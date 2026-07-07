Bhattacharya Told Tom Haviland in 2025 That He Is Aware of the White Fibrous Clots —Why Isn't the NIH Funding Research into Them?

In case you want to listen to the interview on Spotify or Apple Podcasts:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/3gnntnNpp77rwIkcSgQJJ4

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bhattacharya-told-tom-haviland-in-2025-that-he-is-aware/id1863496846?i=1000775796812

Both Haviland and Pathologist Ryan Cole Talked to Bhattacharya About the White Fibrous Clots

Tom Haviland: “I’ve called Jay at his own home and I’ve got Jay’s home phone number. They know about the clots.” Cornelia: “So when you called Bhattacharya, did you actually talk to him?” Tom: “Yeah, it was a Saturday night, so I didn’t want to keep Jay too long. It was back in August of last year. And I just wanted to let him know… In fact, it was shortly after I returned from the 2025 Tennessee Funeral Directors Association convention. Remember, I captured on video footage the eighteen of twenty-eight embalmers in that room raising their hands saying they were seeing the clots. “I said, Jay, I just want to make sure you’re aware that that that’s what happened. You know, I got invited to speak to this convention because these embalmers and funeral directors are very concerned about this issue that they’re still seeing. And I just want to make sure you’re aware of it.” “He says, I’m aware of it. And he also mentioned that he had talked to Dr. Ryan Cole, the pathologist. And Ryan of course had received very early on some of these sample cloths from Richard Hirschman. And Ryan had examined them and determined that they were amyloid or amyloid like at that time. “So that was the extent of the conversation.”

Haviland Sent the Results of His Annual Embalmer Surveys to Federal Health Agencies Every Year

Since 2022, Tom Haviland has been doing yearly surveys asking embalmers if they are see white fibrous clots in the bodies they embalm and, if so, in which percentage of bodies they find them. He has sent the results of his yearly surveys to the federal health agencies every single year. The CDC, FDA and NIH know exactly what is going on with these white clots.

Nonetheless, to the best of my knowledge there hasn’t been a single grant given by the NIH under Bhattacharya’s leadership to research the white clots, what causes their formation, what they consist of, and what can be done to help people get rid of them. The 2026 budget of the NIH is gargantuan: almost $50 billion (to be precise: $47.22 billion).

No grant money nor even a proper acknowledgment of the new phenomenon of these fibrous clots. When it comes to the mRNA Covid shots that have caused and continue to cause such immense harm among Americans and the world’s population in general, you only get lies, denials or simply silence.

This is typical human behavior of people who have blood on their hands but were able to stay in power after committing mass atrocities and crimes against humanity on an unprecedented scale - across the entire world population, billions of people.

Why Haven’t RFK Junior and Bhattacharya Resigned?

However, it’s haunting that those who had shown great courage, common sense, integrity and persistence during the terrible years of the pseudo pandemic, people like RFK Junior and Jay Bhattacharya, fell mostly silent once they joined the ranks of those with blood on their hands.

They didn’t resign in protest once they realized they were simply puppets in a power game of hardened people that fear truth, justice and accountability and will do whatever it takes to avoid what in German is called Wiedergutmachung” - which literally means “making good again” (as far as that is even possible).

Do RFK and Bhattacharya not realize that they are risking to become complicit with the criminals by not distancing themselves from them to a far greater degree than they have done?

Germans know all about Wiedergutmachung of course. And for good reason. But when American leaders commit crimes against humanity, a very different yardstick is used to measure the crimes they committed against American citizens. And no wonder: those “leaders”, the perpetrators, remained in power. They survived the carnage that they visited upon their own people. They still hold the strings of immense power. How do they live with the mass crimes they committed and the mass deaths and disease they caused?

Those Responsible for the Carnage Silence Those Who Speak Up About It - to This Day

in order to survive with their power and wealth intact, the perpetrators must silence those who speak out for as long as they possibly can and ideally forever.

