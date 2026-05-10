Appalling Complicity of American Hospital Administrators, Doctors & Nurses in the Covid-19 Treatment Murders | Kimberly Overton

Out of Her Hundreds of Patients, Only 2 Survived

Kimberly Overton is one of the very few nurses in America who spoke out against the deadly treatment protocols during Covid. In 2021, she founded the Nurse Freedom Network to give nurses a platform where they could protest against the carnage happening in American hospitals.

Overton is a critical care registered nurse with 30 years experience in the healthcare industry. During Covid, she worked for eighteen months as an ICU nurse in a hospital in Hendersonville, Tennessee. In the summer of 2021 she quit her job in outrage over the protocol driven killings she witnessed.

“I can remember two that survived. Two - out of all the patients. How many patients? It was a 20 bed ICU over 18 months… I’d have to really sit and think about that and do the math, but I mean, out of hundreds, I’m certain of that at least. But I can remember two that survived.”

By now it’s well known that huge numbers of people either died of the Covid-19 shots or were seriously harmed by them. But still not well known is that huge numbers of Covid-19 patients were killed in the hospitals, especially between 2020 and 2022. And least known is that these hospital killings continue today.

If Americans knew about the protocol driven mass killings in hospitals, then the carefully constructed myth of vast numbers of people dying from Covid-19 in hospitals would collapse. There’s a huge incentive therefore from the side of the responsible and the complicit to keep this truth buried forever.

The deaths from hospital protocols and the deaths from the Covid injections are, Overton told me during our interview, “two very distinct parts of what happened. There’s two different lanes that [starting in 2021] were kind of running parallel to one another.”

Not only were they running, but they still are running parallel to each other. The Covid mRNA injections continue and the deadly hospital treatment protocols continue as well, to this very day.

PREP Act Liability Shield Still in Place

It’s inconceivable that these protocols are still being followed - or is it? After all, the PREP act liability shield is still in place and will protect those that use Remdesivir as well as early and prolonged intubation to “treat” Covid patients. Nobody has been prosecuted for the hospital murders. So why would hospital administrators, for example, object against pushing the protocols down the command chain to doctors and nurses? Haven’t they proven during the pseudo pandemic that they are perfectly willing to put profits way above saving human lives?

Protocol Driven Medicine

Protocol driven medicine, Overton said, has been around for decades. She’s been in healthcare for 30 years and she doesn’t remember a time where it was different. The protocols, she tells me, are rigid and costly. Disease management that makes lots of money for the medical and pharmaceutical industries is one of this system’s purposes. NOT healing patients is an essential part of the machine.

Hospitals are incentivized to enforce the protocols through bonus payments that enforce obedience to the treatment protocols. The closer a hospital follows the protocols, the more money they make. Humans turn into cash cows.

It’s an inhumane system. And inhumane systems eventually turn deadly for the people caught inside them.

It’s also a corrupting and barbaric system that causes administrators, doctors and nurses to stop regarding patients as relatable and suffering human beings that need their help and care.

Patients as Disposable Human Beings

When I asked Overton during our interview whether it is true that hospital doctors and nurses regarded Covid-19 patients as disposable human beings during the Pandemic, she said:

“Unfortunately, I think that is true, and I don’t think that it is restricted to COVID… I think more and more even nurses are becoming very jaded… If you go to the comment section of any nursing group on social media, you will see the problem laid bare right there… And I hate to say this, but it is the majority now of nurses that are not looking at these patients as human beings anymore. They’re just like a number in a bed or they’re not looking at them as if this was their mother, their daughter, their son, their brother. They don’t look at them like people anymore. They look at them as a disease in a bed. And to me, that is probably the most heartbreaking thing about watching my profession lose its soul.”

In Overton’s opinion, medicine should never be protocol driven. Protocols should be nothing more than guidelines that doctors are free to modify or even disregard if they have good reasons to do so.

“I don’t like protocol driven medicine because we are individuals. What works for one person may not work for another. And everything should be based on a person’s individual situation. Protocol medicine is dangerous.”

