Behind the Scenes at a Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Center in California | Julie Threet

Throughout 2021, Julie Threet worked as a volunteer at the largest mass vaccination center in the city of Chico in Butte County, California. She was fired at the beginning of January 2022 because she refused to receive a booster shot.

In our interview, she describes in detail the center’s daily operations and how she turned from trusting the shots to fearing them to tirelessly advocating for their removal from the market.

Until today, Julie has warned about the injections over a hundred times in front of 33 different Californian County Boards of Supervisors.

Enloe Medical Center, Butte County’s largest employer, ran the Covid-19 mass vaccination clinics in a public-private partnership with Butte County Public Health.

As an ‘essential’ volunteer, Julie received two Moderna shots early in 2021. She was severely injured by the injections and has a multitude of serious health problems to this day.

Behind the Scenes: Operations of Chico’s Largest Mass Vaccination Center

The goal that drove everything at the vaccination center, Julie told me, was “getting as many shots in arms as possible.”

She got a good overview of the various parts of this military style mass injection operation since she worked in various functions: first in the draw room where the vaccines were thawed and the syringes filled and later in the main hall where she assisted the nurses who did the injections. She also worked for a while in the test room where non-injected doctors and nurses were tested for Covid once a week.

Below is a picture she took of the main hall:

Julie said that it was “a very streamlined, automated process. Because we didn’t want people standing in line for a long time… the minute that a person came to a chair, that nurse was ready to go. She was able to wipe their arm, put the shot in the arm, clean it up with the gauze, put a band-aid on and boom, the person’s on their way.”

In the beginning, Julie fully supported the mass injections. After all, that was why she had volunteered to help. “At one point,” she told me, “I was like ‘I’m seeing all of Chico come together in this one building. Didn’t matter your politics, didn’t matter your age, didn’t matter your station in life. We were all getting together and wow, what a community we are to do this.’”

These sentiments didn’t last. Today she suffers PTSD thinking back to the thousands of injections she witnessed: “I witnessed 43,000 people get shot with poison. I mean, it’s very troubling… it’s horrifying. It weighs heavy on my heart but it fuels me.”

I asked her if she and the other volunteers working at the mass vaccination clinic had been informed that the mRNA shots were under the protection of the PREP Act which provides freedom from liability to manufacturers and to everyone else who had anything to do with the injections. Nobody had told her, she said. To her knowledge, nobody working at the center knew that the shots were under the PREP Act’s freedom from liability shield. Nor did they know that something like the PREP Act existed.

The Draw Room: Thawing the Vaccines

Below you see a picture Julie took of the fridge in the draw room. She said: “The draw room was in a very quiet place so that the nurses could be very controlled because you had to get the bubbles out of the syringe… And so as they were drawn out, they would put them into these trays. It felt like trays of cookies coming out of the oven: So here’s 10 syringes now filled.”

The 36 mass vaccination clinics in Chico were not equipped with special freezers going all the way down to temperatures like -40 degrees Fahrenheit.

The mRNA products were delivered frozen and stored in that fridge in the draw room: “They were going from pretty much frozen to being in the refrigerator… then we had to take it out to get to room temperature before it was injected in your arm. By the time the syringe gets injected into your arm, it has to be room temperature. And then it can’t be too hot or it’ll break down.”

There was a poster explaining how long it took for the mRNA products to thaw inside the fridge versus outside the fridge: 2.5 hours in the fridge; 1 hour outside the fridge.

The poster also informs staff about the shelf life of the thawed products: 30 days if kept in a fridge between 36 and 36 °F (2 to 8°C); 12 hours if kept at room temperature between 46 and 77 °F (8 and 25 °C).

The information on the poster looks like it’s valid for both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s shots but when you look closely you see that this poster seems to apply to Moderna shots only.

What’s Brewing Inside the Vials

According to the poster above it’s okay to inject someone with the Moderna shot 11 hours and 59 minutes after it was taken out of the fridge - but not two minutes later at 12 hours and one minute. Oh, and once the vial is punctured (one vial contained enough product to fill 10 syringes), the shelf life is only 6 hours. Okay to inject 5 hours 59 minutes after puncturing the vial. Not ok two minutes later.

