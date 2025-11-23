Behind the Facade of ‘Health Security’: How to Disempower and Control Citizens | Pierre Obertin

In 2020 and 2021, many people, if not most, did not realize that what was happening around the entire world was an utterly cynical powergame veiled as ‘Health Security’ with the goal of disempowering, surveilling and controlling citizens.

‘Stay safe!’

This was neither the first nor the last powergame of our ever richer, reckless, vain and imperious rulers. But so far it was the most drastic and brutal one.

The necessary regulatory and legal frameworks for a sequel remain in place unchanged. In the US as well as in Europe.

What HAS changed is people’s realization that they were betrayed, lied to, experimented on, physically harmed and killed in a breathtakingly contemptuous and cruel way.

Their next episode of powergames won’t go as smoothly.

I asked Pierre Obertin, who lives in Luxembourg and has been writing about the Covid pandemic since 2021, how he assesses the current situation in Europe and how many people understand what really happened.

He told me: “I think that pretty much everyone is either personally affected or knows someone in their circle of friends or family who has had a serious side effect or has even passed away. I think that by now, a lot of people have become aware of this. But they’re not walking around with a sign saying: ‘Now I understand.’ It happens inside them, it’s not visible.”

“And I think,” he said, that “the crucial test will come next time. When things start again and the screws are tightened.”

CHAPTERS

[01:56] Why were the EU crisis responses so uniform?

[04:04] Historical development of the EU health framework since the 1990s

[06:50] Swine flu as a precursor and EU crisis documents

[13:13] Military and security services: State of emergency and EU coordination

[15:09] Pandemic plans, the influence of Imperial College London

[22:37] Lockdown until vaccine: Role of vaccine development

[25:51] Medical care, Remdesivir, and control politics

[32:26] Joint vaccine procurement and parliamentary powerlessness

[37:12] Stella Kyriakides: Responsibility for Health and Food Safety

[38:31] EMA, approval pressure, and scandal documents

[45:58] EU Advisory Panel: Composition and Influence

[01:00:02] Panel Meetings from March 2020 and School Closures

[01:04:47] Role of the ECDC and Implementation of Political Decisions as ‘Science’

[01:11:32] Italy as a Lockdown Test Case

[01:12:46] Controlling the Narrative, Fear of Public Resistance

[01:15:23] Lockdown Decisions, Exit Strategies, and ‘Lines to Take’ Documents

[01:16:25] EU Framework for Lockdowns and Influence on Individual States

[01:33:48] Authoritarian Communication Mechanisms, ‘Lines to Take’

[01:39:52] mRNA Vaccinations: Excess Mortality and Societal Consequences

[01:41:18] Public Sentiment and Vaccine Criticism in Europe

[01:43:06] Outlook: Digital ID, Global Public-Private Partnerships