Some Nurses Provide Two-Tier Medical Care Depending on Patients’ Political Orientation

She also pointed out that there are nurses who punish patients for having different political opinions from their own by not giving them the medical care they provide to those with whom they politically align.

The same was true for unvaccinated people who came to the hospitals: many nurses regarded them as not worthy of their care after America’s entire gargantuan public-private enforcement machine had been used to spread agitprop about an alleged “Pandemic of the Unvaccinated.”

“Nurses who don’t agree with you politically, whatever your political position is, if they don’t agree with you, then they don’t think you’re worthy of care. “Same thing with the unvaccinated. If you were not vaccinated, they didn’t think you were worthy of a ventilator, which I would say thank God for that one, because the ventilator is what will kill you. But they are literally trying to play God and decide who deserves care and who doesn’t based on their personal medical decisions or their political beliefs. “And that is a frightening place to be. We all have our own values, our own belief system, but when we are at the bedside, we are to provide care, good and compassionate care to everyone.”

Doctors and Nurses Are Taught Not to Think for Themselves

Doctors conditioned by protocol medicine eventually lose the ability to think for themselves, or perhaps they never even learn how to think for themselves:

“They are really taught to stay in the confines of these rigid protocols. Without the benefit of having that protocol in front of them, many of them would not know what to do with a patient.”

Against this dismal backdrop, it’s no longer quite that surprising that hospital administrators had no problem to continue pushing the federal government issued Covid-19 protocols down the chain of command after it had become clear that almost nobody survived those protocols.

And it also becomes less surprising that the overwhelming majority of doctors and nurses executed the protocols obediently despite the drastic evidence right in front of their own eyes that almost ALL of their protocol treated Covid-19 patients died.

Most doctors and nurses continued following the protocols obediently: Remdesivir, early intubations, long intubations. The hospitals, for example, got additional bonus payments when patients were intubated longer than 96 hours. Everybody knew that the longer a patient is intubated, the less likely he or she is to survive.

Nonetheless, doctors and nurses kept checking boxes, more boxes and even more boxes. Which they had been conditioned to do for a very long time. And every box checked meant more money for the hospital and an additional step towards death for the patient.

‘Never in My Wildest Dreams’ - Reactions of Doctors and Nurses

How did doctors and nurses react to the protocols that, as it turned out, led to the death of almost every single patient? And that were not fundamentally revised to this very day despite everyone realizing that these protocols were killing people?

Overton, despite being accustomed to protocol driven medicine, was shocked about the Covid-19 treatment protocols:

“I’ve been in healthcare for a long time, 30 years. I’ve always known that hospitals have put profits above patients. That’s not anything new. “But I never in my wildest dreams imagined that hospital systems would be murdering patients for profit.”

The doctors, she said, didn’t say much of anything, at least not to the nurses: “The large portion of the doctors were kind of just indoctrinated and just going along.”

Doctors, she said, are rarely on the floor anyway, and, during Covid, many of them stopped coming altogether. Or, if they came, they would not enter the patient’s room but look at them through a glass eye:

“The doctors, they didn’t say much of anything because we couldn’t even get a doctor on the unit throughout the pandemic. They would not come on the floor… If we could get them on the floor at all, it was amazing… We had the fishbowl rooms. So the patients are behind glass. And they would, if they came on the floor at all, they would just kind of peek through the glass at the patient and then just go off of our nursing assessments.”

“‘That’s the protocol.’ That was the only answer I ever got. ‘That’s the protocol.’”

Overton is certain that the doctors knew the protocols didn’t make any medical sense. And some of the doctors in her hospital said as much:

“I’ve had doctors who admitted that it made no sense. I had one that said: ‘I know it doesn’t make sense, but my hands are tied.’”

Doctors portraying themselves as victims is a tactic that doesn’t sit well with Overton: “I have a problem with that. I in particular have a problem with doctors and nurses who understood and knew that this wasn’t right, but just threw their hands up and said: ‘Nothing I can do about it!’”