Another few interesting details from the poster above: it warns nurses to not shake the vial - but to ‘gently swirl’ it after thawing and between each dose withdrawal. And it says to “confirm liquid is white to off-white in color in both vial and syringe.” Wait! So it could look white in the vial and then off-white in the syringe? What kind of witches’ brew is that?

And what does off-white even mean? Beige? Light grey? Not translucent? It doesn’t say.

‘Product-Related Particulates’

The poster also informs nurses that “the Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine may contain white or translucent product-related particulates.” Hmmm. And that’s okay, simply part of the brew, nothing to worry about. Just some unspecified product-related particulates - good for your health.

What about Pfizer’s shots? Did they also contain such ‘particulates’? Were they also allowed to be ‘off-white’? The nurses at Chico’s mass vaccination center wouldn’t have known. There was no poster for that.

What happens inside this toxic and volatile brew? We don’t know. How fast does it really break down? How does it react to sunlight?

Julie told me that officials went through considerable trouble to cover up the huge windows in the large vaccination hall so that sunlight wouldn’t hit the syringes lying on the tables. At first, she said, the windows were uncovered until staff noticed that syringes were taking sunbaths while waiting to be used on the next human in line.

Below you see the large window above the emergency exit covered with a white plastic sheet:

Those who got the shots from syringes that had been lying around for many hours, preferably in sunlight, were likely the lucky ones.

The Whiteboard’s Intel

On April 26, 2021, Julie took the picture of the whiteboard shown below.

This whiteboard, Julie said, showed the ‘intel of the day’ for every shift: “You can see here the lot number for this day was 038B21A. It’s Moderna. And again, the Moderna syringes were filled with more than the Pfizer syringes. So you see the 0.5 milliliters. You can see that we had 710 doses of this one to give.”

On the right of the whiteboard you see the total number of shots given per day for the month of April 2021: except for one day, more than 1,000 people were injected daily during the six hours the clinic was open. On April 1st, it was over 1,700 (not a joke).

On the left of the whiteboard the clinic’s opening hours are listed with checkmarks next to them: a nurse would mark how many shots had been given per hour. Julie must have taken the picture during the lunch break between 12pm and 1pm since the last hour marked is from 11am to 12pm.

You can see that, for example, between 9:00am and 10:00am that day, 240 were injected with the Moderna batch 038B21A. Twenty-four tick marks. One represents 10 shots.

Usually, Julie said, it was 1 lot (or batch) number per day or per two days - depending on the number of doses in the lot: “We would administer every dose of this lot number. So that day, it was 710 doses. And then everybody would stop what they were doing in that clinic, make sure that every single syringe of 038B21A was done in an arm and accounted for. This whole thing gets erased, this lot number, and a brand new lot starts to be rolled out of the draw room and used for the rest of the day.”

There’s a curious request on the whiteboard: “Be Happy.” The two words are embedded in a little drawing with a crown wearing girl flying a heart shaped kite. Let’s go fly a kite, up to the highest height!

Julie’s FOIA Request for Butte County’s Lot Numbers

On July 29, 2022, Julie sent a FOIA request for the numbers of all Pfizer & Moderna lots that had been sent to Butte County. Barely two weeks later, on August 11, she received an excel file containing all lot numbers:

“I did a FOIA request and I got all the batch numbers for the doses administered. Like literally a big huge Excel file of every lot number by doses administered in the county. So I will tell you that this 038B21A [on the whiteboard] according to this list from the county, 1,777 total were administered. So on this day when we did 710, you know, probably the day before or the day after were the other 1000.”

Julie then checked which of the lots that were used in Butte County were among Pfizer’s and Moderna’s ten top hot lots - meaning batches that had caused the most injury and death according to VAERS data.

Albert Benavides made it possible for Julie to check this because he had put together a list of the most toxic lots. Albert, who is well known to listeners of my podcast since I interviewed him several times, runs the website VAERSaware.com and has been tirelessly auditing and ‘ethically’ cleaning VAERS data since the rollout of the injections in 2021. His Substack is at welcometheeagle.substack.com.

