences; intellectually enhanced, previously non-sapient animals; any species of plant or animal which has been enhanced to possess the capacity for intelligent thought; and other advanced sapient life forms.”

Peter Thiel and the Antichrist as Catalysts

Billionaire Peter Thiel is of course a very important catalyst in his own right.

Thiel delights in lecturing about the Antichrist: just recently he came to Rome for a handful of lectures. Pope Leo didn’t attend and, as far as I know, wasn’t even invited. Maybe because Thiel regards Pope Leo as the Antichrist’s shadow?

After all, Pope Leo has warned about AI and that it should never be allowed to replace human beings and human relationships. The current Pope regards AI as a powerful but dangerous tool that must be regulated in a responsible and ethical way. Sounds reasonable. But Thiel thinks that regulating AI or even just warning about AI’s dangers leads down a slippery path that ends in the reign of the Antichrist.

Thiel warns that fearing AI and therefore regulating AI will lead to the emergence of a global, technocratic, authoritarian system. But he himself plays a pivotal role within the transnational elite which is building exactly that kind of system - with the help of unregulated AI. Not only was Thiel a Young Global Leader, he’s also been a member of Bilderberg’s steering committee for many years.

Thiel regards freedom as incompatible with representative democracy and supports a system called GovCorp where the CEO reigns like a monarch, where the concept of citizens no longer exists and where the “clients” of the GovCorp have no say whatsoever. Oh, and where AI is of course completely unregulated.

Trump as Catalyst

Jacob Nordangård: “The Digital Brain,” Page 240

Why did Trump win the 2024 election? Was it because the billionaire technocrats needed him? Was it because Musk, Thiel, Zuckerberg, Altman, Andreessen and others knew that only he could pull off all sorts of things that would without any doubt have been opposed by almost all Republicans if a Democrat had tried to do them?

Building thousands and thousands of additional data centers in rural areas of the United States? Would Republicans go along with building thousands and thousands of additional data centers if Kamala Harris were doing it? No. Even with Trump doing it, many Republican voters oppose the building of these data centers. Trump is promising lots of well-paying jobs for Americans in the data centers that are being built against the will of local populations. But data centers only employ people while they’re being built. Once built, few people are needed to run a data center.

Nordangård is convinced that the total support for AI and building huge numbers of additional data centers was “one of the reasons why they needed Donald Trump and his policies that talk about how we need to secure energy supplies, how we need to secure critical minerals and how we have to get rid of regulations.”

What about Trump’s authoritarian, megalomaniac AI action plan? If Harris had presented such a plan, would Republican politicians have approved it? What about Trump’s Executive Order essentially forbidding states to regulate AI? Republicans would have pointed out that it’s unconstitutional to do so if Harris had issued the EO. But she would not have issued such an executive order. Another reason, and an important one, to make sure that Trump would win the election.

What about Trump’s Stargate project? What would Republicans have thought about that if Kamala Harris had done it?

What about Real ID? Why didn’t the Biden administration push through Real ID? If it had tried, there would have been an outcry and fierce opposition from Republicans. But Trump was able to do it. Trump got away with ordering Americans to get the Real ID.

Jacob Nordangård: “The Digital Brain,” Page 240

What about Trump’s Stablecoins? Republicans would have opposed Kamala Harris’ attempts to introduce CBDCs. But Stablecoins are not fundamentally different; they are just as programmable as CBDCs.

Nordangård said:

“This is how they are playing the game. They have both sides and, as I said, we have CBDCs and we have stablecoins and Peter Thiel is on the stablecoin side. He says I’m for freedom. But they want a techno king system in the end. And he thinks that democracy is not efficient enough.”

And what about the things that Trump is not doing? Like NOT pulling the mRNA shots from the market? Like NOT holding a single person accountable for the crimes against humanity that happened during the Pandemic? If Kamala Harris hadn’t pulled the mRNA shots from the market, and she surely would not have, Republicans would have been outraged. But since it’s Trump who is not doing it, some say: “We need to be patient. He can’t do everything at once.”

Since it’s not Kamala Harris but Donald Trump doing and not doing all these things, many Republican politicians and officials go along with it, fall in line or dare not object. They know what will happen to them if they do object.