In general, she said, doctors “very, very rarely will deviate from any type of protocol.”

Follow the Science: “Ibuprofen is contraindicated in Covid patients.”

A good example of doctors’ non-sensical adherence to the protocols is Ibuprofen. Everyone knows about Ibuprofen’s anti-inflammatory effects.

But during the Pandemic, hospital administrators passed down a policy that Ibuprofen must not be given to patients. Not just in Overton’s hospital in Tennessee, of course, but nationwide.

Protocols and policies came from the very top of the system (nobody knows from whom exactly) and were passed down through the federal health agencies to the state agencies to the CEOs of hospital conglomerates and then to the CEOs and administrators of individual hospitals within the conglomerate.

“For Covid, they started saying medications like ibuprofen were contraindicated in Covid patients. There was no science, no data to back that up, but they just said it was contraindicated.”

Doctors, Overton said, weren’t allowed to give Covid patients anything that would have helped them: “It was as if they were just having these patients come in with this virus and we were doing absolutely nothing to mitigate the damage.” And that’s not what they usually do to patients that have viral infections: “What we do with viral infections, we mitigate the damage. We lessen the inflammation, we use steroids, we use anti-inflammatories and we mitigate damage, but none of that was happening during Covid.”

When Overton asked doctors why they wouldn’t give ibuprofen against inflammation in Covid patients, the typical response was something like:

“Kimberly, we can’t give this patient ibuprofen against inflammation.” When she insisted that they tell her why pointing out to the doctors that they always give ibuprofen to combat inflammation in patients with viral infections, the answer, she said, was: “‘That’s the protocol.’ That was all they would ever say. ‘That is the protocol.’”

“And that man’s a hero to me.”

As far as Overton knows, there was just one doctor at her hospital in Hendersonville, Tennessee, who went against the protocols:

“I remember there was one doctor, one amazing doctor, who was actually writing ivermectin prescriptions out of the ER at the hospital I worked for. And that man’s a hero to me. “He had written so many of these ivermectin prescriptions that the HCA attorneys [Hospital Corporation of America, one of the largest operators of hospitals in the US] actually reached out to him and told him if one more ivermectin prescription comes out of this office, we’re going to… I don’t know if they threatened legal action or what it was that they did, but they were making all of these threats against any doctor who deviated from the protocol.”

Silence is complicit

What about the nurses? How did they react? Many nurses, Overton said, questioned the treatment protocols but usually just among themselves, not to the doctors.

“I was surprised how little opposition there was, especially because there were other nurses that were questioning it, but they just weren’t speaking out about it. And that really bothered me.”

Silence is complicit, Overton said. But she points out that even for her it was hard to grasp what was really happening while she was in the midst of it: working nightshifts in her hospital’s ICU unit for 18 months during Covid:

“There was a lot of cognitive dissonance there - even for myself. I feel like it was hard to see when I was right in it… I started to understand a lot more of what was happening once I removed myself from that situation and things became a lot more clear to me because I was outside of that situation.”

Pushing for Early and Unecessary Intubations

Intubating Covid patients that were not in respiratory distress was, Overton said, “one of the most egregious things that I have seen in my entire career in healthcare.”

The reason given when she asked why patients that didn’t require intubation were intubated nonetheless was absurdly strange: they were doing it not to help the patient but to protect the medical staff.

“They were doing it to contain the virus… A ventilator is a closed loop system. Once the patient is on the ventilator, then they are no longer disseminating the virus into the air. “But to me, that just made no sense because number one, we’ve already been exposed to the virus... And that’s what we have PPE for." “To do that, knowing that approximately 80% of those patients we placed on ventilators were not going to make it off… we really in effect assigned their death warrants.”

Usual PPE Protocols Were Dropped

It’s important to point here out that the usual PPE protocols in Overton’s hospital were dropped during the Pandemic: staff was told that masks and other PPE were in short supply and needed to be rationed.

That was a lie Overton said: Large amounts of PPE, including masks, were stockpiled in the basement of her hospital but nurses would receive only 3 masks for each 12 hour shift. They were asked to wear the same mask while moving from room to room which at any other time was strictly prohibited since it’s a severe infection-control violation.