Julie found that lots of people in Butte County had been injected with one of the top ten hot lots: 14,305. Butte County has a population of about 200,000 but the county’s Covid-19 vaccination rate was one of the lowest in California with only 54%.

Severely vaccine injured herself, Julie found the batch number of her second shot also at the top of Albert’s hot lot list: 042I208. In total, 12,016 doses were administered.

362 People in Butte County Were Injected With Pfizer’s Most Toxic Lot

She also discovered through Albert’s lot toxicity research that there were 362 people in Butte County that had received shots from Pfizer’s most toxic batch: EK4176.

When Julie asked the sheriff to alert the people who had received one of those injections, he wasn’t interested: “So I bring this whole spreadsheet [to the sheriff]... and I’m like ‘Did you know that EK4176, the top most toxic lot out of Pfizer, we gave 362 doses to, and you know who those are. You know the names and home addresses of those 362. Why don’t you go call them? Why don’t you go call all the people and send out a survey and say, how are you doing? We worry about you.’”

The Toxic Moderna Lot that Was ‘Paused’ in California

None of the lots were ever truly recalled, Julie said. But there was one that was ‘paused’: “There was one lot of Moderna in California that kind of got recalled. And it’s part of my whistleblower evidence to get Butte County criminally charged. There were over 500 doses of that one lot put in people’s arms. And the county never said a damn word. They never notified those people.”

How did it happen that this one lot out of thousands was paused? Because, Julie said, the harm was so immediate and massive that it could not be hidden. It happened at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara County: “There’s a lot of people there that day. And there was one mass vaccination clinic in San Diego that had a Moderna lot where they all of a sudden had a bunch of people having immediate anaphylactic or some kind of allergic reactions right there.”

California had to issue an alert telling people that the lot would be ‘paused.’

Other counties, Julie told me, put information about this lot up on their county website and on Facebook - but not a word out of Butte County: “Whether it’s fraud, malfeasance, willful neglect, complete incompetence at our Butte County Public Health Department - they didn’t notify people. Really? That lot number was paused and recalled by Moderna in the state of California. And you did not go notify these 500 people. That should be a crime.”

Why Were the Lots Broken up and Distributed All Over the Country?

All lots were broken up and sent to various states. Within the states, the lots were further broken up and sent to various counties. Why? Wouldn’t it have been more efficient to send entire lots to just one state or, if a county were large enough, to just one county within one state?

It’s weird, right? Why would anybody go through the hassle of breaking up the lots? It’s additional work, it makes everything way more complicated. But that was what happened consistently.

Julie said: “The lot that injured me, the 042l208, it’s like top of the list [of the most toxic lots], 12,016 doses administered. Now, why is that variability [in toxicity]? Brings us back to the whole manufacturing shenanigans. Moderna manufactures this batch and it gets dispersed across the country. So it’s not like everything came to California and everything went to Butte County. Then you could really go, ‘Hey, this batch caused some harm, Moderna, we’re going to hold you accountable.’ You know, this batch is all over the country in various amounts. And I don’t know who decided that.”

Breaking up Lots Shows Intent to Hide Injuries and Death Caused by the Injections

They broke up the lots to hide the carnage the shots caused. Breaking them up and injecting them into people all over the country is clear evidence that people in charge knew about the toxicity and volatility of the biologic that people were injected with. They knew that the usual FDA manufacturing regulations like Good Laboratory Practices, Good Clinical Trial Practices and Good Manufacturing Practices were not followed for Emergency Use Authorized products.

They knew that the vials contained a toxic, dangerous substance. And that some lots might be way more toxic than others. That would have quickly become evident if they had sent entire lots to contained areas because people would have noticed a sudden increase of injuries and death.

Breaking up the lots therefore shows intent to harm the population and to hide the harm as long as possible. And indeed, it took years before indefatigable and capable private citizens like Albert Benavides were able to identify the most toxic lots.

HHS Secretary Becerra’s Hunt for Unvaccinated Kids

In March of 2022, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra paid a visit to Butte County’s capital. Why would he take the time to travel to a small, rural county in the north of California?