Trump is carrying the water for the technocratic billionaire class while happily enriching his family’s businesses with additional billions of dollars along the way. Does he know that he’s the tech billionaires’ dream President? Yes. But does he understand that he’s an extremely valuable tool in their hands? Who knows. Maybe he does and maybe he doesn’t mind.

Don’t Be Nudged. Instead, Sludge the System.

What, I asked Norgangard, can people do to fight against the digital control system that is being put in place?

Before people will do anything, they need to understand what is happening, he said. That’s the very first step. And that’s why he wrote the book “The Digital World Brain.”

“People become aware of what’s happening and that’s a start because if you don’t know, they will just do it. But I don’t really know what people will do with the information. I haven’t seen that yet. But I guess they can ask the right questions and question things… So if this awareness is spreading, it will be harder to actually make this work in the end.”

The system itself, he is certain, will never work: “This is a system that is too complex to actually work in the end. Nobody has ever built a system like this before.”

Once you understand, there are many things you can do: Speak up, talk to friends, to family. Don’t go along, don’t comply. Question everything. Don’t let yourself be nudged into compliance but rather “sludge” the system to slow it down, grind it down, break it down. Pay with cash. Don’t get the new digital driver’s license. Don’t use facial recognition systems at airports. Don’t comply with the little things. Oppose the system wherever and whenever you can. And convince others to do the same. Don’t take their vaccines. Don’t take their psychiatric drugs. Find an independent doctor, an integrative doctor or a naturopathic doctor. Don’t go to big medical practices that belong to the industrial medical complex.

Don’t ever let AI systems know what you think or feel. Don’t treat them like humans. Never trust them. Use them if you must but never confide in them. They are very powerful machines but they cannot think, are unable to reason and obviously don’t give a damn about you one way or the other.

Never forget what happened during the so-called Pandemic. Never trust the Government ever again, no matter who is in power. They have to earn your trust. And your trust should be exceedingly hard to earn, in fact impossible to earn.

Don’t get back into that divisive Republican/Democrat game ever again. That’s just a tactic to make sure people don’t see the strategy.

Rest assured, as Nordangård said, that “this [digital brain] is a system that is too complex to actually work in the end. Nobody has ever built a system like this before.” It’s not going to work. But that’s almost beside the point. Whether it works or not, it can do immeasurable harm.

“We have to be prepared for the things that come and forge good relations with people and share knowledge. So that we are prepared that day and even before and can fight back.”

Jacob Nordangård: “The Digital Brain,” Page 231

CHAPTERS

00:05 Fear and Crisis as Tools for Global Transformation

01:38 Politicians Are Obsolete: The AI God and the New System

03:15 The Elite Hierarchy and the Pact With the Devil

04:19 Controlling Youth and Speaking for Unborn Generations

05:56 Manufacturing Emergencies: Their Bread and Butter

08:14 The Global Emergency Platform and Automated Crisis Response

12:17 Unleashing Simultaneous Crises to Force Reform

13:01 Trump: Crashing the Old World Order

14:24 The Great Transition Initiative and the General Emergency

15:54 Transhumanism, the World Future Society, and Perfecting Humans

17:11 The Millennium Project: Rewriting Human Rights for Cyborgs and AI

18:59 Women as Pawns: The Fifth Commitment in Our Common Agenda

20:42 Female Psychopathy and the Anti-Human Agenda

26:53 Sweden’s Feminist Foreign Policy and Its NATO Contradiction

31:11 WEF Young Global Leaders: The Feminization of Power

33:54 Peter Thiel and the Antichrist Lectures in Rome

35:25 Who Is the Antichrist? Thiel’s War on AI Regulation

37:10 Deception, False Gods, and the Digital Control System

38:52 Thiel Inside the Machine: Bilderberg, Rockefeller, Kissinger

40:55 The American Friends of Bilderberg and the Superclass

42:43 Thiel’s Self-Contradiction: Naming the Beast He Builds

44:36 Factions and Rifts: Stable Coins vs. Sustainability

45:56 Trump, Energy Deregulation, and the Data Center Buildout

48:18 What Can People Do? Awareness, Non-Compliance, Resistance

53:23 Use Cash, Refuse the Real ID, Don’t Comply

54:01 Havel’s Power of the Powerless: Living Without Lies

55:28 Never Forget: The Elites Are Just Morons

RESOURCES