Controlling the infection wasn’t the purpose then. Spreading the virus to those patients on her ICU floor that weren’t Covid patients yet, that was the purpose.

“We were wearing these same masks from a Covid patient room to a non-Covid patient room. And despite what people might think, we had a mix of people in the unit. We had people who had Covid, we had people that were non-Covid. It wasn’t a designated unit just for COVID patients. “So we’re actually just taking Covid and we’re spreading it everywhere. But prior to Covid, we would have to don and doff our PPE inside that room. “You don’t take that mask and just wear it everywhere and spread it all over. You can’t even take a styrofoam cup out of a room because of infection control policies. “That was one of the big ones for me that I just did not understand. It made no sense to me and I questioned it early on.”

The tale of the PPE shortage was, she believes, a tactic to create fear and panic among nurses, doctors and the public: “It really all felt like propaganda to me.”

And it worked. As mentioned, doctors stopped coming to her ICU unit and the few ones that still came would no longer enter the patients’ rooms.

The administrators who ordered the stockpiling of PPE in the hospital basement were of course in on it. Has there been even a single hospital administrator whistleblower during or since Covid?

More Males Than Females Were Intubated

According to Overton, more men were needlessly intubated (and died) than women. She doesn’t have access to the hospital’s data to prove this but in her estimation it was about 60% of men and 40% of women.

“It felt very targeted to me. Some of the patients that were having the worst outcomes were young and middle aged males. They were having the worst outcomes.”

How could they have been targeted? That would have been easy. All hospitals in the United States were routinely refusing to admit Covid patients and would tell them to go home and come back when they couldn’t breathe. Which means that staff could select particular demographic groups over others - at least to a certain extent. Who would notice? And even if, how to prove it without access to the hospital databases?

In almost all cases, hospital admittance meant intubation, remdesivir and eventually death for most of the admitted.

The $500,000 Bounty on Each Covid Patient’s Head

Overton has been working inside the American healthcare system for three decades. According to her, the top priority for hospitals during all those years always was to make money.

“It’s never about patient safety. It’s never about patient care. It’s never about improving outcomes. They’ll tell you it is, but it’s not. It’s about making more money for the hospital.”

She was shocked nonetheless by the myriad of lavish bonus payments for adhering to the Covid protocols. The amount of money in play was unprecedented.

“The reason why these protocols were so rigid is that they were tied to financial incentivization. And many people don’t understand that. “When you came to the hospital as a Covid patient, it was almost as if you had a bounty on your head at that point, depending on the US state that you lived in. “That Covid admission could be as much as $500,000 per Covid admission from test to toe tag.”

Hospitals Maxing out Covid Patients’ Profit Potential

What did doctors and nurses have to do to max out the Covid patients’ profit potential, I asked Kimberly.

“You had to follow all of the protocols. You had to follow them to the T, whether that be the ventilator, the type of medication, the remdesivir. “Again, the remdesivir was very heavily financially incentivized, which was one of my big questions from the beginning. You know, why is the government financially incentivizing this use, the use of this medication?”

Did doctors and nurses understand the kind of money in play? Nurses did not, she said, because knowing about prices is not part of their job. They don’t know what drugs and treatments cost and who’s paying for them. Doctors, she guesses, were probably somewhat more aware than the nurses that gigantic amounts of money were involved.

Large Numbers of Travel Nurses Became Hush Money Millionaires

Before Covid, only about 1% of nurses worked as travel nurses. This changed completely during Covid. The number of travel nurses exploded although there is no publicly available data about the precise increase of travel nurses in 2020 and the following years. But it’s safe to say that the numbers of travel nurses increased at least to tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands during Covid.

Travel nurses must be experienced, resourceful nurses who are able to work independently and who adapt to new environments quickly. It’s a demanding job and they earn considerably more money than non-travel nurses.

But during Covid, the pay for travel nurses increased from something like $4,000 per week to $10,000 a week. That adds up to almost half a million dollars per year, more money than many doctors earn.