During our interview, Haviland gave me a few recent examples of silencing: one embalmer, Dana Goodell, and a vascular surgeon. First Goodell’s story:

“Mr. Danny Goodell from the Iowa Funeral Directors Association, he went on a show with me with Maria Zeee. He agreed to do the interview with me and he talked about seeing the white fibers clots in his corpses for the last five years. “And Dana’s been in embalming, by the way, for 37 years. So he’s well respected. Like I said, he he actually travels around like Wallace Hooker does and gives tips of the trade to other embalmers at conventions and things. “But what was interesting is a week after we went on Maria Zeee’s show, I got a call from Dana. And Dana said, ‘Tom, I don’t think I can go on any more shows with you.’ “I said, ‘Why not, Dana?’ He said, ‘Well, I’m getting some flack.’ “I said, ‘Well, who are you getting flack from?’ He says, ‘I’m getting flack from my Iowa Funeral Directors Association. In fact, I’m getting ready to go on a Zoom call tomorrow where I’m going to get reprimanded for going on that show with you on Maria Zeee last week.’ “And I said, ‘Dana, you did nothing wrong. All you did was go on her show and tell the truth about what you were seeing in your own embalming room.’

And here the story of the vascular surgeon who in 2025 told Tom that he’s pulling white fibrous clots out of patients’ vascular systems every week:

“I communicated with an endovascular specialist and cardiologist from Jacksonville, Florida, who’s been removing these same white fibers class from living people for the last five years in his cat lab. But then he cut off communications with me about a month after we first made contact, saying, ‘Tom, I’ve been instructed to terminate communications immediately.’

No doubt, this highly specialized surgeon would have been fired from his job had he refused to terminate communications with Tom. Ruining a man’s life, or for that matter a million men’s lives, is just par for the course for our killer class.

Preprints.org Declines Publication of Haviland’s Paper

Tom Haviland decided to write up a scientific paper, together with Dr. Daniel Santiago and Laura Kasner from the Clotastrophe substack, about the four embalmer surveys he conducted from 2022 to 2025.

The idea here was to get the attention of scientists once a phenomenon like the white fibrous clots appears in a respected scientific journal.

When I interviewed him, more than 48 hours had passed already since he had submitted his paper to the Preprints.org platform as a first step to getting picked up by a scientific journal:

Preprint.org describes itself in the following way:

“Preprints.org is a multidisciplinary platform providing preprint service that is dedicated to making early versions of research outputs permanently available and citable. “We post original research articles and comprehensive reviews, and papers can be updated by authors as long as the updated content has not been published online. “Content on Preprints.org is not peer-reviewed and can receive feedback from readers.”

So far, so good. They accept papers across all sorts of research topics without requiring peer review. Excellent idea to share one’s research and get feedback on it without going through the lengthy and rather corrupt process of peer review.

Usually it takes between 24 to 48 hours to get uploaded to Preprints.org once a paper has been submitted. Not so in Tom’s case. Forty-eight hours passed - and no response.

Another day passed and then he received the message that his paper about the fibrous clots had been declined:

No reason given.

According to Preprints.org, White Fibrous Clots Are of No Significance

Haviland then emailed Joan Guo, the editor, for an explanation why his paper had been declined. He got a remarkable response in which Guo told him that papers are selected for publication according to two criteria: novelty and general significance.

Which means that Guo does NOT consider the white fibrous clots a new phenomenon and, furthermore, a phenomenon that is significant. It’s unlikely that this is in fact her opinion. It’s much more likely that she caved to the spoken or unspoken demands of the perpetrator class and did what she felt she needed to do to keep Preprints.org in good standing and ensure its survival.

Tom’s comment was that this is a slap in the face of all those who died of the clots and the unknown, and likely huge number of people, in whose bodies they are presently forming.

The perpetrator class is as powerful and dangerous now, and likely even more so, than it was during the so-called Pandemic.

The Journal That Dared to Publish Haviland’s Paper

But the arm of the perpetrator class is only so long, it doesn’t reach everywhere. There is a journal that dared to pick up Haviland’s paper detailing the insights gained from his four embalmer surveys.