At the end of 2021, only 54% of Butte county’s population had received at least one shot and only 18% of kids had received one. That was the reason for his visit: “Becerra comes in 2022 and gives us $225,000 to go find the little kids, right? That’s the Becerra project.”

Only a month later, in April 2022, Becerra proudly spoke at the ‘White House Convening on Equity’ about a certain ‘paradigm change’ that had taken place at HHS under his leadership:

“First, we had to change the paradigm where people had to come to us in order to get services. We decided we have to go to you, because too many folks aren’t fully aware of the kind of services and programs that are available to them. So we didn’t want to wait. We went to you.

And the other thing we realized is we had to collect better data so we would know where you are and who you are that need the help most. And so we established a minority health, social, vulnerable vulnerability index, which helps us collect data, data, so good quality data, better collection methodology, so we could actually figure out where we needed to go, rather than wait for you to come to us.”

Voilà. His staff had figured out that he needed to go to Butte County to get more kids injected.

I wonder how many additional kids got the shots in exchange for the quarter million dollars he brought as an offering.

Julie Threet’s Fight for Justice

Despite her ongoing very serious vaccine injuries, Julie has continued to warn Californians about the shots and demand accountability.

She travelled to dozens of counties in California to speak in front of County Boards of Supervisors urging them to get the shots off the market. Yesterday she emailed me: “I will be calling in to Inyo County which will be my 118th public comment!”

She also attended 47 public health board meetings demanding accountability, exposed local politicians with financial ties to Pfizer and ran for Butte County Supervisor in 2024.

CHAPTERS

0:01:08 Setting the Scene: Life in Butte County, California and Julie’s Move to Chico

0:01:48 Julie’s Background: From Silicon Valley HR Executive to Chico Community Activist

0:04:39 Early Local Activism: Fighting Syringe Distribution in Chico Parks

0:05:54 Character of Butte County: Rural Economy, Disasters, and Community Response

0:07:46 Volunteering at Enloe Medical Center: Role as Patient Ambassador

0:09:05 Enloe as Largest Employer: Comparison with White Plains Hospital and Local Economies

0:10:07 Enloe’s History, Foundation, Political Ties, and Influence in Butte County

0:14:48 Volunteers and Covid: Being Sent Home and Inconsistencies in Risk Logic

0:18:42 Arrival of Covid Vaccines and Creation of Mass Vaccination Clinics in Chico

0:23:35 Inside the Draw Room: Storage, Thawing Protocols, and Handling of Moderna Vials

0:31:56 Time, Temperature, and Potential Degradation of Vaccine Doses

0:35:00 Julie’s Own Moderna Shots: Arm Reactions, Brain Fog, and Discovery of Brain Lesion

0:40:19 Neurologist Visit, Microangiopathy Diagnosis, and Lack of Linkage to Vaccines

0:42:51 The Whiteboard System: Lot Numbers, Daily Dose Targets, and Throughput Tracking

0:47:38 Appointment System, Age/Occupation Tiers, and Daily Volume per Clinic Day

0:48:43 Funding and Incentives: State Money, Brewery Donations, and Becerra’s Grants

0:50:00 Early Manual Data Entry: Paper Forms, Missing Records, and Error Potential

0:53:24 Transition to Tablets: Capturing Dose Details and Lot Numbers Digitally

0:55:47 California’s Immunization Registry and Digital Vaccine IDs

1:00:00 State and Federal Data Flows: How Vaccination Statistics Are Built and Used

1:02:53 Comparing Butte vs Santa Clara: Vaccination Rates and Covid Case/Death Rates

1:05:22 Countywide Lot Tracking: FOIA Data on Doses per Lot in Butte County

1:08:05 Manufacturing and Distribution Patterns: Fragmented Lots and Concealment of Harm

1:10:00 Moderna Lot Recall in California and Butte County’s Failure to Notify Recipients

1:12:16 Political, Financial, and Institutional Pressures in Butte County Public Health

1:15:23 Conservative Politics, Medical Establishment Power, and Captured Officials

1:18:54 Weekly Testing Pavilion: Segregating Unvaccinated Staff

1:32:00 Mass-Vaccination Floor Layout: Nurse Stations, Patient Flow, and “Disneyland Line”

RESOURCES