And not only that: any nurse could apply to work as a travel nurse during Covid - no questions asked. A nurse working in retirement home would be accepted and put to work inside an ICU without having any of the required skills to work in that highly specialized environment. Nobody cared who got sent where - as long as it was some kind of nurse. It didn’t seem to make any sense.

But, as all the other things that appeared to not make any sense, it did make sense.

There were many Covid hospital patients who died unnecessarily under the care of completely unqualified nurses (and also unqualified doctors) which drove up the death toll, fueled the panic and the fear among the population and convinced many to get the mRNA Covid shots.

Kimberly calls the $10,000 per month compensation for travel nurses “hush money.”

“That’s a ton of money for a nurse. I call it hush money because that’s more than many physicians are making. That’s why the doctors are so salty about it… “When you get a nurse and you offer them $10,000 a week, then a lot of them are going to unfortunately keep their head down and their mouth shut and they’re going to take their $10,000 a week. “And I know nurses who are now retired because they took their money, they put it in the bank, they invested it. And now they don’t even have to work anymore because of all of the money that they made during Covid. “And for me, I could have gone as an ICU nurse. I could have gone to any of these hotspots and made that $10,000 a week. But to me, there’s a lot of reasons why I refused to do the travel nursing.”

Administrators Posted on Hospital Floors to Watch over Nurses

Before I interviewed Overton, I had no clue that special administrators are posted on the floors of hospitals to observe what nurses are doing. And not just since Covid. This goes back way further. The role of these administrators is to enforce the treatment protocols by checking that the nurses are following them, and, if they don’t, pressure them into compliance.

Usually, these administrators, mostly former nurses who rose to the rank of “surveillance commissar,” work only during the day. To avoid having to work in their presence, Kimberly decided to work only night shifts years before Covid happened:

“You never want to see the administrator around because they’re not there to praise you. They’re there to look for your next mistake or what didn’t you do correctly? What didn’t you do exactly according to protocol? “And they’ll say it’s in the name of safety or quality or whatever it is, but it’s really in the name of financial incentives because every time you follow any kind of protocol, whether it be a medical protocol or a nursing protocol, you get more money.”

The ratio between nurses and their administrative watchdogs is about 5 to 1, Overton estimates. On her ICU floor in Tennessee, there were 10 nurses and 2 administrators during the day shifts. The night shifts are still watchdog free.

More recently, she said, hospitals started to track the physical locations of their nurses:

“In one hospital that I worked for, and many hospital systems do this, they have trackers. They have us wear little low-jack trackers. And I actually got in trouble once because they said I spent too much time in a room with a patient. I didn’t know you could spend too much time providing patient care as a nurse.”

Covid Protocols Are Still the Same

Incredibly, the Covid treatment protocols that killed huge numbers of people, are essentially still in place: Remdesivir is used and patients are intubated.

Overton said:

“I will not work in a hospital because they are still using the deadly hospital protocols. It’s still all the same old things. They do nothing to keep anybody well. And I just don’t want any part of it. I just don’t want any part of it anymore.”

Avoid Hospitals. Have an Advocacy Plan.

Her advice to Americans is to avoid hospitals “at all costs. They are not safe places.”

But, of course, hospitals are sometimes unavoidable and she recognizes that. Her advice is that everyone has a so-called “advocacy plan” in place. She said:

“I would never go into a hospital situation without an advocacy plan in place because they will railroad you into whatever they want you to do. “Even if you’re educated, it’s very difficult to advocate for yourself. And it’s very difficult to advocate for a loved one because you have the emotional tie in there. It is much better to have somebody who is outside of that emotional situation to help you to make decisions and to help you to communicate in an effective way with the providers.”

An advocacy plan is a written document that lists one or several persons as your patient advocates while you are in the hospital. Advocates must be people you fully trust. They can be medical professionals like a nurse who specializes in patient advocacy or they can be family members or friends. Advocates have the legal authority and access they need to advocate on your behalf and they will make sure that doctors and nurses don’t bully you into treatments that you don’t want but instead respect your choices (for example: No remdesivir, no intubation, no DNR).