This magazine is called “The International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science”, abbreviated IJIRMS. The journal was founded in 2016 and is an open-access, peer-reviewed medical journal that publishes original research across all areas of medical and clinical science. You probably won’t be surprised to hear that it’s not based in the United States: it’s based in India.

https://ijirms.in/index.php/ijirms

It’s the same journal that also just published a paper by Greg Harrison and his research team about insights into the character of the white clots via Raman spectroscopy: Raman spectroscopic Characterization of Anomalous Intravascular Fibrous Casts: Evidence for Stage-Dependent β-sheet Enriched Protein Maturation.

This is how the Journal describes its mission:

“The International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science aims to advance the field of medical science by publishing and disseminating high-quality, peer-reviewed research articles and advancements in the field. “The journal seeks to foster knowledge exchange and collaboration among researchers, healthcare professionals, and other stakeholders.”

Haviland’s Scientific Paper: “Self-Reported Observations of Unusual White Fibrous Structures in Embalmed Corpses: Multi-Year Survey Results from Embalmers in Five Countries, 2022– 2025”

Haviland’s and his co-authors’ paper was published on July 1, 2026.

The paper provides a succinct summary of the findings of Haviland’s four annual surveys conducted between 2022 and 2025.

In total, he received 808 responses, mostly from American embalmers but also some responses from embalmers in the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The number of embalmers reporting observation of these white fibrous structures ranged from 66% to 83%.

Results from the Four Consecutive Yearly Surveys

Here is the results section from Haviland’s paper:

“Results A total of 808 embalmers responded across the four survey years (Table 1). “In the 2022 survey, 66% of respondents reported having observed the unusual white fibrous structures (Figure 2). “Among those who had observed them, only 14–17% reported seeing them in 2018 or 2019, increasing to 37% for 2020 and 80% for 2021 (Figure 3), indicating a clear temporal rise in first observations. “Respondents also estimated the proportion of corpses in 2022 that contained these structures. “Reported values varied widely, with the largest group indicating 0%, but substantial numbers reporting 1–20%, 21–40%, 41–60%, and smaller proportions reporting 61–80% or 81–100% (Figure 4). “These distributions contributed to a weighted average prevalence of 24% for 2022.”

The Paper’s Conclusions

And here are the paper’s conclusions:

“Multi-year surveys of embalmers in five countries document consistent self-reported observations of unusual white fibrous structures in a substantial fraction of embalmed corpses, with a marked increase noted around 2020–2021. “While causation cannot be inferred, these findings constitute a potential safety signal that warrants prompt, independent investigation. “Priority should be given to histopathological, biochemical, proteomic, and spectroscopic characterization of these structures to determine their composition, distinguish them rigorously from classic postmortem clots and other known entities, and clarify any implications for living patients. “Frontline observations by experienced embalmers provide valuable sentinel information that can guide targeted scientific inquiry, but only objective laboratory investigation can establish whether these represent a novel pathological process or variants of recognized phenomena amplified by pandemic-era factors.”

CHAPTERS

00:05 Introduction to White Fibrous Clot Surveys

04:10 Tennessee Convention Attendance and Survey Numbers

07:27 Embalmer Reactions and Leadership Hesitancy

11:51 Survey Results and Presentation to Mortuary Students

18:39 Declining Response Rates and Public Disillusionment

19:51 Contacting NIH, FDA, and RFK Jr.'s Team

21:53 Calls for Federal Investigation and Moratorium

23:16 Writing the Scientific Paper with Co-Authors

24:07 Submitting the Paper to Preprints.org

27:12 Survey Methods and Anonymity

33:41 Photographic Evidence from Richard Hirschman

34:57 Ruling Out Formaldehyde as the Cause

39:07 Early Reports from O'Looney and Ohio Embalmers

40:27 Woody Wilson's Confirmation and Retreat

42:31 Four-Year Survey Trend Analysis

45:22 Retaliation Against Embalmers Speaking Out

46:06 Ongoing Spike Protein Production Theories

53:35 Recall Bias and Data Limitations

58:30 Alternative Explanations Considered and Dismissed

1:03:52 Conclusions and Cautious Scientific Language

1:05:34 Preprint Upload Delays and Next Steps

1:07:28 Senator Ron Johnson's Congressional Hearings

1:09:09 Proposed Panel for a Future Hearing

1:10:32 Independent Medical Alliance as Backup Publisher

RESOURCES