It’s best if the patient’s advocate is or includes an experienced nurse who understands the treatment options and who is able to question treatment protocols and can recommend better ones. Advocates must be able to check on what the doctors are really doing, track treatment details and push back against inappropriate, experimental, unecessary or dangerous medical treatments.

Basically, the advocate’s role is to ensure that doctors and nurses do what is best for your physical health and not what is best for the hospital’s financial health.

Recently, Overton founded Remnant Healthcare, a private but affordable membership association run by experienced nurses specializing in holistic medicine. One of the services that Remnant offers is Advocacy Services for its patients: “We have professional nurses, licensed nurses who have experience with dealing with the complexities of navigating this complex system.”

The vision of Remnant is to “build a network of nurses to function within a parallel system that will focus on true, patient-centered care and bring healthcare full circle; back to its intended and fundamental purpose - prevention of disease, restoration of health, and providing compassionate care to the sick and the suffering.”

“As a profession, we failed.”

After Overton quit her job as Critical Care nurse in 2021, she founded the Nurse Freedom Network, an organization where nurses can speak up about what they experience at work and where they can advocate for patient autonomy and informed consent.

To her surprise and disappointment, not as many nurses as she expected joined the group:

“I kept speaking out originally because I thought if I could inspire and encourage even one nurse to say something and know that it would be okay to do that, then that would be worth it to me. “But I looked around after I established the Nurse Freedom Network and unfortunately the nurses came, but not in any large number. “And I’ve always said that I really felt like if we as nurses stood up in any great number, we could have stopped so much of this. “But unfortunately as a profession and overall we failed.”

CHAPTERS

01:24 Living With the Trauma: Why She Won’t Stop Speaking Out

04:03 The “Sick Care” Problem: Managing Disease Instead of Healing

05:02 Doctor-Nurse Relationships: The Good and the Arrogant

08:37 When She Realized: Hospitals Were Murdering Patients for Profit

09:36 March 2020: Everything Changed — Bizarre PPE Policies Begin

15:50 Early Intubations: Where Did the Orders Come From?

17:35 Why Intubation Is Dangerous and Why It Was Being Pushed

20:06 Fear-Based Marketing: The Death Toll Ticker and Media-Driven Panic

21:00 Doctors Disappeared From the Floor

23:00 Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine: Suppressed at Her Hospital

24:10 “That’s the Protocol”: The Answer That Ended Every Discussion

28:30 Drew Brophy: The Intubated Patient Who Remembered Everything

36:05 The Doctor Who Wrote Ivermectin Scripts Until HCA’s Lawyers Stopped Him

37:22 Two Survivors Out of Hundreds: The Death Toll in Her ICU

39:26 Protocol-Driven Medicine: How Long Has This Been Happening?

41:22 The Checklist Mentality: Doctors as Automatons

42:09 Financial Incentivization: Up to $500,000 Per COVID Admission

49:27 “You’re Going to Be Okay”: A Promise She Regrets

51:08 Families Banned From Visiting — Except to Sign DNRs

56:14 How the Pressure Rolled Downhill: Administrators to Doctors to Nurses

1:00:40 Administrator Police: Surveillance, Trackers, and Time-in-Room Violations

1:05:40 Opposition That Whispered But Never Spoke Out

1:06:22 Why Nurses Stayed Silent: Paychecks Over Patients

1:08:01 Silence Is Complicity: We Were the Last Line of Defense

1:09:44 The Vaccine Rollout: Pushed to Pose for Propaganda Photos

1:11:41 When Did Floor Administrators First Appear?

1:14:12 “I Will Never Work in a Hospital Again”: Working in Hospice Now

1:15:00 Remnant Healthcare: The Advocacy Services She Founded

1:16:28 Disposable Patients: Were the Dying Seen as Human Beings?

1:19:23 Assisted Suicide, Government Death Programs, and Where This All Leads

RESOURCES